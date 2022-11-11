Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History AgainThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United StatesThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
Disaster Almost Struck Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine Last Night
Is it me or are there way too many dimly-lit roads? Not just in Maine, but across New England and possibly even the country. Because that mixed with the crappy, rainy weather last night almost caused a massive disaster on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick, Maine last night and almost ruined three lives.
WPFO
First snow of the season on the way for most of Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Cold weather has finally arrived for most of Maine and will be with us for all of this week. A storm system moves in Wednesday, bringing much of Maine accumulating snow. We remain cold into next weekend. Monday will be windy and chilly, but with sunny skies. Highs...
70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine
A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say
ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
Live in One of These Maine Towns? Get Into Gardens Aglow Free on November 18
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is gearing up for its eighth annual seasonal celebration, Gardens Aglow. This one of a kind event is perfect for you to bring your family and friends to this Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Get ready to walk through more than 750,000 LED lights that take over 14 acres of the gardens.
Berwick Maine Mom Goes Viral Warning About the Dangers of Water Beads
Water beads are growing in popularity because they do grow - and that's the danger. Folichia Mitchell's 9-month-old daughter in Berwick, ended up in the ICU after swallowing just one water bead that was her brother's. They had no idea what had happened before getting her to Maine Medical Center in Portland. It had been two days and her daughter wasn't eating. According to WMTW, the bead, which grows in water, had done just that in her small intestine blocking it. Her gut-wrenching TikTok has had over 2 million views.
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
In Maine, mass timber seen as a climate solution and an economic opportunity
Construction at Bowdoin College using mass timber. Photo courtesy Bowdoin College. As the engineered wood material called mass timber gains traction in Maine, supporters believe it could both help lower carbon emissions from new buildings and galvanize the growth of the state’s forestry industry. “It has enormous potential to...
wabi.tv
1 dead, 1 injured in Waterboro domestic violence incident
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman is recovering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder and a man is dead following a domestic incident in Waterboro. The York County Sheriffs Office says deputies were called to Lakeview Drive for a report of a shooting around 2 PM yesterday. The Maine State Police Tactical Team also responded.
89 Year Old Central Maine Woman Has Hand To Paw Fight With Fox
While many people love living in Maine because it gives them the chance to be close to nature, sometimes we end up coming a little took close to nature. According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, an 89 year old woman was viciously attacked by a fox while taking a walk through a tightly packed condo development in Auburn. The attack reportedly happened on the afternoon of Friday, November 4th, on Old Carriage Road.
Police search Presumpscot River for missing Portland man
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police and an air boat from Brunswick searched the Presumpscot River Friday morning for a 21-year-old Portland man missing since Nov. 4. Samuel Mugisha was last seen leaving his Auburn Street apartment at about 8 a.m. that day, state police said Monday. A Silver Alert...
This Portland Pier Condo for Sale Amazes with its Views & Location
Portland has been a very desirable destination for quite some time. Even in this crazy housing market, with prices still high, houses continue to sell. And now a condo unit has hit the market that might take desirable to a new level. Introducing the Portland Pier Complex, a condo community...
One Dead, One Injured in Maine Domestic Dispute, Sheriff Says
A Waterboro, Maine, man took his own life after his wife was shot in the shoulder during what police called a domestic dispute Sunday afternoon. York County Sheriff William King said sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Lakeview Drive and found Elizabeth Rideout with a shoulder injury around 2 p.m.
Armed & Dangerous Suspect Crashed Car Through Garage Door to Escape Standoff in Sabattus, Maine
Armed & Dangerous Suspect Crashed Car Through Garage Door to Escape Standoff. Law Enforcement in Maine are looking for a 31-year-old man who is considered armed and dangerous with several warrants. High Speed Chase at 100 MPH. On Friday morning, Diego Martinez crashed a car through a garage door of...
WGME
Class B North Finals Falmouth vs Skowhegan
(Lewiston) Skowhegan held on for a wild 28-20 win over Falmouth to win the Class B North Championship. The River Hawks will meet Portland next Saturday for the Class B State Championship!
coast931.com
Police search for missing 16-year-old from Paris, Maine
Police are looking for a missing teen from Oxford County. Benjamin Stanicki, 16, of Paris was reported missing by his parents about two weeks ago. According to CBS 13, he was recently spotted in a 2010 Mazda CX-9 with a Maine vanity plate with the number 2 and the words “IN DEBT.”
Silver Alert issued for South Berwick man
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Police are looking for a South Berwick man last seen on Nov. 3 at his apartment. The South Berwick Police Department issued a Silver Alert Thursday evening for 31-year-old Levi Brown, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety. Brown was...
whdh.com
Police: Maine man charged after going 137 mph on I-95 in NH
GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Maine man is facing criminal charges after police say he was caught going 137 mph on Interstate 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire early Saturday morning. A trooper patrolling the area spotted a 2021 Nissan Armada speeding along the highway. After initiating a traffic stop,...
Woman Wounded, Man Dead Following Weekend Domestic Violence Incident in Maine
A domestic violence situation in Maine over the weekend has ended with a woman sustaining gunshot wounds and a man dead. According to WGME 13, the situation unfolded on Lakeview Driver on Sunday in the small Maine town of Waterboro. WGME is reporting that Sheriff's Deputies from York County, as...
Portland, Maine Brewery Unveils New Beer Inspired By Allen’s Coffee Brandy
There's a handful of items and brands that just remind everyone of Maine. There's items like an Italian sandwich, with its soft roll, deli ham and cheese and bunch of veggies slathered in oil. There's a brand like Moxie, which features an indescribable taste that could put hair on your teeth. There's also Allen's Coffee Brandy, a favorite of people from The County, who have survived long, arduous winters thanks to the inexpensive signature alcohol.
