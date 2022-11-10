Read full article on original website
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Pole on Cedar Street
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Cedar Street on November 10 after a driver struck a telephone pole. The crash happened at 1:41 p.m. at the intersection of Route 135 and cedar Street. No citations were issued, said the Police spokesperson.
Pedestrian Struck Has Died From His Injuries
FRAMINGHAM – A man who was struck by a vehicle on Franklin Street last Thursday has died, according to Framingham Police. A man, in his 60s, who is not a resident of Framingham, was struck while crossing Franklin Street at 6 a.m. on November 11, according to Framingham Police.
Framingham Police: Man Steals Head Off of Golf Club
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police is investigating a theft at Golf Galaxy store, over the weekend. The retailer reported the theft at 5:35 p.m. on Saturday, November 12. A man stole the “head off of a golf club,” at 1 Worcester Road, according to the Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Framingham Police Arrest Man With Backpack Stolen From Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – On Thursday afternoon, Framingham Police arrested a man in possession of a backpack that had been reported stolen from a motor vehicle. Police arrested at 12:27 p.m. on November 10, Joel Figueroa, 27, with no known address. “A vehicle was broken into and backpack was taken,” said...
Framingham Police Investigating Theft of $7,500 Sports Trading Card
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a sports trading card, valued at $7,500. The theft was reported stolen on November 8 at 9:29 a.m. from Bay State Collectibles at 861 Edgell Road in Framingham, according to the public police log. Stolen was a Josh Allen rookie...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot
A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating after confirmed shooting and car crash into business
Fall River Police are investigating after a shooting and a car crash into a city business occurred at about the same time in the same area on Sunday. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just after 10:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to Chaves Market regarding reports of shots fired in the area. While in-route, responding units were advised that a vehicle had crashed into the business, and its occupants had fled the area.
Man facing charges after woman kidnapped from Quincy T station, raped and left in parking lot
A Quincy man is facing charges after allegedly kidnapping a 64-year-old woman at the MBTA’s Wollaston Station in Quincy early Saturday morning and subjecting her to hours of sexual abuse before depositing her in a Brockton parking lot. According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office, Christian Lynch, 26,...
Woman facing firearms charges after traffic stop in Dorchester
The firearm recovered was a 9 mm Springfield Armory Hellcat with one round in the chamber and 10 rounds in the magazine, according to Boston police. Boston police arrested a Dorchester woman after they said they found an illegal gun during a traffic stop Saturday night. Around 9:15 p.m. officers...
liveboston617.org
State and Dedham Police Assisting Norfolk DA in Fatal Dirt Bike Crash Investigation
On Friday, November 11, 2022, at approximately 15:30 hours, Fallon EMTs, Dedham Police and Dedham Fire responded to multiple 911 calls reporting that a dirt bike had crashed into a parked car in the area of 107 Milton Street in Dedham. First responders quickly arrived at the scene and were...
liveboston617.org
Victim Found in Burger King Bathroom after being Struck by Car on COlumbia Road
On Thursday, November 10, 2022, at approximately 22:20 hours, Boston EMS, Boston Fire, and Boston Police from District B-2 responded to a 911 call reporting that a pedestrian was struck near Columbia and Washington Street. Upon arrival, first responders noted that the victim was no longer at the scene of...
Boston police cruiser crash in Mattapan sends 3 to hospital
BOSTON - A crash involving a Boston police cruiser in Mattapan Friday night sent three people to the hospital.It happened at about 8:40 p.m. near Norfolk and Capen streets. A male officer and two people in the other car were taken to a hospital.Police said the injuries were not considered life-threatening.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Charlestown man arrested on Fentanyl charges after four overdose in Hyde Park
A Charlestown man is facing charges related to trafficking Fentanyl after four individuals overdosed Sunday morning. Gilbert Eatherton, 22, was arrested Sunday after police treated multiple overdose victims at a Hyde Park home and found Eatherton’s fanny pack containing the drug at the scene. According to Boston police, officers...
Billerica residents want accountability in rash of vandalism cases
BILLERICA - For the past few weeks, folks in Billerica say they have been keeping an eye out for suspicious activity. A series of vandalism incidents has left damage to everything from mailboxes to fences.One neighbor said his mailbox was knocked down before Halloween. He spoke with WBZ-TV but did not want to have his name published."We were in the house and heard a bunch of noise outside and tried to look outside but it was too dark. Then heard some smacking and eventually came out and saw the mailbox was hit sideways a little bit," he said.This homeowner said...
NECN
Man Dead After Motorcycle Crash in Dedham, Mass.
Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in Dedham that left one man dead on Friday afternoon. Dedham police said they received multiple calls about a motorcycle crash at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday on Milton Street near South Stone Mill Drive. When they arrived, they saw a man suffering from...
whdh.com
Investigation underway at Newton jewelry store
NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers could be seen scouring the inside of a jewelry store in Newton early Sunday morning. It’s unclear why they were investigating but one of the store’s windows was smashed. No additional information was immediately released. This is a developing news story; stay...
UPDATED: Framingham Firefighters Extricate Man, 41, in Mass Pike Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham firefighters extricated one man in a serious crash on the Mass Pike earlier this morning, November 11. The patient was flown to UMass Memorial trauma center in Worcester, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. The “significant crash” happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Mass Pike Service...
NECN
BMW Driver Seriously Hurt After Crash With Truck in Framingham
A BMW hit the back of a truck overnight along the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham, according to state police. The crash happened along Interstate 90 Westbound at Framingham Plaza around 1:30 a.m., according to state troopers. The BMW driver was seriously hurt and taken to a nearby hospital by medflight.
Trash truck crashes through guard rail on Route 1 in Revere
A trash truck crashed through a guardrail on Route 1 near Route 60 in Revere causing a traffic diversion Saturday morning and police have closed a portion of the road in both directions while it can be repaired, Massachusetts State Police said. State police responded at 7:43 a.m. after a...
17 MBTA employees suspended for not paying attention over last 4 years, report says
A group of bus and train operators at the MBTA were suspended over the last four years for not paying attention or sleeping during work hours, the Boston Herald reported. The data, which came from a public records request for “MBTA employees found sleeping during work hours,” showed 17 employees were suspended for three to 70 days. Another employee received an infraction notice during the same time frame but was not suspended.
