Fall has always been – or used to be – cut and dried. The leaves started to turn in late September, around the time of the first frost. Then came the fair – take your pick: Fryeburg or Common Ground – with its frosty mornings turning warm by noon. A few days later and gardeners woke up to the killing frost, the morning they’d been waiting for.

LINCOLNVILLE, ME ・ 11 HOURS AGO