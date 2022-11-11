ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottsville, AR

Police Dashcam Catches Hitchhiker Jumping Out Of Vehicle, Fleeing From Officer On Foot 'Like Forrest Gump'

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04bIZl_0j6hDlrw00
reelz

Police dashcam footage often proves that the wildest things can happen during the most routine traffics stops.

In an exclusive recap of On Patrol: Live obtained by OK! , an officer in Pottsville, Arkansas, finds himself confused after an alleged hitchhiker rushes out of a vehicle and takes off on foot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tghiX_0j6hDlrw00
reelz

The clip begins with a cop pulling over a white Chevy Impala for a seemingly minor traffic violation when a passenger in the car suddenly gets out, tosses a backpack, "channels his inner Forrest Gump," according to series host Deputy Curtis Wilson , and takes off running.

MOTORCYCLIST SHOCKINGLY BURSTS INTO FLAMES AFTER BEING TASED FOLLOWING HIGH SPEED POLICE CHASE — SEE THE VIDEO

Now, forced to divert his plans from issuing a traffic ticket to catching a potential suspect , the officer radios for backup as he questions the driver of the vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VWbnI_0j6hDlrw00
reelz

The woman insists she picked him up after she saw him walking on the road on her way to church and that she had no idea who he was or why he ran away. Although the police officer doesn't immediately believe her, he sends a basic description of the fleeing man to authorities before going to check the abandoned bag.

FLORIDA DEPUTY FOILS KIDNAPPING ATTEMPT AFTER MAN SPEEDS AWAY IN TRUCK WITH TWO YOUNG CHILDREN — WATCH THE VIDEO

The contents did not make the odd situation any less puzzling. While searching the backpack, the officer finds chips, a plastic bag with what appears to be a sandwich in it, a flashlight, two power cords and toiletries. There are no contraband or weapons in sight.

Why the passenger fled the scene without his backpack remains a mystery, but Deputy Wilson jokingly quotes a familiar line from Forrest Gump to explain, "Sometimes you gotta put the past behind you, before you can move on."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GPdUL_0j6hDlrw00
reelz

“On Patrol: Live” rides Fridays and Saturdays at 9ET/6PT on REELZ .

Watch REELZ on DIRECTV 238, Dish Network 299, Verizon FiOS 692, AT&T U-verse 1799 and in HD on cable systems and streaming services nationwide. Find REELZ on your local cable or satellite provider at www.reelz.com .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

A woman was hit by a train while detained in a police car. Why is she still facing charges?

On 16 September, 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez was hit by a freight train while she sat inside a Platteville Police Department patrol car in Colorado. The unfathomable actions of Platteville Sergeant Pablo Vazquez, who parked the car on the tracks, and Fort Lupton Officer Jordan Steinke, who placed her inside the vehicle after she was arrested, cost Ms Rios-Gonzalez nine broken ribs, a broken arm, a fractured sternum and 12 days in a hospital bed. Despite charges being brought against Mr Vazquez and Ms Steinke, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office has yet to drop felony menacing charges against Ms Rios-Gonzalez,...
PLATTEVILLE, CO
CBS San Francisco

Update: Police say car found buried for decades in Atherton backyard was stolen

ATHERTON -- Police in Atherton on Friday said they have determined the car that was found buried in the yard of a multi-million dollar home was reported stolen over 30 years ago.The car was discovered Thursday morning by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton, police said in a news release.  Cadaver dogs alerted to possible human remains but none had been found so far, according to Atherton police Cmdr. Daniel Larsen. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department is also assisting in the investigation.Police said the vehicle was buried approximately four or five feet into the ground, likely sometime in...
ATHERTON, CA
Daily Mail

Bodycam footage shows horrific aftermath of head-on crash caused by 'drunk' teen, 18, who sped at 150mph down the wrong lane in his Ford Mustang, killing two people

Bodycam footage has revealed the horrific aftermath of a head-on crash caused by a 'drunk' teen who was speeding at 150mph down the wrong lane in a Ford Mustang, killing two people. Police released a clip of the first officer frantically trying to comprehend the scene after Luke Christopher House,...
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
People

Girl, 10, Escapes Attempted Kidnapping in Surveillance Footage as Cops Search for Suspect

The suspect, described as a white male driving a black "cargo-style/'big' van," allegedly approached the girl twice last week while she was on her way to school, police said A 10-year-old girl from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is seen on surveillance footage escaping an attempted kidnapping, according to local police. It was not the only time he allegedly approached her, police said. In a press release shared with PEOPLE on Monday, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department (FLPD)  said authorities are searching for the suspect. It shared a flier that included a photo of...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
TheDailyBeast

Routine Traffic Stop Leads to Discovery of Three Missing Kids in Meth-Filled Home

Three missing children were located inside a meth house after a routine traffic stop for an expired registration in San Joaquin County, California, just after midnight on Monday, the sheriff’s office said. Michael Pinon, 49, was in the vehicle, father of Christopher, Evangeline, and Angelica, who police had been searching for for nearly a week due to a reported “substantial danger to the physical and emotional health” of the kids. Later that morning, detectives discovered the kids, aged 9, 11, and 16, inside a Lathrop home filled with meth, various other drugs, meth pipes and other paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office. The girls’ mom, Karri Dominguez, 35, was also in the house along with two other children and two adults. The parents are facing charges for disobeying a court order to bring their children to authorities, and child abuse and willful cruelty to a child for possible lethal endangerment. Child Protective Services are attempting to place the three kids with other family members.Read it at Sacramento Bee
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
People

N.C. Woman Dead After Downstairs Neighbor Allegedly Fired Gun into Apartment Ceiling During Domestic Incident

Alia Matti Balola, 37, was killed Tuesday morning after deputies allege 20-year-old A'Monte Zariq Jones discharged a firearm toward the ceiling from his second-floor apartment A woman living on the third floor of a North Carolina apartment building was fatally shot after authorities allege her downstairs neighbor fired off a gun into the ceiling. Citing the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, WGHP-TV identified the victim as 37-year-old Alia Matti Balola. Balola was killed Tuesday morning after deputies allege 20-year-old A'Monte Zariq Jones discharged a firearm toward the ceiling from his second-floor apartment, during a...
CLEMMONS, NC
Limitless Production Group LLC

Two in custody following a theft at Hobby Lobby

Map showing the location of theft and arrestsGoogle Maps. WEST ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA - Around 2:59 PM on Friday, November 1, 2022, West St. Paul received a report of a theft in progress at the Hobby Lobby in West St. Paul. The caller said there were possibly three suspects. Suspect 1 was described as a female in a plaid shirt and red pants. Suspect 2 is described as a male in a black coat. Suspect 3 was said to be a black male in a black chevy blazer that was parked in front of the store. They were last seen walking north toward Walmart.
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
TheDailyBeast

Woman Who Lost Both Arms in Pit Bull Attack Arrested on Meth Charges

A South Carolina woman who lost both of her arms in a vicious dog attack last March has been arrested and charged with drug trafficking, according to Greenville NBC affiliate WYFF. Kyleen Waltman, 38, was allegedly found with 15.5 grams of methamphetamine in her purse and pants pocket when police pulled over her car on Tuesday, The State reported. She was released from jail Wednesday on a personal recognizance bond, according to the outlet. Waltman’s arms had to be amputated after she was attacked by three pit bulls while walking down a road in her hometown of Honea Path. A GoFundMe campaign launched by Waltman’s family after the tragedy has raised more than $300,000 to date.Read it at The State
HONEA PATH, SC
Reason.com

2 Years After Police Broke a 73-Year-Old Woman's Arm, A New Report Reveals Even More Misconduct

Two years after the violent arrest of a 73-year-old woman, a newly released report reveals further misconduct from police. In 2020, Loveland, Colorado police violently arrested Karen Garner—resulting in a broken arm and dislocated shoulder. While two officers were convicted of charges related to the incident, the city has only now released a 2021 report detailing further officer misconduct.
LOVELAND, CO
The Independent

Haunting doorbell footage shows teens asking neighbours for help after escaping abuse

Haunting doorbell footage shows the moment twin teenagers went door-to-door seeking help from their neighbours after escaping alleged abuse at their family home in Texas. Barefoot and holding handcuffs, this video shows the siblings asking the occupant of the house in Cyprus, near Houston, to let them inside. The teenage boy said he and his sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse in their home, authorities reported in court records.Their mother, Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was arrested after police issued a missing children alert for five other children.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Government urged to act after 7-year inquiry into child sex abuseTeenagers ‘throw planks of wood’ onto high street after climbing onto roof of shopDonald Trump officially subpoenaed by January 6 Committee
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Man dies after he was found clinging to life with serious injuries in the middle of the road in a posh Sydney suburb - as cops launch an urgent investigation

A man has died after he was found critically injured lying in the middle of the road in a leafy suburb on Sydney's upper north shore. Emergency services were called to Fiddens Wharf Road in Killara around 4.30am on Wednesday after a garbage truck driver on his early morning route spotted the man aged suffering from critical head injuries.
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

153K+
Followers
5K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy