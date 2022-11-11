Blenki to Cube? Madison to quit DH? A new rider on Pivot Factory Racing? Just some of the team rumours discussed in this episode of the pod. We’ve also got the inimitable Bernard Kerr talking about hitting those 90ft Hardline jumps for the first time, getting fired up after checking the Pinkbike Poll before World's & if he could add any rider to the Pivot Factory Racing team, who would it be?

1 DAY AGO