Narcity

This Ontario Town Has A Christmas Trail That Leads To Twinkly Shops & Sweet Treats

It's time to plan a winter road trip in Ontario because this quaint town has a holiday trail full of festive stops and sweet treats. The Stratford Christmas Trail runs from November 1 to December 20 and this year it's bigger than ever. The self-guided tour will lead you through the town to 35 unique stops and it's a great way to start your holiday shopping or you can keep the goodies for yourself.
Narcity

5 Celebrities That Have Had Homes In BC & One Put An Ice Rink In Their Basement

As one of the most-loved provinces in all of Canada, it's no surprise that some big-time celebrities have chosen to call B.C. their home. Whether it be a part-time pad or full-time residency, there are more than a few celebs that have lived within the province over the years. Some...
Narcity

The Tim Hortons Holiday Menu For 2022 Just Dropped & There Are New Hot Drinks

Tim Hortons has just announced its Christmas menu for 2022, and you can get your hands on some wonderfully festive treats in stores across Canada very soon. The Tim Hortons holiday menu will launch on Wednesday, November 16 and it will be spreading festive cheer all the way until January.

