Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For ProstitutesTaxBuzzBeverly Hills, CA
Fiction: My roommate stole my term paper a day before it was dueBassey BYLos Angeles, CA
Lisa Rinna Reveals Her 1 RHOBH Related RegretAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy BuildingSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Peg Entwistle: Her Tragic Suicide at The Hollywood SignHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Related
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s basketball extends winning streak to 3 with triumph over Troy
This post was updated Nov. 13 at 11:35 p.m. After ceding an 11-0 run that depleted their first-half lead to three, the Bruins followed their leader to a runaway victory. In the first-ever matchup between the two schools, UCLA women’s basketball (3-0) put up 24 points in the first eight minutes and jumped out to an early 14-point lead against Troy (2-1). But after the Trojans brought the game within one possession midway through the first half, senior guard Charisma Osborne scored 23 of her 29 points to lead the Bruins to a 95-83 win Sunday in Pauley Pavilion.
dailybruin.com
UCLA men’s soccer defeats SDSU in final conference match ahead of NCAA tournament
Following the cancellation of an Oregon State rematch last Sunday, the Bruins have capped off their regular season on a high note. UCLA men’s soccer (10-6-1, 4-4-1 Pac-12) defeated conference foe San Diego State (5-9-4, 1-6-3) 2-1 on the road Friday evening in its final game of the 2022 regular season.
thecomeback.com
Chip Kelly under heavy scrutiny after stunning loss
UCLA’s football team lost its first five games under Chip Kelly in 2018. While the Bruins have seen more success on the field since that rough start, Kelly had never managed to get his record at UCLA to above .500. But Kelly had managed to get his record to even .500 (26-26) heading into Saturday night’s game against Arizona.
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s volleyball reverse sweeps California to keep winning streak
Down two sets to none, the Bruins were on the brink of gifting the Golden Bears their first win in 50 conference matches. But they swiftly flipped the script. UCLA women’s volleyball (14-10, 8-7 Pac-12) reverse swept California (7-18, 0-15) on Thursday at Pauley Pavilion. The victory marked the Bruins’ fourth straight win, and the team’s first time this season with an above-.500 record in conference play. On the opposing side, the Golden Bears suffered their 50th straight conference loss, although they did bring their total number of sets won against Pac-12 foes this season from six to eight.
dailybruin.com
UCLA men’s water polo ends conference play with 3rd straight victory over USC
Down three goals with 1:19 remaining on the clock, the Bruins’ fate appeared to be sealed. Then redshirt sophomore attacker Gianpiero Di Martire dented the twine on three consecutive possessions in the final 1:05 of the game to force overtime. No. 2 UCLA men’s water polo (21-2, 2-1 MPSF)...
dailybruin.com
Gallery: No.1 seed UCLA women’s soccer finds redemption in NCAA opening round
Greenberg-Bell is currently a Sports reporter. He was previously a contributor on the men's soccer, women's soccer and men's volleyball beats.
dailybruin.com
UCLA men’s basketball defeats Long Beach State as Tyger Campbell reaches milestone
This post was updated Nov. 11 at 11:18 p.m. A quick hesitation freed up Tyger Campbell for an easy layup. The next possession, the redshirt senior guard brought the ball up the court once more, dumping it off to junior guard Jaylen Clark before getting the ball right back on the left wing. With no hesitation this time, Campbell fired away and knocked another one down.
UCLA Football Falls to Arizona in Shocking Upset at the Rose Bowl
The Bruins were unable to hold off the Wildcats, and their shots to the end zone in the final seconds each wound up falling short.
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s soccer cuts down Lumberjacks, advances in NCAA tournament
Last season, the Bruins entered the NCAA tournament as a No. 2 seed and were defeated in the first round. This year, the blue and gold started its postseason a little differently. After not finding the back of the net in 90 minutes against the Anteaters in 2021, it took...
dailybruin.com
Freshman Adem Bona to debut in men’s basketball game against Long Beach State
After an NCAA ruling forced him to sit out the season opener, a five-star freshman will make his Bruin debut Friday night. Freshman forward Adem Bona is expected to start in his first game for No. 8 UCLA men’s basketball (1-0) when it takes on Long Beach State (1-0) at Pauley Pavilion on Friday. The 6-foot-10 McDonald’s All-American and No. 16-ranked recruit in the country was not allowed to play in the Bruins’ first win of the season against Sacramento State on Monday after the NCAA held him out for undisclosed reasons.
dailybruin.com
UCLA men’s soccer to face San Diego State in final conference matchup
After 16 regular season contests, the Bruins will take the pitch for the final time before the postseason on Friday. UCLA men’s soccer (9-6-1, 3-4-1 Pac-12) will match up against San Diego State (5-8-4, 1-5-3) on Friday night at the SDSU Sports Deck. The Bruins previously took on the Aztecs on Oct. 7, coming away with a 2-0 result at Wallis Annenberg Stadium. Even though the Bruins were outshot by the Aztecs 16-12, the team scored two second-half goals to pull away with the victory.
Insider names two schools that are 'clear favorites' to join Pac-12
Beginning in 2024, UCLA and USC will move to the Big Ten, leaving a void to fill for the Pac-12. The conference can either stay at 10 teams, add an 11th or do whatever it can to get back to 12. All of that remains very much uncertain at the...
dailybruin.com
Alexander Hoogmartens reaches consolation singles final at fall championships
Forced to withdraw from their final two team events, the Bruins put on a one-man show to cap off their fall campaign. Alexander Hoogmartens represented UCLA men’s tennis at the ITA National Fall Championships in San Diego, which ran from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6. The sophomore earned a bid into the ITA’s biggest tournament of the fall by virtue of his finalist finish at the ITA Southwest Regional Championships on Oct. 24.
AP Top 25 Poll: USC Trojans move up to No. 7 in latest college football rankings
After a crazy Saturday in the Pac-12 the USC Trojans find themselves in a great spot. Tied atop the Pac-12 standings with Utah and Oregon, the Trojans are now the highest-ranked team in the Pac-12 in the national polls. USC is ranked No. 7 in the latest AP Poll and No. 6 in the latest Coaches Poll.
dailybruin.com
Scouting report: UCLA vs. Arizona
With just one week until one of the most highly anticipated matchups against USC in decades, No. 12 UCLA football (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) will look to avoid falling victim to a look-ahead loss when it hosts Arizona (3-6, 1-5) this Saturday night. The Bruins are coming off a 50-point, 400-rushing-yard offensive performance in Tempe, while the Wildcats will play the last of their five straight games against the conference’s five ranked teams. Here is this week’s scouting report from staff writer Gavin Carlson – who is still tweeting why UCLA shouldn’t be below USC in the College Football Playoff rankings.
ocsportszone.com
CIF football playoff final scores for quarterfinal round OC games Friday, Nov. 11
It’s a big night of high school football as the quarterfinal round of the CIF playoffs takes place for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
elisportsnetwork.com
USC's Caleb Williams finds Tahj Washington on the 61-yard touchdown strike then USC converts the fake FG for two points
Mater Dei High wins a Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinal over JSerra in coach Bruce Rollinson’s first game after announcing he’s retiring after the season. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
Gardena, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Sierra Canyon High School football team will have a game with Junipero Serra High School on November 11, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
dailybruin.com
Kenneth Mejia declares victory over Paul Koretz in LA controller race
This post was updated Nov. 13 at 11:57 p.m. Los Angeles voters elected accountant Kenneth Mejia as their next city controller. The LA city controller oversees monetary auditing services and accounting and financial operations for the city, according to the office’s website. Mejia will replace current controller Ron Galperin, who cannot seek reelection because of term limits. Mejia defeated District 5 City Councilmember Paul Koretz, who is also registered as a Democrat.
Antelope Valley Press
Hofbauer takes over lead in Healthcare District
LANCASTER — The race for the two-year, short-term seat on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors has changed, since Election Night, as additional ballots counted now have Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer leading the pack. As of 4:23 p.m. Wednesday, Hofbauer had 15,788 votes, or 35.82% of the...
Comments / 0