Bethlehem, PA

Lehigh men’s basketball wins big in home opener

The Lehigh men’s basketball team looked to bounce back after two losses against ACC opponents and won big against Misericordia 97-58 at Grace Hall on Nov. 14, securing their first win of the season. Grace Hall welcomed back the Mountain Hawks men’s basketball team after 44 years, holding the...
Lehigh women’s basketball falls to Minnesota on buzzer-beater

The Mountain Hawks and the Minnesota Golden Gophers engaged in a back-and-forth affair on the basketball court, but in the end the Gophers came out on top when freshman Mara Braun hit a buzzer-beater three to give Minnesota a 101-99 victory. Even though the game ended in loss for the...
Lehigh football participates in national mental health campaign

Note from the editors: The following story contains issues related to mental health and suicide. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-8255. The Lehigh football team was one of over 120 college football teams to take part in this year’s College Football Mental Health Week. According to the Hilinski’s...
