ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Center, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

Wichita State falls to Alcorn, 66-57

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita State men's basketball team lost to Alcorn State, a SWAC opponent from Mississippi today in a game that, in all honesty, should have been an easy win. WSU's coaching staff tried to warn players about the dangers of taking opponents lightly, but the team...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Missing adult in Wichita: Bruce Wylie

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities are asking for helping locating a lost adult with mental limitations in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department needs help finding 23- year-old Bruce "Bubba" Wylie who was last seen in the 1100 block of North Madison Sunday night pushing a cart. Wylie is is described...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

B-17 plane crash in Dallas spurs local reaction

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Sources confirm to KAKE News that the B-17 Flying Fortress that crashed during an airshow in Dallas is the same one that was in Wichita just two months ago. The plane was here for a Labor Day event at the B-29 Doc Hangar. Many in the...
DALLAS, TX
KAKE TV

‘Gingerbread Village’ returns to Exploration Place this weekend

For the first time in three years, Exploration Place and the Assistance League of Wichita are hosting Gingerbread Village this weekend. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Exploration Place Saturday and Sunday. Some of the money made from tickets goes back to the Assistance League. “In...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas Highway Patrol continues to investigate fatal Thursday night crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a fatal crash in Wichita Thursday that killed two people. A KHP trooper said investigators are looking for evidence on the involved vehicles. 26-year-old Travis Mock was arrested Friday for causing the crash on eight charges including DUI and involuntary manslaughter.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Boil water advisory rescinded for the city of Maize, Sedgwick County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Maize public water supply system located in Sedgwick County. The advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure in the system due to electrical interruption and mechanical failure. When adequate pressure isn't maintained, the chlorine in the water lessens, and bacterial contamination can happen.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Boil water advisory issued for city of Maize

MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the city of Maize. KDHE says that customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water. Dispose...
MAIZE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy