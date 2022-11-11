Read full article on original website
Related
Jay Leno Suffered "Serious Burns" From A Gasoline Fire, And He Says He'll Need "A Week Or Two" To Get Better
Best wishes to Jay and his loved ones as he recovers from what sounds like a horrifying accident.
This Guy Pretended To Be A Food Critic To See If Waitstaff Would Treat Him Differently, And The Experience Was "Amazing"
"I whipped out the notebook," foodie Josh Slavin said. "Pretty early on, the waitstaff took note.... I see the waiters chatting a little bit back and forth and then a notice a big shift..."
Zoe Kazan Just Revealed That She's Welcomed Her Second Child With Paul Dano, Just Weeks After We Learned She Was Pregnant
Zoe dropped the news during an interview, which is exactly how she revealed her initial pregnancy news too.
Comments / 0