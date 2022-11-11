ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Idina Menzel Opens Up About Her Career Faltering After Finding Success In Rent And How Frozen Was A ‘Defining Moment’ In First Trailer For Disney+ Doc

By Riley Utley
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tJN2Z_0j6hKdLP00

These days, Idina Menzel’s name is synonymous with some of the most popular songs to grace the stage and screen. It all began with the smash-hit musical Rent , then she defied gravity as Elphaba in Wicked . Following an incredibly successful career on Broadway, she went on to play Elsa in Frozen and sang the incredibly popular song “Let It Go." However, while Menzel has been a part of some of the biggest moments in musical history, the path between these stops has been rocky, which she is revealing in her new documentary Idina Menzel: Which Way To The Stage? for Disney+.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vPUvH_0j6hKdLP00

(Image credit: Sony)

Idina Menzel Opens Up About Challenges After The Success Of Rent

In 1996 Menzel made her Broadway debut in the groundbreaking musical Rent. She played Maureen Johnson in Jonathan Larson’s seminal rock musical, and blew audiences away with her pipes, especially when she sang “Take Me Or Leave Me.” While she earned a Tony nomination for her performance, and the musical went down as not only one of the greatest shows on the stage but also a classic musical movie , Menzel’s career faltered a bit after leaving the show. In the trailer for her new documentary , the actress said:

When I got cast in Rent, I got an agent, a record deal. So you think it’s happening, but I sold no records, and then I got dropped. … I kinda had to start all over again.

That restart ended up involving the smash-hit musical Wicked. Menzel ended up originating the role of Elphaba in 2003, and won the Tony for Best Actress in a Musical that year. Now, the musical is being turned into a movie starring Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. Both stars of the 2003 production, Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, reacted to the casting , and while the OG Elphaba is a little bummed she’s too old to play the part in the movie, she’s very excited for Erivo and Grande.

After leaving Broadway, Menzel began to make a career in the movies, and while it took a little bit for her to find her footing, things started to go back up again when she was cast in a little movie called Frozen .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YsfwE_0j6hKdLP00

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Frozen Was A Defining Moment For Idina Menzel, And Here’s Why

Back in 2013, the world was rocked by Disney’s princess movie about sisters Anna and Elsa. Since then, it has become such a big hit, its climactic song “Let It Go” is one of the biggest Disney songs of all time. Menzel belts out the lyrics to “Let It Go” in the movie and plays Elsa. Her character helped define many little girls' childhoods as they ran around belting like the ice princess and waving their hands around trying to move the snow.

Understandably, the movie changed Menzel’s life, as she said in the trailer:

The success of Frozen, that was a defining moment. … It was about harnessing this power we all have in ourselves.

She’s also been open about how the movie has been one of the “great gifs” of her career . Following the success of the musical, Menzel and the rest of the cast created Frozen II and are still being asked if there will ever be a Frozen III . While the actress behind Elsa doesn’t know if there will be , she’s enthusiastic about the idea and hopes a threequel is in the works.

Menzel’s career has flourished in multiple ways over the last few decades, and it’s still growing. As for what’s next, the actress will appear in the sequel to Enchanted , and she’ll be singing this time!

You’ll be able to watch the singer’s documentary on December 9 and see her in Disenchanted on November 18 with a Disney+ subscription . In the meantime, you can watch Menzel belt her heart out in Frozen on Disney+ and Rent with an HBO Max subscription .

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’

The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.
ComicBook

Hugh Jackman Keeps Splitting His Pants Because His Muscles for Wolverine Return Are So Big

Last month, Marvel fans received the exciting news that Hugh Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. After Logan, fans thought Jackman's 17-year-run as the X-Men hero was over, but both Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of the 2017 film. Jackman is already back to training for the role, and it sounds like it's going pretty well. In fact, the actor just told Variety that his muscles are getting too big for his clothes. Jackman revealed he's losing 1,500 calories a night, which is impacting his role in The Music Man on Broadway.
Collider

James Corden Watches His Marriage Crumble in 'Mammals' Trailer

Award-winning comedian James Corden is facing a crisis in the new trailer for Prime Video's Mammals. Corden stars as Jamie Buckingham, a Michelin star chef whose life is upended upon discovering the secrets his pregnant wife Amandine (Melia Kreiling) has kept under wraps for some time. The new footage sees him looking for answers anywhere to make sense of the revelations, though he doesn't exactly find what he's hoping for.
HipHopWired

Whoopi Goldberg Wants Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj And Anyone Who Wants ‘To Have Some Fun’ Join ‘Sister Act 3’ Cast

It has been nearly 30 years since the last Sister Act sequel, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, came out in 1993 and exactly 30 years after the original film premiered in 1992. (I’m not old, you’re old.) Well, now, Sister Act 3 is in development, and the film’s star, Whoopi Goldberg, appears to want all the currently relevant Black women to be a part of it.
AOL Corp

Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé and Wearing Makeup in New Pics

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
Variety

‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
MISSOURI STATE
HollywoodLife

Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
People

Evan Rachel Wood Didn't Know How to Tell Son, 9, His Mom 'Makes Out with Harry Potter' in New Film

"You can't watch mom make out with Harry Potter," she joked during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers Evan Rachel Wood is sharing the hilarious reason she didn't let her son visit her on the set of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress, 35, shared that her 9-year-old son was excited to learn she was working with Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe on the film. "We watched all the Harry Potter films together and I told him I was working with Daniel Radcliffe and...
Variety

’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart Suit Weighs More Than 50 Pounds

Just hours after Dominique Thorne made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Riri Williams in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the film’s world premiere in Hollywood on Oct. 26, she hopped on a flight to get back to work on “Ironheart,” the upcoming Disney+ spinoff in which she stars. Asked what she’ll remember most about sitting in the Dolby Theatre to watch “Wakanda Forever” for the first time, Thorne told Variety, “Riding the waves of emotions with the audience — getting to hear and see and feel folks hold their breath, or laugh, or cry, or try to wipe away their...
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
161K+
Followers
39K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy