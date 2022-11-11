ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Pinkbike.com

Propain Pauses its Factory Race Team for 2023

Propain will be joining Norco on the growing list of companies not putting factory teams together for the 2023 season. Following Norco's announcement in October that it would be skipping next year's racing Propain has come forward to say it will be taking a break from having a factory team in 2023 although it sounds like there could be a return in the future.
Pinkbike.com

Podcast: Bernard Kerr on Hitting 90ft Gaps & Some Huge Team Rumours

Blenki to Cube? Madison to quit DH? A new rider on Pivot Factory Racing? Just some of the team rumours discussed in this episode of the pod. We’ve also got the inimitable Bernard Kerr talking about hitting those 90ft Hardline jumps for the first time, getting fired up after checking the Pinkbike Poll before World's & if he could add any rider to the Pivot Factory Racing team, who would it be?
Pinkbike.com

Movies For Your Monday

Fabio Wibmer - Video Game: Grand Theft Auto in real life - bike edition. Enjoy!. Perfect Light: Perfect light... from our Canadian homies Dylan, Sophie, and Zak. These guys kill it always and know how to get you stoked to ride. Much love guys. Enjoy. High Quality, Low Res: Freeride...
Pinkbike.com

Video: Remy Metailler & Sam Pilgrim Shred DH Trails in Switzerland

Sam Pilgrim and I were invited to the GoPro Creator Summit in Interlaken, Switzerland and we were stoked to get some riding in. David Kholi decided to lead us down one of the locals' favourite DH tracks between Thune and Interlaken called Heartbeat. Find this trail on Trailforks: https://www.trailforks.com/trails/heartbeat-trail/. Follow...

Comments / 0

Community Policy