KAKE TV
Wichita State falls to Alcorn, 66-57
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita State men's basketball team lost to Alcorn State, a SWAC opponent from Mississippi today in a game that, in all honesty, should have been an easy win. WSU's coaching staff tried to warn players about the dangers of taking opponents lightly, but the team...

Missing adult in Wichita: Bruce Wylie
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities are asking for helping locating a lost adult with mental limitations in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department needs help finding 23- year-old Bruce "Bubba" Wylie who was last seen in the 1100 block of North Madison Sunday night pushing a cart. Wylie is is described...

B-17 plane crash in Dallas spurs local reaction
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Sources confirm to KAKE News that the B-17 Flying Fortress that crashed during an airshow in Dallas is the same one that was in Wichita just two months ago. The plane was here for a Labor Day event at the B-29 Doc Hangar. Many in the...

‘Gingerbread Village’ returns to Exploration Place this weekend
For the first time in three years, Exploration Place and the Assistance League of Wichita are hosting Gingerbread Village this weekend. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Exploration Place Saturday and Sunday. Some of the money made from tickets goes back to the Assistance League. “In...

Kansas Highway Patrol continues to investigate fatal Thursday night crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a fatal crash in Wichita Thursday that killed two people. A KHP trooper said investigators are looking for evidence on the involved vehicles. 26-year-old Travis Mock was arrested Friday for causing the crash on eight charges including DUI and involuntary manslaughter.

'This is gonna help me get back on my feet': Company raising funds to help homeless women veterans
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Martin Cole comes from a long line of family with military ties. Cole served in the Marines from 1977-1982. "I wanted to do something for my country other than just take up space," Cole said. After leaving the service, he lived a good life until about...

Boil water advisory rescinded for the city of Maize, Sedgwick County
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Maize public water supply system located in Sedgwick County. The advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure in the system due to electrical interruption and mechanical failure. When adequate pressure isn't maintained, the chlorine in the water lessens, and bacterial contamination can happen.

Boil water advisory issued for city of Maize
MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the city of Maize. KDHE says that customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water. Dispose...
