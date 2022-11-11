Read full article on original website
Francis “Frannie” Hoffrichter, 88, of Spencer
Funeral services for 88-year-old Francis “Frannie” Hoffrichter of Spencer will be Friday, November 18th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milford with burial at Summit Township Cemetery in Rural Spencer. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in...
Dorothy Tesch, 92, of Hartley Formerly of Paullina
Funeral services for 92-year-old Dorothy Tesch of Hartley, formerly of Paullina, will be Tuesday, November 15th, at 10:30 a.m. at Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina with burial at Prairie View Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Eldridge Family Funeral Home...
Spencer Native Releases Second Book in Children’s Series
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer native has released a new Christmas story just in time for the holiday season. KICD New first caught up with Jodi Adams last summer when she published “The Train Rolls On”, a children’s book that has a train similar to that from “The Little Engine That Could” helping a group of animals get to the zoo.
Stanley Sherrill, 94, of Atlanta, Georgia, formerly of West Bend
Services for 94-year-old Stanley Sherill of Atlanta, Georgia, formerly of West Bend, will be Thursday, November 17th, at 10:30 a.m. at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish-Saints Peter and Paul’s Church in West Bend with burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Hamilton, Illinois on Saturday, November 19th. Visitation will one and a half hour prior to the service at the church.
TJ Maxx Gives Back to Community Within Minutes of Opening Spencer Store
Spencer, IA (KICD)– There is a new retail option in Spencer just in time for the holiday shopping season with the opening of TJ Maxx and the company is already giving back to the community. After being greeted by a line of people from around the area, many saying...
Spencer Park Board Discusses Updates to Proposed Campground Project
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Park Board discussed updates, or lack there of, to the proposed campground project after a group of residents asked about planning progress at the monthly meeting last week. Board member Mark Lawson responded to the query by saying the thoughts are pretty much where...
City of Spencer Snow Ordinance in Place Following First Snow of the Year
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer will be hauling snow out of the Downtown Commercial District Monday night after Old Man Winter brought the first measurable event to the area to start the week. The ordinance requires all vehicles to be out of the Downtown area by midnight...
Driver Enters Creek After Losing Control of Vehicle in O’Brien County
Paullina, IA (KICD) — A Paullina woman avoided injury when her vehicle entered Mill Creek North of Paullina last Wednesday afternoon. According to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old Michelle Couldren told responding deputies she swerved to avoid a deer while driving along Polk Avenue at around 4 o’clock. She then lost control of her Ford Expedition, which went off the road and into the creek where the front end became submerged and received minor damage.
Southwest Minnesota Man Killed in Friday Crash
Cottonwood County, MN (KICD)– A Round Lake man was killed in a Friday evening crash in Southwest Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi driven by 72-year-old James Feltman was northbound on Highway 71 in Germantown Township around 6:15 when the truck collided with a southbound pickup that ultimately caused the semi to roll into the ditch.
Weekly Health Update: RSV
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The cold weather appears to have set in for a lengthy stay which can usually kick off the winter illness season, but a viral infection known as RSV that affects younger children the most is already starting to show an increase in cases across the nation.
Spencer’s Piercy Signs With Northwestern
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Spencer’s Jada Piercy officially inked her letter of intent to play for the Northwestern Raiders Women’s Basketball team Monday Morning. Piercy talked about what appealed to her about Northwestern’s program. Piercy averaged 10 points 4 rebounds and just over 2 assists per...
