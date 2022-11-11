Fintech startup Bold Finance said Thursday it has raised a seed round of $1.5 million led by Kae Capital. The round also saw participation from existing investor Antler India and several angel investors such as Nitin Gupta (Uni Cards), Ishpreet Gandhi (Stride Ventures), Shashikant Dola (McKinsey & Company), Tushar Mehndiratta (Avail Finance), Vadiraj Kulkarni (Chief Executive Officer, ITC PSPD) and some others, Kae Capital said in a statement.

2 DAYS AGO