Gianforte budget proposal puts state surplus toward tax cuts, infrastructure and Montana State Hospital

This story is excerpted from the MT Lowdown, a weekly newsletter digest containing original reporting and analysis published every Friday. Anticipation was reaching critical mass in Montana in the days ahead of Tuesday’s general election. Campaigns were working tirelessly on their 11th-hour pitches, outside groups were dropping oodles of cash on messaging in top-ticket races, and voters across the state were eager for answers to some of the biggest questions on the ballot. Who would Montana elect to its new U.S. House seats? Would the state Supreme Court see a shake-up? Would the electorate accept or reject the much-debated Born-Alive Infant Protection Act? (The answers, if you’ve been on a media fast since last week, are here.)

