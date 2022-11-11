HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 53-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a car on Nimitz Highway over the weekend. The crash happened on Saturday just before 11 p.m. according to Honolulu Police investigators (HPD), the victim may have been walking in the road or trying to cross Nimitz Highway when she was struck by a car in the westbound lanes.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 5 HOURS AGO