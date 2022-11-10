Read full article on original website
N.Y. firefighter-paramedic dies after 16 years serving city
ALBANY, N.Y. — A member of the Albany Fire Department died over the weekend while off duty, CBS 6 reported. Firefighter Edward J. Verhoff joined the department in 2006 and served for 16 years, most recently with Rescue Squad – C Platoon. Albany Fire Department Chief Joseph Gregory...
Crews douse blaze in silo at Close Family Farm
On Sunday morning, a fire broke out in a silo full of feed at Close Family Farm in Mayfield.
Deer runs through nursing home window in Johnstown
A deer reportedly ran through the parking lot of the Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown before busting through a window and running around inside.
Red Cross honoring Latham trooper for life-saving action
The American Red Cross will be honoring Latham State Trooper Michael Nash for helping save the life of a driver on Interstate 87 (I-87).
Stony Creek man arrested for underage DWI
A Stony Creek man was arrested last week after being found off a roadway in the Adirondacks. Harrison E. Blanchard, of Stony Creek, was found to have been driving while under the influence of alcohol. Blanchard, 20, was under the legal New York drinking age.
Man pulled from wreckage after Feura Bush crash
Just after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Onesquethaw Volunteer Fire Company was sent to Clarksville South Road in Feura Bush for reports of a car crash with injuries.
Albany man charged for stealing rent in Clifton Park
A former property manager of The Solomon Organization is being accused of depositing rent payments into his own bank accounts.
Crews on scene of fire at 4th and State Streets in Troy
TROY, NY (WRGB) — While Troy firefighters were already responding to a propane leak Friday afternoon, another call came in -- for a fire at 4th and State Streets. Fire Chief Eric McMahon says the fire originated on the 4th floor and was spreading through the roof and was considered a 2nd alarm fire.
Winter weather alerts issued in Upstate NY for snow, ice
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The season’s first winter weather alerts have been issued for a big chunk of Upstate New York, where a messy mixture of snow and ice could hit for Wednesday morning’s commute. “A period of snow moves into the area Tuesday evening before likely changing over...
Police investigate early morning shooting on Bleecker Street
Utica, N.Y.-- Utica police are investigating an early morning shooting that left two people injured, one seriously. It all happened around 4 AM Saturday on the 800 block of Bleecker Street. The two victims were at a party when three other people attending the party asked for ride home to the Bleecker Street area. When they arrived to the area, a man in the backseat of the car pulled out a handgun and demanded items from the two victims. At the same time, another person pepper sprayed the two victims, who were then struck in the head by the man with the handgun. During the altercation, shots were fired, striking a male victim in the upper back area near his neck. The suspects fled the scene and the victims called 911.
Search underway for man missing from Montgomery County
Investigators in Montgomery County are looking for a missing person. Eric Lancaster, 49, was last seen in the village of Nelliston on Monday. He is 6 ft., 1 in. tall and 190 lbs. Anyone with information can call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department at (518) 853-5500.
Fonda man accused of knifing victim during fight
A Fonda man is doing time in Montgomery County Jail after he allegedly cut someone with a knife during a domestic dispute.
Berkshire County police report an increase in car break-ins, stolen vehicles
BECKET, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in several Berkshire County municipalities are warning residents to be on the lookout after they discovered several vehicles Sunday morning that had been stolen. According to Becket Police, they located stolen vehicles, which have since been recovered, Sunday morning. They added that several other vehicles...
PHOTOS: Family loses barn in Palatine Bridge fire
Just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, Chief Nestle of the Canajoharie Volunteer Fire Department noticed heavy black smoke north of the Village of Palatine Bridge.
State Police: Missing Massachusetts man found dead in New York
Police in New York have located a Massachusetts man that had gone missing. Members of the New York State Police searched to locate 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield who was last seen on the Canadarago Lake boat launch with a kayak on October 22, 2022 until his body was discovered this week.
Mohawk Hudson Humane to renew only 5 of 21 municipal contracts in 2023
MENANDS, NY (WRGB) — Amid a significant increase in taking in stray dogs in 2022, the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society (MHHS) has decided to renew only a handful of their municipal partner contracts for 2023. Shelter officials say in 2022, they contracted with 21 local municipalities to provide sheltering...
Woman Killed After Car Leaves Roadway, Crashes Into Pole, Trees In Town Of Clinton
A woman was killed after her 2012 Subaru Forester left the roadway and struck a utility pole and several trees in Hudson Valley. The crash occurred in Dutchess County around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 in the town of Clinton, on Slate Quarry Road. An initial investigation determined Lisa M....
Shots fired in Troy
Shots were fired on 102nd by 5th Avenue in Troy on November 11. Troy police are not aware of any victims yet, and no suspects are in custody.
Duanesburg business owner fined for illegal burning
A Schenectady County man recently paid a fine for illegally dumping and burning solid waste.
Horse trainer Chad Brown pleads guilty to reduced charge
Champion Saratoga horse trainer Chad Brown has pleaded not guilty to a reduced charge, after being arrested back in August.
