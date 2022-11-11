Read full article on original website
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Some people are struggling to find a Thanksgiving turkey this year. If you've already got one in the bag, chances are you paid more for it. The food index increased 0.6% during the month of October, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor of Labor Statistics.
