Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Pedestrian Struck Has Died From His Injuries

FRAMINGHAM – A man who was struck by a vehicle on Franklin Street last Thursday has died, according to Framingham Police. A man, in his 60s, who is not a resident of Framingham, was struck while crossing Franklin Street at 6 a.m. on November 11, according to Framingham Police.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Man Steals Head Off of Golf Club

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police is investigating a theft at Golf Galaxy store, over the weekend. The retailer reported the theft at 5:35 p.m. on Saturday, November 12. A man stole the “head off of a golf club,” at 1 Worcester Road, according to the Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot

A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
QUINCY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police investigating after confirmed shooting and car crash into business

Fall River Police are investigating after a shooting and a car crash into a city business occurred at about the same time in the same area on Sunday. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just after 10:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to Chaves Market regarding reports of shots fired in the area. While in-route, responding units were advised that a vehicle had crashed into the business, and its occupants had fled the area.
FALL RIVER, MA
Boston

Woman facing firearms charges after traffic stop in Dorchester

The firearm recovered was a 9 mm Springfield Armory Hellcat with one round in the chamber and 10 rounds in the magazine, according to Boston police. Boston police arrested a Dorchester woman after they said they found an illegal gun during a traffic stop Saturday night. Around 9:15 p.m. officers...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston police cruiser crash in Mattapan sends 3 to hospital

BOSTON - A crash involving a Boston police cruiser in Mattapan Friday night sent three people to the hospital.It happened at about 8:40 p.m. near Norfolk and Capen streets. A male officer and two people in the other car were taken to a hospital.Police said the injuries were not considered life-threatening.The cause of the crash is under investigation. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Billerica residents want accountability in rash of vandalism cases

BILLERICA - For the past few weeks, folks in Billerica say they have been keeping an eye out for suspicious activity. A series of vandalism incidents has left damage to everything from mailboxes to fences.One neighbor said his mailbox was knocked down before Halloween. He spoke with WBZ-TV but did not want to have his name published."We were in the house and heard a bunch of noise outside and tried to look outside but it was too dark. Then heard some smacking and eventually came out and saw the mailbox was hit sideways a little bit," he said.This homeowner said...
BILLERICA, MA
NECN

Man Dead After Motorcycle Crash in Dedham, Mass.

Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in Dedham that left one man dead on Friday afternoon. Dedham police said they received multiple calls about a motorcycle crash at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday on Milton Street near South Stone Mill Drive. When they arrived, they saw a man suffering from...
DEDHAM, MA
whdh.com

Investigation underway at Newton jewelry store

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers could be seen scouring the inside of a jewelry store in Newton early Sunday morning. It’s unclear why they were investigating but one of the store’s windows was smashed. No additional information was immediately released. This is a developing news story; stay...
NEWTON, MA
NECN

BMW Driver Seriously Hurt After Crash With Truck in Framingham

A BMW hit the back of a truck overnight along the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham, according to state police. The crash happened along Interstate 90 Westbound at Framingham Plaza around 1:30 a.m., according to state troopers. The BMW driver was seriously hurt and taken to a nearby hospital by medflight.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
MassLive.com

17 MBTA employees suspended for not paying attention over last 4 years, report says

A group of bus and train operators at the MBTA were suspended over the last four years for not paying attention or sleeping during work hours, the Boston Herald reported. The data, which came from a public records request for “MBTA employees found sleeping during work hours,” showed 17 employees were suspended for three to 70 days. Another employee received an infraction notice during the same time frame but was not suspended.
BOSTON, MA
