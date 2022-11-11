ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPFO

First snow of the season on the way for most of Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Cold weather has finally arrived for most of Maine and will be with us for all of this week. A storm system moves in Wednesday, bringing much of Maine accumulating snow. We remain cold into next weekend. Monday will be windy and chilly, but with sunny skies. Highs...
MAINE STATE
The Maine Monitor

70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine

A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say

ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
ROCKPORT, ME
Q97.9

Berwick Maine Mom Goes Viral Warning About the Dangers of Water Beads

Water beads are growing in popularity because they do grow - and that's the danger. Folichia Mitchell's 9-month-old daughter in Berwick, ended up in the ICU after swallowing just one water bead that was her brother's. They had no idea what had happened before getting her to Maine Medical Center in Portland. It had been two days and her daughter wasn't eating. According to WMTW, the bead, which grows in water, had done just that in her small intestine blocking it. Her gut-wrenching TikTok has had over 2 million views.
BERWICK, ME
wabi.tv

1 dead, 1 injured in Waterboro domestic violence incident

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman is recovering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder and a man is dead following a domestic incident in Waterboro. The York County Sheriffs Office says deputies were called to Lakeview Drive for a report of a shooting around 2 PM yesterday. The Maine State Police Tactical Team also responded.
BANGOR, ME
92 Moose

89 Year Old Central Maine Woman Has Hand To Paw Fight With Fox

While many people love living in Maine because it gives them the chance to be close to nature, sometimes we end up coming a little took close to nature. According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, an 89 year old woman was viciously attacked by a fox while taking a walk through a tightly packed condo development in Auburn. The attack reportedly happened on the afternoon of Friday, November 4th, on Old Carriage Road.
AUBURN, ME
97.5 WOKQ

One Dead, One Injured in Maine Domestic Dispute, Sheriff Says

A Waterboro, Maine, man took his own life after his wife was shot in the shoulder during what police called a domestic dispute Sunday afternoon. York County Sheriff William King said sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Lakeview Drive and found Elizabeth Rideout with a shoulder injury around 2 p.m.
WATERBORO, ME
coast931.com

Police search for missing 16-year-old from Paris, Maine

Police are looking for a missing teen from Oxford County. Benjamin Stanicki, 16, of Paris was reported missing by his parents about two weeks ago. According to CBS 13, he was recently spotted in a 2010 Mazda CX-9 with a Maine vanity plate with the number 2 and the words “IN DEBT.”
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Silver Alert issued for South Berwick man

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Police are looking for a South Berwick man last seen on Nov. 3 at his apartment. The South Berwick Police Department issued a Silver Alert Thursday evening for 31-year-old Levi Brown, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety. Brown was...
SOUTH BERWICK, ME
whdh.com

Police: Maine man charged after going 137 mph on I-95 in NH

GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Maine man is facing criminal charges after police say he was caught going 137 mph on Interstate 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire early Saturday morning. A trooper patrolling the area spotted a 2021 Nissan Armada speeding along the highway. After initiating a traffic stop,...
GREENLAND, NH
94.9 HOM

Portland, Maine Brewery Unveils New Beer Inspired By Allen’s Coffee Brandy

There's a handful of items and brands that just remind everyone of Maine. There's items like an Italian sandwich, with its soft roll, deli ham and cheese and bunch of veggies slathered in oil. There's a brand like Moxie, which features an indescribable taste that could put hair on your teeth. There's also Allen's Coffee Brandy, a favorite of people from The County, who have survived long, arduous winters thanks to the inexpensive signature alcohol.
PORTLAND, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
913K+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy