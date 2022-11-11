ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Winter weather expected for portions of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the first time this season across the higher elevations of western and northern Arkansas. This will be in effect until 3AM. The precipitation should be gone from our state shortly after midnight. A cold rain has moved...
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 6 - 12:. 1. Minnesota couple find 1.9 carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park. Arkansas State Parks announced Wednesday that two people visiting from Chatfield, Minnesota found...
Authorities ramping up enforcement of seat belt law ahead of Thanksgiving

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State police announced plans to bolster their patrol assignments aimed at violators who wearing their seat belts while traveling on local streets and state highways during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday period. According to a news release, State troopers, local police, and sheriff’s deputies are...
Entergy and SWECPO give Arkansans winter heating tips

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Entergy has tips to share with Arkansans for when the temperature drops and the electric bill does not. The heating and cooling costs stand for about 55 percent of an average customer's monthly bill. According to Entergy, it takes a lot of energy to make...
