Indian fintech startup Bold Finance raises $1.5M seed round led by Kae Capital
Fintech startup Bold Finance said Thursday it has raised a seed round of $1.5 million led by Kae Capital. The round also saw participation from existing investor Antler India and several angel investors such as Nitin Gupta (Uni Cards), Ishpreet Gandhi (Stride Ventures), Shashikant Dola (McKinsey & Company), Tushar Mehndiratta (Avail Finance), Vadiraj Kulkarni (Chief Executive Officer, ITC PSPD) and some others, Kae Capital said in a statement.
Funding Societies partners with Proton to provide dealer financing for used car dealers
Funding Societies, Southeast Asia’s largest small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) digital financing platform, is collaborating with Malaysia’s national car maker Proton to provide credit facilities for Proton dealers to finance the purchase of cars for floor stocking. “Demand for personal vehicles saw an increase since the second half...
