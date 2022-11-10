ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Millie Bobby Brown Claims 'Stranger Things' Costar Finn Wolfhard Is a 'Lousy Kisser': 'He Hasn't Gotten Better'

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Honest, just like Eleven! Millie Bobby Brown opened up about smooching Stranger Things costar Finn Wolfhard on screen — and claimed the actor is “a lousy kisser.”

"He is,” Brown, 18, said while taking the Vanity Fair lie detector test on Thursday, November 10, to which the technician working the machine confirmed the Godzilla star was being truthful.

When Brown was then asked if Wolfhard, 19, had improved his makeout skills since their first kiss in season 1, the Spain native replied, “Not with me. No.”

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard. Courtesy of Netflix

Brown and Wolfhard have costarred in the sci-fi adventure as Eleven and Mike Wheeler, respectively, since its premiere in 2016. The critically acclaimed series, which is set in 1980s Indiana, focuses on a group of young friends who witness supernatural forces and secret government exploits. Brown and Wolfhard's characters have famously been one of the show's major love stories since the very beginning.

While the Netflix star admitted on Thursday that she hadn’t yet told the Canada native how she feels about locking lips, when the questioner pointed out that he was now “going to find out,” Brown replied, “That’s OK."

While the British actress may be facing a rocky relationship with Wolfhard when she returns to the Stranger Things set to shoot the show’s final season in 2023, one person Brown has bonded with behind the scenes — albeit on another set — is her Enola Holmes costar Henry Cavill .

The Modern Family alum and the Superman actor, 39, first worked together on Enola Holmes in 2020 before reconnecting to shoot the sequel one year later. Brown recently got candid about the pair’s “really good” dynamic — which differs from the “schoolmate”—like friendship she has with her Stranger Things costars — she and Cavill share.

“With Henry, it feels like a real adult relationship,” she told Deadline in an interview published on November 2. “Like a really healthy one. One that we have terms and conditions. I know Henry. He has terms and conditions with me.”

Brown explained that the DC star doesn’t allow her to “ ask about his personal life ,” which is something she finds refreshing. “It’s like, ‘Millie, shut up. No.’ And I’m like, ‘Understood,'" she shared. “Whereas with the Stranger Things kids it’s different. There’s no boundaries because it’s like we’re all siblings. But with Henry, he’s very strict with me, which I appreciate.”

The Florence by Mills founder noted that having siblings in her real life — something The Witcher alum doesn’t – helped the costars craft a believable onscreen relationship.

“I have a sister, a brother, and an older brother. So, I’m very much used to that kind of dynamic,” she said. “I had to implement a lot of that into my relationship with Henry offscreen and onscreen and just pull him out of his comfort zone.”

As for if the pair will reunite for a third installment of the franchise, Brown, who is a producer on the Enola Holmes films, is hoping for the best.

“I would love to be a part of another one,” she told ScreenRant on November 2. “I would love to see her do more cases, be put under pressure, be put in crazy situations, and make her feel vulnerable again. I absolutely love seeing her back at work.”

