Inside Pregnant Heather Rae Young’s Winter Wonderland Baby Shower: See Party Photos
A winter wonderland! Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) is so excited to welcome her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa earlier next year — but first, toasted their growing family at her baby shower. “I want to thank you all for being here, I know a lot of you have traveled very far, […]
PBS Travel TV Host Colleen Kelly’s Top 5 Holiday Getaways
Colleen Kelly, travel expert and host of PBS’s Family Travel with Colleen Kelly and Chicago radio’s Round Trip with Colleen Kelly, shares her top destinations for all types of family travelers looking to get away this holiday season. Puerto Vallarta. A winter trip to Mexico means swapping out...
Black Friday mattress deals 2022: Best offers from Emma and more
The biggest and best sales event of the year – aka Black Friday – is very nearly upon us. The shopping bonanza sees all your favourite retailers, including Amazon, Currys, and John Lewis & Partners taking part, slashing their prices across gaming, tech, home appliances and so much more. Another particularly pricey item that you can expect to save on during the event is a mattress, with all of the best brands – including Simba, Emma, Brook + Wilde, and Otty – slashing their prices considerably across Black Friday on single, double, king, and super king-size beds. Follow live: The best early...
Best Beaches for Families in Tenerife
The island of Tenerife, in Spain’s Canary Islands, garners a reputation for its long, wide beaches of golden sand and the modern resorts surrounding them. The resorts and beaches of Los Cristianos and Las Americas on the southwest coast are the biggest and best known, popular for family travel.
Holiday Happenings at the New Jersey Cape
Plan family travel down the shore this holiday season. The New Jersey Cape (Avalon, Cape May, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor and The Wildwoods) offers festive fun for the entire family. Check out Avalon’s Festival of Trees, Nov. 18–26. Shops throughout the town feature beautifully decorated trees and...
Aldi Re-Released a Holiday Dessert With a Devoted Following
Halloween might be the best-known holiday for sweet treats, but we can't forget about Christmas. With the festive season around the corner, peppermint bark is back on the scene and our sweet tooth is fully activated. Aldi just became the latest store to stock its shelves with the chocolatey goodness,...
Woman Transforms Old Soda Bottle Into a Gorgeous Planter
Finally, something you can do with all those old bottles!
Aldi is selling a £19.99 electric blanket for keeping warm this winter
With the cold weather and Christmas just around the corner, it’s officially cosy season – and this year, it’s more important than ever to stock up on seasonal essentials as energy prices continue to soar.Whether it’s a blanket hoodie, thicker duvet, hot water bottle or draught excluder, many of us are looking for cost-effective ways to keep warm. Enter: electric blankets.Rapidly cold-busting while not costing a fortune to run, these insulating heated throws are an energy-efficient purchase – with some claiming to cost as little as 1p a night to run.To help you save even more money, Aldi is selling...
Susan Boyle 2022: Singer Finally Emerges From Long Hiatus & 'Disappearance'
It has been years since Susan Boyle last released an album, and people have almost forgotten about her. According to the Daily Record, she is well and fine-in fact, she was spotted all smiles and sporting a sequinned top as she attended Robbie William's gig at Ovo Hydro Glasgow. Onlookers...
Christmas Cactus vs. Zygocactus
Christmas cactus vs zygocactus are both beautiful, winter-blooming plants known for their pink flowers. They make lovely gifts and are an excellent addition to other common holiday plants, such as the poinsettia. These plants are very similar in shape, size, and colors and can also have similar flowers. Let’s explore these two wonderful plants’ similarities, differences and care practices!
Black Friday fashion and jewellery deals 2022: The brands taking part and early deals to shop now
The biggest shopping event of the year is back. For the unitiated, Black Friday means huge reductions across everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys. Making a welcome return ahead of the Christmas shopping chaos, we’ll be bringing you the best discounts across the sale period.Beginning as a one-day event in the US, Black Friday is no longer limited to just November 25th, but instead spans weeks of hunting for bargains. In recent years, Apple, Shark, KitchenAid, LG, Nintendo and Asosweresome of the biggest retailers and brands taking part. Follow live: The...
If You’re a Fan of That Viral Strawberry Stool, There’s Now a Lemon One
HomeGoods is once again giving us a reason to fill our homes with fruit-themed decor. As if this viral strawberry stool hadn’t been sweet enough, a similar lemon wedge table has been spotted in a store in Los Angeles. The bright, yellow stool perfectly resembles a cut lemon and...
11 subway tile alternatives for a fresh backsplash
The spotlight is on these tile alternatives to give your backsplash a super fresh finish
Days of Our Lives Review for the Week of 11-07-22: Two Big Anniversaries and a Break-Up
Days of Our Lives turned 57, and Doug and Julie celebrated the anniversary with a nod to the series' first storyline in 1965. There was plenty of drama on Days of Our Lives during the week of 11-07-22, but the tribute to the show's long history was the best part.
Before and After: Scrapping the Wire Shelves Turns This Closet into a Practical Design Feature
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
Before and After: A Stained Staircase Loses the Carpet and Gets a Modern Refresh for About $60
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to the checklist of projects to tackle in your house, the stairs might not be the most glamorous or exciting option, but they might be one of the most effective— and that makes them worthy of bumping to the top of the list. After all, they’re often one of the first things a visitor sees upon entering a house.
