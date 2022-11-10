Read full article on original website
yachatsnews.com
Residents of 25 counties and 112 cities in Oregon vote to block or ban the start of psilocybin treatment centers
Thousands of voters across Oregon have decided to ban or block the rollout of psilocybin treatment centers. But two counties bucked that trend: In Deschutes and Jackson counties, voters rejected the proposed bans and chose to move ahead with Measure 109, which passed statewide in 2020 and legalized the limited use of psilocybin in state-regulated treatment facilities. The measure allowed local authorities to opt out of Measure 109 by forwarding to voters either two-year moratoriums or bans on psilocybin services.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/14 – Fire Sweeps Through Import Parts in Medford, Jackson County One Of Only Two Counties That Voted For Psilocybin Centers
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. The Medford Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Import Parts Center Sunday. North Pacific Highway was closed between Hazel Street and Elm Avenue. Reports of the fire came in at 11:21 a.m.
KDRV
Local business recovering after weekend fire
MEDFORD, Ore. – Import Parts Center is recovering after its repair shop was destroyed in a fire on Sunday. The owner says the fire started in a car while he was working on it but the Medford Fire Department says the exact cause is still under investigation. Owner Larry...
Channel 6000
Uncommonly dry, windy stretch overtakes Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Whew! The sound you’ll hear Tuesday as the wind blows — but it won’t be paired with rain!. A fairly uncommon stretch of dry November weather is dominating the forecast this week. As high pressure builds, offshore wind is set to blow. We are expecting the ongoing sustained wind speed out of the Gorge around 10 to 20 mph. We will have gusts pushing to about 30 to 35 mph for the Portland metro area. There will be a wind chill in the morning hours, with many feeling like they’re in the upper 20s.
basinlife.com
Oregonians Urged to Contact 811 Before Digging In Your Yard or Property
Avista Utilities of Klamath Falls reminds you to Call 811-Before You Dig or begin an excavation project. They want to remind you that using this free service can save money and lives. “None of us have x-ray vision to see underground utilities before breaking ground, and we know there are...
kptv.com
Andrea Salinas wins election to Oregon’s 6th Congressional District
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Associated Press is reporting Democrat Andrea Salinas has won the race for the US House of Representatives 6th District nearly a week after voting ended. Salinas currently holds 50 percent of the vote with 92 percent of votes reported. Republican candidate Mike Erickson carries...
opb.org
Oregon’s sole native crayfish faces new invasive threat
In May, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife received a tip that an unusual-looking crayfish was spotted in a creek around Lithia Park in Ashland. Biologists from the state agency laid out traps and confirmed the presence of Northern crayfish which are native to the Midwest. It marks the fourth invasive species of crayfish now found in Oregon waterways. Sampling conducted by ODFW scientists found that Northern crayfish had moved from the Ashland canal to Bear Creek near Medford, 15 miles away, and they could already now be in the Rogue River. Rick Boatner is the invasive species coordinator for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. He shares with us how the aggressive crustaceans are proliferating in Southern Oregon and the threat they pose, not only to native Signal crayfish but also to endangered steelhead and salmon.
KVAL
12th annual Fill Your Pantry draws largest crowd in event history
EUGENE, Ore. — Farmers from all over the Willamette Valley made their way to the Lane County Events Center Sunday to participate in the Willamette Farm and Food Coalition's Fill Your Pantry Day on Sunday. Fresh fruits, veggies, grains, meat, and other farm-to-table items were available for those who...
Oregon voters mixed on guns, health care measures
While most eyes are on candidate races, two of the statewide measures on Oregon's ballot got mixed results from voters.
See where Oregon voters rejected or embraced money measures on Election Day
Despite a questionable economy, deep concerns about inflation and cynicism about big government, Oregonians showed a continued willingness on Election Day to back local government spending measures and open their own wallets to do so. John Horvick, a Portland pollster who tracks the success and failure of such measures in...
kezi.com
Power outage in Eugene fixed after affecting large swathe of town
EUGENE, Ore. -- A large part of Eugene suffered a power outage Monday morning, but Eugene Water and Electric Board crews were able to fix power lines within a few hours. According to the Eugene Water and Electric Board’s website, just over 6,50 customers were without electricity in an area between Highway 105, Cal Young Road, Interstate 5, and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. EWEB says the outages were first reported near the Oakway substation at about 7 a.m. on November 14, and the rest of the area was reported without power shortly afterwards.
focushillsboro.com
The University Of Oregon Intends To Create Revolutionary Battery Technology
Revolutionary Battery Technology: A research team that is being led by Oregon State University has plans to develop a new rechargeable battery. If successful, this battery could reduce the need for environmentally destructive mining of rare minerals such as nickel and lithium, and it could also speed up the transition to clean energy.
Opinion: Tolling will keep Oregonians moving – and moving safely
McLain represents Hillsboro, Forest Grove and Cornelius in the Oregon House. Beyer represents Springfield in the Oregon Senate. Both are Democrats and serve as co-chairs of the Oregon Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation. It’s no secret – Portland is in a jam. The region is ranked 11th worst in...
These Oregon counties voted against punishing legislators for unexcused absences
In Tuesday’s election, the majority of Oregonians said they want lawmakers to show up to work and do their jobs – and if they don’t, there should be consequences.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Medford Oregon
The city of Medford in southwestern Oregon near the northern California border is known for wine and pears. With 90,000 residents, it’s a homey destination that’s not too overwhelming, and there are interesting things to do in Medford for everyone. There’s plenty of history to absorb from historic buildings and museums.
How have Oregon crops fared this year?
Corn, sugar beet numbers are forecasted to decline year over year, as is egg production, but alfalfa numbers are expected to increase The irrigation waters have stopped flowing and the cold weather is turning vegetation throughout Crook County different fall shades. Amidst the conclusion of the growing season, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released its recent Agri-Facts data, which highlights the performance of a variety of different crops throughout the Pacific Northwest. Among the data compiled are statistics on milk and egg production as well as crops like alfalfa, corn and sugar beets. A D V E R T...
thatoregonlife.com
These Four Oregon Towns Were Voted Among the Coziest in America
Recently, the website MyDatingAdvisor.com “swept the country to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape”. They were looking for criteria that would help vacationers beat the cold-weather blues with homey indoor warmth and the best places for snuggling and companionship. Coming in at number one on the list is Stockholm, Wisconsin with an index score of 90, but four cozy Oregon towns weren’t far behind.
KDRV
Oregon wildlife artwork winners showcased with online voting available
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's wildlife agency has its 2023 art contest winners, and you can help choose the People Choice Award winner. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is sharing winners online for its 2023 art contests. They feature winners of three wildlife art categories, and winners get featured on stamps.
kptv.com
Lori Chavez-DeRemer defeats McLeod-Skinner for Oregon District 5
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The AP has called the U.S. House Oregon District 5 race for Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer over Democratic challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner. With 94% of the vote counted, Chavez-DeRemer leads McLeod-Skinner 51% to 49%. Chavez-DeRemer takes over the U.S. House seat from Democrat Kurt Schrader, who held it...
kptv.com
Oregon’s 6th Congressional District still ‘too close to call’ nearly a week later
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly a week after the election and Oregon’s newest congressional district still doesn’t have a clear winner. As of Monday evening, Democrat Andrea Salinas was ahead of her Republican counterpart, Mike Erickson by just a few thousand votes. The outcome of this seat is one of at least 20 seats still up for grabs and will help determine which part has power in the U.S. House of Representatives. Dale lives in Tigard, a city district six covers. He said he hasn’t seen a congressional race this highly contested in Oregon before.
