France and U.K. sign agreement to curb Channel crossings
PARIS (AP) — The interior ministers of France and Britain on Monday signed a joint agreement to try to curb migration across the English channel — a regular source of friction between the two countries. The British government has agreed to pay up some 72.2 million euros to France in 2022-2023 in exchange for France increasing its security presence by 40% across sea access points on the coast. This represents 350 more gendarmes and police guarding beaches in Calais and Dunkirk. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and British Home Secretary Suella Braverman signed the agreement in Paris.
Rishi Sunak today hailed a 72m euro (£63m) deal with Paris which will see UK officials joining operations in France for the first time to halt unauthorised Channel crossings.The prime minister said the agreement – finalised on Monday morning by home secretary Suella Braverman and her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin – would be "a foundation" for more co-operation in coming months.Speaking to reporters travelling with him to the G20 summit in Indonesia, Mr Sunak said it was his "absolute priority" to get a grip on the small boats issue, which had occupied more of his time since becoming PM last...
‘Gomorrah’ Writer Roberto Saviano Due To Stand Trial On Tuesday On Defamation Charges Brought By Italy’s Far-Right PM Giorgia Meloni
Italian writer, journalist and political commentator Roberto Saviano is due to head to court in Rome on Tuesday (November 15) for the first hearing in a defamation trial brought against him by Italy’s newly installed, right-wing prime minister Giorgia Meloni. The case is related to an incident that took place prior to Meloni taking the reins of power in Italy in October. Meloni is suing Saviano over comments he made on the current affairs show Piazza Pulita in December 2020, during a discussion about the phenomenon of asylum seekers on its shores via small boats, in which he referred to her as...
Climate confab heads into final week, warming goal uncertain
SHARM EL-SHEIKH — (AP) — Global climate talks in Egypt headed into their second half on Monday with plenty of uncertainty left over whether there’ll be a substantial deal to combat climate change. Tens of thousands of delegates from nearly 200 countries, observers, experts, activists and journalists,...
Suella Braverman has signed a new deal with France as part of an historic crackdown on migrant crossings which will see a boost to beach patrols and British staff based in French control rooms for the first time.The 72m euro (£63m) deal, described by prime minister Rishi Sunak as "a foundation" for more co-operation in coming months, was finalised by the home secretary and her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin on Monday morning.Under the new deal with Paris, France will commit to increase numbers of officers patrolling beaches on the Normandy coast by 40 per cent in the hope of...
Netherlands Sees Record Number In Tourism Bookings
The number of guests in the hotel was 15% more than in Q3 of the previous year and 4% more than in pre-pandemic 2019, as reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). In the third quarter, 5.4 million international tourists resided in Dutch accommodations, double the number compared to 2021 but less than before the coronavirus in 2019.
