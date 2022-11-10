ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

yachatsnews.com

Residents of 25 counties and 112 cities in Oregon vote to block or ban the start of psilocybin treatment centers

Thousands of voters across Oregon have decided to ban or block the rollout of psilocybin treatment centers. But two counties bucked that trend: In Deschutes and Jackson counties, voters rejected the proposed bans and chose to move ahead with Measure 109, which passed statewide in 2020 and legalized the limited use of psilocybin in state-regulated treatment facilities. The measure allowed local authorities to opt out of Measure 109 by forwarding to voters either two-year moratoriums or bans on psilocybin services.
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/14 – Fire Sweeps Through Import Parts in Medford, Jackson County One Of Only Two Counties That Voted For Psilocybin Centers

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. The Medford Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Import Parts Center Sunday. North Pacific Highway was closed between Hazel Street and Elm Avenue. Reports of the fire came in at 11:21 a.m.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Local business recovering after weekend fire

MEDFORD, Ore. – Import Parts Center is recovering after its repair shop was destroyed in a fire on Sunday. The owner says the fire started in a car while he was working on it but the Medford Fire Department says the exact cause is still under investigation. Owner Larry...
MEDFORD, OR
Channel 6000

Uncommonly dry, windy stretch overtakes Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Whew! The sound you’ll hear Tuesday as the wind blows — but it won’t be paired with rain!. A fairly uncommon stretch of dry November weather is dominating the forecast this week. As high pressure builds, offshore wind is set to blow. We are expecting the ongoing sustained wind speed out of the Gorge around 10 to 20 mph. We will have gusts pushing to about 30 to 35 mph for the Portland metro area. There will be a wind chill in the morning hours, with many feeling like they’re in the upper 20s.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Andrea Salinas wins election to Oregon’s 6th Congressional District

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Associated Press is reporting Democrat Andrea Salinas has won the race for the US House of Representatives 6th District nearly a week after voting ended. Salinas currently holds 50 percent of the vote with 92 percent of votes reported. Republican candidate Mike Erickson carries...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon’s sole native crayfish faces new invasive threat

In May, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife received a tip that an unusual-looking crayfish was spotted in a creek around Lithia Park in Ashland. Biologists from the state agency laid out traps and confirmed the presence of Northern crayfish which are native to the Midwest. It marks the fourth invasive species of crayfish now found in Oregon waterways. Sampling conducted by ODFW scientists found that Northern crayfish had moved from the Ashland canal to Bear Creek near Medford, 15 miles away, and they could already now be in the Rogue River. Rick Boatner is the invasive species coordinator for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. He shares with us how the aggressive crustaceans are proliferating in Southern Oregon and the threat they pose, not only to native Signal crayfish but also to endangered steelhead and salmon.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

12th annual Fill Your Pantry draws largest crowd in event history

EUGENE, Ore. — Farmers from all over the Willamette Valley made their way to the Lane County Events Center Sunday to participate in the Willamette Farm and Food Coalition's Fill Your Pantry Day on Sunday. Fresh fruits, veggies, grains, meat, and other farm-to-table items were available for those who...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Power outage in Eugene fixed after affecting large swathe of town

EUGENE, Ore. -- A large part of Eugene suffered a power outage Monday morning, but Eugene Water and Electric Board crews were able to fix power lines within a few hours. According to the Eugene Water and Electric Board’s website, just over 6,50 customers were without electricity in an area between Highway 105, Cal Young Road, Interstate 5, and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. EWEB says the outages were first reported near the Oakway substation at about 7 a.m. on November 14, and the rest of the area was reported without power shortly afterwards.
EUGENE, OR
focushillsboro.com

The University Of Oregon Intends To Create Revolutionary Battery Technology

Revolutionary Battery Technology: A research team that is being led by Oregon State University has plans to develop a new rechargeable battery. If successful, this battery could reduce the need for environmentally destructive mining of rare minerals such as nickel and lithium, and it could also speed up the transition to clean energy.
EUGENE, OR
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Medford Oregon

The city of Medford in southwestern Oregon near the northern California border is known for wine and pears. With 90,000 residents, it’s a homey destination that’s not too overwhelming, and there are interesting things to do in Medford for everyone.​​ There’s plenty of history to absorb from historic buildings and museums.
MEDFORD, OR
Central Oregonian

How have Oregon crops fared this year?

Corn, sugar beet numbers are forecasted to decline year over year, as is egg production, but alfalfa numbers are expected to increase The irrigation waters have stopped flowing and the cold weather is turning vegetation throughout Crook County different fall shades. Amidst the conclusion of the growing season, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released its recent Agri-Facts data, which highlights the performance of a variety of different crops throughout the Pacific Northwest. Among the data compiled are statistics on milk and egg production as well as crops like alfalfa, corn and sugar beets. A D V E R T...
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

These Four Oregon Towns Were Voted Among the Coziest in America

Recently, the website MyDatingAdvisor.com “swept the country to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape”. They were looking for criteria that would help vacationers beat the cold-weather blues with homey indoor warmth and the best places for snuggling and companionship. Coming in at number one on the list is Stockholm, Wisconsin with an index score of 90, but four cozy Oregon towns weren’t far behind.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Oregon wildlife artwork winners showcased with online voting available

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's wildlife agency has its 2023 art contest winners, and you can help choose the People Choice Award winner. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is sharing winners online for its 2023 art contests. They feature winners of three wildlife art categories, and winners get featured on stamps.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Lori Chavez-DeRemer defeats McLeod-Skinner for Oregon District 5

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The AP has called the U.S. House Oregon District 5 race for Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer over Democratic challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner. With 94% of the vote counted, Chavez-DeRemer leads McLeod-Skinner 51% to 49%. Chavez-DeRemer takes over the U.S. House seat from Democrat Kurt Schrader, who held it...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon’s 6th Congressional District still ‘too close to call’ nearly a week later

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly a week after the election and Oregon’s newest congressional district still doesn’t have a clear winner. As of Monday evening, Democrat Andrea Salinas was ahead of her Republican counterpart, Mike Erickson by just a few thousand votes. The outcome of this seat is one of at least 20 seats still up for grabs and will help determine which part has power in the U.S. House of Representatives. Dale lives in Tigard, a city district six covers. He said he hasn’t seen a congressional race this highly contested in Oregon before.
OREGON STATE

