AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:34 p.m. EST
Unmanned, solar-powered US space plane back after 908 days. CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — An unmanned U.S. military space plane has landed after spending a record 908 days in orbit for its sixth mission and conducting science experiments. The solar-powered vehicle landed early Saturday at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Its previous mission lasted 780 days. The X-37B space plane hosted a service module that carried experiments for the Naval Research Laboratory, the U.S. Air Force Academy and others. One experiment deployed a satellite in October 2021 that still remains in orbit. Another evaluated the effects of long-duration space exposure on seeds.
Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control
Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden's agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto's...
Democrat Mark Kelly wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Arizona
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Mark Kelly wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Arizona.
Former President Donald Trump files lawsuit in attempt to block subpoena from House Jan. 6 committee
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump files lawsuit in attempt to block subpoena from House Jan. 6 committee.
Jan 6 committee accuses Trump of ‘hiding’ as he blows deadline for deposition
Former president Donald Trump has failed to honour a House January 6 committee subpoena compelling him to give evidence in a deposition by 10am ET on 14 November. The select committee had issued a subpoena to the ex-president on 22 October commanding him to produce documents by 4 November and appear to give evidence 10 days later. The deadline for document production was later extended at the request of Mr Trump’s attorneys, but Mr Trump has since filed a lawsuit against the committee seeking to block enforcement of the subpoena. An attorney for Mr Trump, David Warrington, did not...
Democrat Julia Brownley wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 26th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Julia Brownley wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 26th Congressional District.
White House official: CIA director to meet Russian counterpart to discuss consequences if nukes are deployed in Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House official: CIA director to meet Russian counterpart to discuss consequences if nukes are deployed in Ukraine.
Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to get phone records belonging to Arizona GOP leader
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to get phone records belonging to Arizona GOP leader.
Biden reiterates support for US 'One China' policy, doesn't see 'imminent attempt' from Beijing to invade Taiwan
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Biden reiterates support for US 'One China' policy, doesn't see 'imminent attempt' from Beijing to invade Taiwan.
Biden: Voters shouldn't 'expect much of anything' from Congress on abortion rights because Democrats still lack votes
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Biden: Voters shouldn't 'expect much of anything' from Congress on abortion rights because Democrats still lack votes.
Biden, Xi shake hands, open meeting aiming to 'build a floor' in relationship amid sharp economic, security tensions
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Biden, Xi shake hands, open meeting aiming to 'build a floor' in relationship amid sharp economic, security tensions.
Democrats keep control of Senate for 2 more years, dashing Republican hopes of a wave sweeping them into majority
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats keep control of Senate for 2 more years, dashing Republican hopes of a wave sweeping them into majority.
Supreme Court rejects another bump stock ban case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday again declined to hear a lawsuit involving a Trump-era ban on bump stocks, the gun attachments that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like machine guns. The justices’ decision not to hear the case leaves in place a lower court decision...
Things to know today: Biden, Xi meet to 'manage' differences; 3 killed in shooting at UVa; NFL Week 10 recap
Today is Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Monday, Nov....
