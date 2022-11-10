Utica, N.Y.-- Utica police are investigating an early morning shooting that left two people injured, one seriously. It all happened around 4 AM Saturday on the 800 block of Bleecker Street. The two victims were at a party when three other people attending the party asked for ride home to the Bleecker Street area. When they arrived to the area, a man in the backseat of the car pulled out a handgun and demanded items from the two victims. At the same time, another person pepper sprayed the two victims, who were then struck in the head by the man with the handgun. During the altercation, shots were fired, striking a male victim in the upper back area near his neck. The suspects fled the scene and the victims called 911.

