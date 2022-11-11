Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
penbaypilot.com
Camden Rotarians Are Nuts About the Holidays
The Camden Rotary Club’s delicious holiday nuts make great gifts for folks at home or anyone you visit during the holidays. Stock up at the club’s Elms Street sales table in Camden on Saturdays. Nuts are also available at the Penobscot Bay Y, Camden National Bank (Downtown Camden, Camden Square, Rockland and Union), TD Bank (Camden) and First National Bank (Downtown Camden). All sales will benefit local nonprofit organizations.
penbaypilot.com
Rockland Police Department participating again in ‘Sand for Seniors’ program
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Police Department is pleased to announce that this winter, we will again be participating in the “Sand for Seniors” program, according to a news release Nov. 13. Sand for Seniors is a program where Officers from the Rockland Police Department deliver a bucket...
penbaypilot.com
Eli Kemberling, obituary
CAMDEN — Eli Kemberling passed away unexpectedly at the age of 30 on November 9 in Denver, Colorado. He is the son of Vicky Willey and the late Paul Kemberling, and is survived by his siblings, Jeremiah and Grace Kemberling. Eli was born on July 20, 1992, in San...
penbaypilot.com
Learn How to Calm Strong Emotions with Resonant Language - Program Starts Nov. 30
Belfast, Maine — Registration is open for an online professional development program, “Helping to Calm Strong Emotions with Resonant Language.” This three-day online workshop, part of the University of Maine Hutchinson Center’s professional development program, will be held on Wednesdays, Nov. 30, Dec. 7 &14 from 1–3 p.m. ET via Zoom. The cost is $175 per person. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website.
penbaypilot.com
This Week in Lincolnville: The Ambivalence of Autumn
Fall has always been – or used to be – cut and dried. The leaves started to turn in late September, around the time of the first frost. Then came the fair – take your pick: Fryeburg or Common Ground – with its frosty mornings turning warm by noon. A few days later and gardeners woke up to the killing frost, the morning they’d been waiting for.
penbaypilot.com
Area firefighters knock down stubborn fire at former Camden motel
CAMDEN —Black smoke spiraling into the blue sky near Camden Hills State Park could be spotted as far away as Rockland, as firefighters from Camden, Rockport, Lincolnville, Hope and Union raced to Beloin’s Motel, on Route 1 just one mile north of Camden’s downtown. The fire was...
penbaypilot.com
Rockport seeks partnership funding with Maine DOT for Village improvements, Goose River Bridge planning, sidewalks to schools
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Select Board will hear Monday evening, Nov. 14, about an effort to work with the Maine Dept. of Transportation on plans for a new Goose River Bridge at the harbor, and improving the town’s bike and pedestrian infrastructure. The vehicle for accomplishing this is through a new DOT program, the Village Partner Initiative.
penbaypilot.com
MidCoast Regional Housing Trust begins workforce housing initiative in Rockland
ROCKLAND — “Two teachers moving here this year would together earn $86,000, but they probably won’t find any place to live, especially if we look at realistic housing cost,” said Jonathan Goss. “They can’t get assistance from existing organizations because there’s really no way to help them, at this point.”
penbaypilot.com
Aldersgate pie sale will benefit new church roof
ROCKLAND — Aldersgate United Methodist Church will be selling homemade Thanksgiving pies this year. “Want more time with family and friends for Thanksgiving?” said Aldersgate, in a news release. “Want dessert but don’t want to cook? Let Aldersgate United Methodist Church make your pies for you!”
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Nov. 7-11. Appleton. Allens Blueberry Freezer Inc. to Cecilia S. Lopez. Robert C. Alexander and Madeline M. Alexander to Khalid Muslih and Kari E. Phillips. Kevin Charette to Kevin Charette and Jennifer Marie Ezzy.
penbaypilot.com
Agenda set for RSU 71 board meeting Nov. 15
BELFAST — The agenda for the upcoming Regional School Unit 71 school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 5:30 p.m. in the high school’s band room and remotely. Register in advance: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_q1PVFVsVRK2WcYQEJ03K5A. AGENDA. I. CALL MEETING TO ORDER. II. ADJUSTMENTS...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
Belfast — Belfast Police reported the following activity Nov. 1-9. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 4. Holly Boone, 34, of Belfast, was issued a...
penbaypilot.com
MRC seeks community support to build disc golf course
ROCKPORT — The Midcoast Recreation Center is planning on building a disc golf course and is in need of community assistance. The MRC has schedule a planning session for Thursday, Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m. and invites community members to attend to learn how the community can contribute to the project.
penbaypilot.com
Ernest H. Wing Sr., obituary
SEARSMONT — Ernest H. Wing Sr., 81, of Searsmont, passed away October 27 at home with his wife by his side. He was born in Searsmont to Harold and Burdena (Pease) Wing on July 7, 1941. He graduated from Appleton High School in 1959 where he played baseball and...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Oct. 27 - Nov. 2. Alex Small, 40, of Bangor, possession of sexually explicit material of a minor under age 12 in Winterport Jan. 20, 2019, three years in prison with all but 10 days suspended and two years of probation.
penbaypilot.com
Time set for Medomak Valley’s chance at football state title
The Medomak Valley varsity football team will vie for the Class C state championship Saturday, Nov. 19 against Leavitt at Cameron Stadium in Bangor at 2:30 p.m. Prior to the Medomak Valley contest, Foxcroft Academy will challenge Lisbon/St. Dominic at 11 a.m. for the Class D crown. Meanwhile, at Fitzpatrick...
penbaypilot.com
Five area soccer players to participate in Senior Bowl
WATERVILLE — Five area high school soccer players will participate Sunday, Nov. 13 in the 28th annual Maine Soccer Coaches Senior Bowl hosted by the Maine Soccer Coaches Association. Camden Hills seniors Avery Hackett and Lucas Moody will participate on the boys North A/B team in a game against...
Comments / 0