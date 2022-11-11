Read full article on original website
High Stakes: Diddy Spends $185 Million To Become The Owner Of The First & Largest Black-Owned Cannabis Company
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is now the cannabis industry! Last week, he acquired two cannabis businesses in a deal worth up to $185 million.
Millions lost as exploits hit major platforms Mango, Lamden, Binance and others
Millions of dollars worth of crypto were lost over the month of October as exploits impacted large platforms like Mango, Lamden, and Binance. More than $3 billion in crypto has been lost in 2022 so far according to a report from Fortune.com, and almost a billion of that was in October alone.
Verseon Acquires Edammo to Deepen Drug Discovery Approach
Nov 14th, 2022 – Verseon Corporation has acquired Edammo, an artificial intelligence-focused company, to deepen its own AI-based drug discovery platform, the companies revealed Tuesday. Adityo Prakash, co-founder and CEO of Verseon and Ed Ratner, CEO at Edammo, discussed the acquisition with BioSpace. “We develop completely new drugs on...
New Ankle Support For Men Received Well by Amazon Customers
CopperJoint has released a new ankle support for men. It is a nicely designed product that has been fetching the best of reviews already. The product has managed to gather great reviews by most of the Amazon customers. This has greatly inspired the company to keep doing the good work.
Deepcoin Exchange launches an industry first “Proof of Withdrawal” (POW) Competition Come to Deepcoin for a Proof of Withdrawal Competition
Singapore, Singapore – In the context of the market turmoil in the centralized exchange market and the increasing panic among users, the innovative and secure derivatives trading platform, Deepcoin, after announcing that it will release a Merkle Tree audit proof of reserve report, further announced that it will be carrying out a way to reward users for their withdrawals on November 15th. After entering into the competition, the platform will monitor your withdrawal transaction IDs (TXID) for 7s in the hash value. The more 7s in your TXID, the higher you rank among your Deepcoin peers. The top 100 users will receive a safepal hardware cold wallet reward. All participants in the competition will receive a 10U DTB (Deepcoin Trial Bonus).
Empyrean Wins €9m Contract To Supply Michelin Tyres To Uzbekistan’s NMMC
Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Empyrean Heavy Machinery Spare Parts Trading LLC has won a €9 million order from Uzbekistan’s leading gold and uranium miner to supply Michelin tyres for ore trucks. Empyrean, which is owned by Uzbek businessman Akmal Mamarahimov, will supply 276 specialised XDR3 tyres...
SignMyCode.com Holiday Sale is Live: Avail the Code Signing Certificates starting at $33.99/year
UK – November 14th, 2022 – The biggest sale to buy Code Signing Certificate is Live with astonishing offers and deals. SignMyCode, one of the most reputed and authorized certificate providers and partner of Sectigo, is back with top-notch solutions at cheap prices. The SignMyCode Holiday Sale offers the best certificate solutions, ensuring accelerated security, performance, and brand reputation.
Output Factory Server for InDesign Now Supports Creative Cloud 2023
Zevrix Solutions announces the release of Output Factory Server 3.1.1, a compatibility update to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory Server automates exporting and printing from InDesign with hot folders processing, which allows workgroups to serve unlimited users by a single software installation. The new update adds support for the recently released InDesign 2023 and macOS 13 Ventura.
Rhino Removals Leeds Shares the Factors Influencing Moving Prices
Rhino Removals Leeds is one of the best moving companies serving Leeds and the surrounding areas. In a recent post, the company shared the factors influencing moving prices to help clients budget accordingly. Woodhouse, Leeds – In an exclusive update, Rhino Removals Leeds highlighted the factors affecting moving prices. The...
RX Safety Has A Lot Of New Arrivals Which Will Be On Sale
Middlesex, NJ – At RX safety, as many know, one of our core value propositions is that we always are getting in new arrivals. This helps to build out one of the most extensive collections of prescription safety glasses, regular prescription glasses, sunglasses, and performance eyewear, all under one digital roof.
YES WORLD Announces Second Trading Pair on XT.com
YES WORLD Token, a native token for YES WORLD ecosystem launches its second trading pair on XT.com, one of the leading global trading exchanges. YES WORLD got listed earlier this month on 2/11/22 with first trading pair, YES / USDT, and second trading pair, YES / BUSD, goes live on Friday, 11/11/22. YES WORLD is thrilled to be on XT.com, which is the world’s first socially-infused trading platform, and listed under Innovation Zone on the platform. With this collaboration, the XT community will get exposure to high-profile tokens like YES WORLD, and this also helps in taking the YES WORLD token to the wide user base of XT.com.
The US Visa Online Announces Enrollment for Business Travel Services
Are you planning a trip to the United States for business purposes? If so, you’ll need to obtain a business visa. At us visa online, we can help you with the entire process, from start to finish. We’ll make sure your application is error-free, and we’ll provide all the information you need to obtain your visa. With our help, you can focus on your business goals and leave the hassle of visa preparation to us. Contact us today to get started!
Betterbrand’s Lung Detox Supplements Migrate From Online to Big Retail
BetterLungs can now be purchased in select CVS, Walgreens, and GNC stores nationwide. In an effort to make lung detox supplements more accessible to customers, supplements company Betterbrand is now offering its best-selling product, BetterLungs, in select CVS, Walgreens, and GNC stores in the United States. Known for designing science-backed...
Glisser Agrees Strategic Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel
Bilateral agreement provides global customer success resources to Glisser and gives Amex GBT a highly scalable, customizable virtual meeting platform. November 14, 2022 – NEW YORK & LONDON – Glisser, the enterprise-focused technology platform for meetings and events, is pleased to announce the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT), the world’s leading B2B travel platform.
Announcing New Thriller Novels Celtic Force And Celtic Power By Tony Kennedy
The Celtic Force Series is a suspenseful, action-packed political thriller series by Australian author Tony Kennedy. Book 1 is Celtic Force, and book 2 is Celtic Power. The year is 1964, and the Irish Republican Movement is actively participating in guerrilla warfare with British forces and the government, manipulating politicians in Ireland, the United States and Australia into supporting their cause.
TokensHype Develops a Crypto Security System
The TokensHype team is happy to announce the development of a crypto security system, named “SafeHype.” Trying to strengthen the crypto ecosystem, TokensHype will be able to understand scam tokens in advance thanks to the artificial intelligence it has started to prepare. This will ensure that investors can keep their funds safe. The SafeHype feature will be launched and available to users in the first quarter of 2023.
Sunuso Energy becomes the fastest growing Solar Company in Texas
Sunuso Energy is an award-winning solar company that provides eco-friendly and energy-efficient solutions for homes. The world’s population is increasing rapidly, and to look after the world we live in, we must take action. Using solar energy is one of the most efficient ways to make the world a greener and better place to live. Sunuso Energy provides home renovation services at the lowest and most cost-effective products and programs present in the world. The company is improving how people use energy and serving homeowners nationwide.
Adventure Sports Journal Announces Winter Membership Drive
Adventure Sports Journal is California’s original outdoor magazine. Since 2001, the family owned publication has been inspiring adventure, event participation, exploration and environmental stewardship in California, Nevada, and beyond. ASJ is a free resource for the community and is in direct competition with corporate media and online platforms. Like...
Canada Visa Online: A New Service That Allows One To Apply For The Visa From Home
Starting today, canada-visa-online.org will be offering a new service: eTA Canada Visa. This travel authorization is required for travelers visiting Canada for business, tourism or transit purposes. With this new service, travelers will be able to apply for their visa online and receive it within minutes. There is no need to go through a third-party provider – everything can be done through our website. With eTA Canada Visa, travelers can rest assured that they have everything they need to enter Canada without any hassle.
Biden to press G-20 to hold tough on Russia over Ukraine war
The effort comes as global inflation and slowing economies have put new pressures on countries that imposed penalties on Russia for a nine-month war.
