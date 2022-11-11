Read full article on original website
WDTN
Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way
High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
WBAY Green Bay
SCATTERED STORMS BEGIN TONIGHT, NO SEVERE THREAT FOR NE WISCONSIN
A strong snowstorm has caused hazardous conditions for the western United States near the Rocky Mountains. This same system will bring showers and thunderstorms beginning late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Before the system arrives, temperatures will continue to be warm with highs in the lower to mid 70s with cooler temperatures near the lake shore due to a lake breeze. Winds will continue to be breezy from the south-southeast between 10-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph. By late afternoon into evening hours, clouds will increase with isolated showers possible just after sunset.
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild late week; colder changes this weekend
THURSDAY: High clouds will spill in, thanks to Nicole to our east – blotting out the sunshine a bit. Expect another seasonably mild day amid northeasterly breezes with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Clouds will start to break as the low starts to turn farther away from our area. We’ll turn mostly clear overnight with lows in the 50s again.
Record high of 74 for Thursday, showers and storms at night
The record high for Thursday currently stands at 74 degrees. An intense cold front brings big changes to our weather starting with showers and storms Thursday night.
Decent weather ahead of heavy rain expected to fall Friday
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 meteorologists are tracking decent weather today, Thursday Oct. 26 before rain moves back into the forecast. High temperatures are in the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Periods of heavy rain and potential isolated storms are possible on Friday with the cold front. But the threat for severe weather remains fairly low. However, North Texas could have some localized flooding.Between 1 and 2" of rain could fall during this next front. The rain could also produce some concerns during the morning commute and possibly high school football games High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Friday. An early morning shower is possible Saturday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with weekend highs in the mid 60s.Warm weather is expected for Sunday and for Halloween on Monday.
rsvplive.ie
Ireland weather: Temperatures set to drop this week after unseasonal warmth
So far this month, the country has experienced an unseasonably warm November. However, it might be time to dig out the winter coats and wrap up warm very soon as temperatures are set to return closer to normal November temperatures. Despite the change in temperatures, it doesn't look like there...
Weather forecast puts 20 states in path of snowstorm with frigid temperatures
Icy roads could be a problem as the first snowflakes of the season are forecast to fall across a large swath of the country over the next few days.
natureworldnews.com
Freeze Alerts Raised as Most of US Brace for Temperatures 15 Degrees Below Average
Forecasts of temperatures dropping to 15 degrees below average cause NWS to issue Freeze Alerts to the majority of the US. Millions are at risk of freezing and frost this week as the coldest air of the fall season is spreading across the Midwest, South, and East. A potent storm system is also bringing rounds of snow, rain, and blustery winds that come from the Great Lakes to the Northeast.
Cold temps descending on USA: Forecasters warn snow could fall from Texas to New York
Most of the country will soon face unusually cold temperatures 10-20 degrees below what's typical this time of year, forecasters say.
natureworldnews.com
Storm Blizzards and Snowfall to Emerge in the Rockies and Midwest; Blizzard Warnings in Effect
With the rollercoaster weather in October from winter to sudden warmth, the latest forecasts revealed that winter would begin to be felt in portions of the Rockies and Midwest. Snowfall can be felt in portions of the Rockies and Midwest as the storm could bring blizzards. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Nicole...
