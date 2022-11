For CSUF students who love nature and spending time outdoors, Fullerton Arboretum has a perfect internship opportunity waiting for you!. The Engaging Environmental Experiences (E3) Internship provides CSUF students with real-world environmental projects under the mentorship of Arboretum staff members. Interns are trained to be future leaders in science, conservation, environmental education, horticulture and more.

