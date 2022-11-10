ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, NY

Related
ems1.com

N.Y. firefighter-paramedic dies after 16 years serving city

ALBANY, N.Y. — A member of the Albany Fire Department died over the weekend while off duty, CBS 6 reported. Firefighter Edward J. Verhoff joined the department in 2006 and served for 16 years, most recently with Rescue Squad – C Platoon. Albany Fire Department Chief Joseph Gregory...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Stony Creek man arrested for underage DWI

A Stony Creek man was arrested last week after being found off a roadway in the Adirondacks. Harrison E. Blanchard, of Stony Creek, was found to have been driving while under the influence of alcohol. Blanchard, 20, was under the legal New York drinking age.
STONY CREEK, NY
WRGB

Crews on scene of fire at 4th and State Streets in Troy

TROY, NY (WRGB) — While Troy firefighters were already responding to a propane leak Friday afternoon, another call came in -- for a fire at 4th and State Streets. Fire Chief Eric McMahon says the fire originated on the 4th floor and was spreading through the roof and was considered a 2nd alarm fire.
TROY, NY
WKTV

Police investigate early morning shooting on Bleecker Street

Utica, N.Y.-- Utica police are investigating an early morning shooting that left two people injured, one seriously. It all happened around 4 AM Saturday on the 800 block of Bleecker Street. The two victims were at a party when three other people attending the party asked for ride home to the Bleecker Street area. When they arrived to the area, a man in the backseat of the car pulled out a handgun and demanded items from the two victims. At the same time, another person pepper sprayed the two victims, who were then struck in the head by the man with the handgun. During the altercation, shots were fired, striking a male victim in the upper back area near his neck. The suspects fled the scene and the victims called 911.
UTICA, NY
WNYT

Search underway for man missing from Montgomery County

Investigators in Montgomery County are looking for a missing person. Eric Lancaster, 49, was last seen in the village of Nelliston on Monday. He is 6 ft., 1 in. tall and 190 lbs. Anyone with information can call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department at (518) 853-5500.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
westernmassnews.com

Berkshire County police report an increase in car break-ins, stolen vehicles

BECKET, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in several Berkshire County municipalities are warning residents to be on the lookout after they discovered several vehicles Sunday morning that had been stolen. According to Becket Police, they located stolen vehicles, which have since been recovered, Sunday morning. They added that several other vehicles...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

State Police: Missing Massachusetts man found dead in New York

Police in New York have located a Massachusetts man that had gone missing. Members of the New York State Police searched to locate 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield who was last seen on the Canadarago Lake boat launch with a kayak on October 22, 2022 until his body was discovered this week.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Shots fired in Troy

Shots were fired on 102nd by 5th Avenue in Troy on November 11. Troy police are not aware of any victims yet, and no suspects are in custody.
TROY, NY

