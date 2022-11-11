Gianforte budget proposal puts state surplus toward tax cuts, infrastructure and Montana State Hospital

Read full article on original website
Crystal Ball: The other youth vote
This story is excerpted from the MT Lowdown, a weekly newsletter digest containing original reporting and analysis published every Friday. Anticipation was reaching critical mass in Montana in the days ahead of Tuesday’s general election. Campaigns were working tirelessly on their 11th-hour pitches, outside groups were dropping oodles of cash on messaging in top-ticket races, and voters across the state were eager for answers to some of the biggest questions on the ballot. Who would Montana elect to its new U.S. House seats? Would the state Supreme Court see a shake-up? Would the electorate accept or reject the much-debated Born-Alive Infant Protection Act? (The answers, if you’ve been on a media fast since last week, are here.)
Election results show widespread support for local marijuana taxes and sales
Two years after Montana voted to legalize adult-use marijuana, residents of more than a dozen counties and cities returned to the ballot box this month to consider local measures to either ban sales or add taxes to adult-use and medical marijuana. Taken as a whole, the measures indicate ongoing interest...
Zinke wins race for Montana’s western U.S. House district
Republican Ryan Zinke has won the race to represent Montana’s newly created western U.S. House district. With all precincts reported, Zinke received 120,285 votes. Energy attorney Monica Tranel, a Missoula Democrat, received 112,271 votes, four points behind Zinke. John Lamb, a Norris farmer running on the Libertarian ticket, came in third with 9,304 votes. Zinke declared victory Wednesday night, and the Associated Press called the race for him Thursday morning.
Montanans reject LR-131 ‘Born Alive’ referendum
Montana ballot initiative LR-131 failed muster among voters this week, with ballot counts Thursday morning showing the Montana Born-Alive Infant Protection Act was shot down by more than 22,500 votes. The Montana secretary of state’s office reported 53% of voters opposed LR-131 and 47% voted in favor. The Associated Press...
County officials report relatively smooth election
Election Day 2022 kicked off with what Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen’s office characterized as some disappointing news. Shortly before 9 a.m., the office’s My Voter page was down, rendering users incapable of accessing Montana’s widely touted waypoint for voter-specific information including polling place locations, voter status and sample ballots.
Rosendale wins race for Montana’s eastern U.S. House seat
Republican Matt Rosendale, the current representative of Montana’s at-large U.S. House district, has handily won his race to return to Congress. With nearly all votes in Montana’s expansive eastern U.S. House district counted, Rosendale beat independent businessman Gary Buchanan and Democratic former Billings City Council member Penny Ronning, receiving 120,899 votes, more than the rest of the field combined. Buchanan received 46,917 votes, two percentage points more than Ronning’s 42,905 votes.
Gustafson retains state Supreme Court seat over challenger Brown
Incumbent Supreme Court Justice Ingrid Gustafson will serve a second term on Montana’s highest court after winning her race for re-election against attorney and Republican Public Service Commission President James Brown. With all precincts reporting by Thursday morning, Gustafson held an 8 point lead over Brown, a 37,333 vote...
A (non-exhaustive) list of legislative races to watch on election night
Election day is here, and while pundits and national observers will be mostly focused on the races for Montana’s two new U.S. House seats and the high-profile contest for a seat on the Montana Supreme Court, tonight’s results will also decide the direction of the state Legislature for the next biennium.
Montana’s LR-131 on the verge of failure
Montana’s LR-131 was teetering on the verge of failure Wednesday morning after early ballot returns showed the Montana Born-Alive Infant Protection Act garnering more opposition than support in Tuesday’s general election. The Montana secretary of state’s office reported 52% of voters opposed LR-131 and 48% voted in favor,...
It’s Election Day. You’re in the right place.
The big day is finally here: Nov. 8, Election Day. Montanans who haven’t already mailed or delivered an absentee ballot will go to their local polling place today to cast the votes that will elect Montana’s two congressional representatives, two justices on the state Supreme Court, two seats on the Public Service Commission, a gaggle of seats in the state House and Senate, and approve or decline a couple of ballot initiatives. (Check our 2022 Election Guide for the full run-down of races and a plethora of information you can use to help inform your decisions.)
State Supreme Court race draws $2.9 million in outside spending in last month of campaign
With the Nov. 8 election less than a week away, Montana’s most expensive Supreme Court race in history, between incumbent Justice Ingrid Gustafson and attorney James Brown, continues to draw donations and release a firehose of last-minute spending in an effort to sway voters. While Gustafson, a five-year justice...
Gianforte administration opens door to religious vax exemptions in childcare
The state Department of Public Health and Human Services is declining to enforce vaccination requirements for licensed childcare facilities that grant religious exemptions to participants. The decision comes three months after the department proposed a formal rule to loosen religious exemption standards for childcare settings, a policy that was opposed...
Groups appeal Badger-Two Medicine oil and gas lease decision
The Pikuni Traditionalists Association, a group representing the cultural and religious interests of the Blackfeet Tribe, has appealed a ruling reinstating a federal oil and gas lease in the Badger-Two Medicine. Today’s appeal represents the latest development in a 40-year saga over federal energy permitting in a 165,000-acre region of...
Montana youth mental health needs on the rise
This story references suicide and suicidal ideation. If you or someone you know needs help, call 988 or 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Young people in Montana were twice as likely to die by suicide than in the rest of the country during the last...
University system to explore ‘sprint degrees’￼
Spurred in part by ongoing staff shortages in Montana’s health care industry, the Montana University System is exploring ways to condense the academic timeline for certain college degrees and usher graduates into the state’s workforce more quickly. A pilot program, which is currently under development with a target...
Montana backs away from innovative hospital payment model. ￼
Montana is signaling it might step away from an innovative way of setting the prices its public employee health plan pays hospitals for services, an approach that has saved the state millions of dollars and become a model for health plans nationwide. The plan gained national renown among employers and...
Gianforte pushes trades education, more construction as fixes for Montana housing crunch￼
Standing in front of a luxury apartment complex under construction in Bozeman Thursday, Gov. Greg Gianforte touted his efforts to address Montana’s housing affordability crunch by promoting new residential development. Flanked by construction industry leaders and hi-viz-clad apprentice tradespeople, the governor’s press conference focused on his administration’s decision to...
LION awards MTFP “Business of the Year” at national conference ￼
AUSTIN, TX — Montana Free Press was named “Business of the Year” at the 2022 LION Local Journalism Awards, national honors that draw hundreds of applicants from newsrooms across the country. MTFP also took top honors in the categories of “General Excellence: Operational Resilience” for its innovative,...
The Zinke, Tranel (and Lamb) show
At the beginning of his political career, Ryan Zinke was a Prius-driving state senator from Whitefish with a moderate Republican persona who courted support from conservationists and voted against an anti-abortion measure in the Montana Legislature. Part of Zinke’s image as a former Navy SEAL was his willingness to forge an independent political identity resistant to outside pressure, either from Democrats or his own party’s right flank.
COPP dismisses complaints against ACLU, MontPIRG and Forward Montana￼
On Thursday, Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan dismissed a trio of complaints filed last week by Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen against three Montana-based nonprofits that recently won a lawsuit against her office. In each decision, Mangan determined that Jacobsen’s allegations were “frivolous” and “unsupported by evidence.”
Montana Free Press
Helena, MT
