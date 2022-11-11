Read full article on original website
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
“It brings everybody together": Santee Indian Tribe building community through annual turkey shoot
HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Santee Indian Tribe's annual turkey shoot is all about building camaraderie. It's a tradition that started seven years ago by former Chief Randy Crummie. Although it's open to people of all ages, it's especially geared toward children. “We’re just basically trying to keep it...
Hundreds receive free health screenings, Black Panther tickets at Columbia Health Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of people received free health screenings Saturday as part of the 16th-annual Meeting Place Church of Greater Columbia Health Fair. Participants were screened for illnesses like diabetes and artery conditions. They were also able to receive vaccinations, including flu shots. Karen Johnson was among those...
WIS-TV
Richland One features “The Lemonade Twins” with Thanksgiving meals at schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Richland One’s Nutrition Services Department will serve Thanksgiving meals. This year, meals will feature young entrepreneurs Faith and Malia Jeffcoat’s homemade lemonade as a part of the lunch program. The sisters, who are...
Sumter County celebrates Veterans Day despite the weather
SUMTER, S.C. — Nick Nero spent 22 years serving his country in the air force. On Veterans Day, his community honored him. "I really appreciate it. I really do," Nero said. "That’s very moving." Active members and Sumter community leaders gave out medals and flags to retired service...
etxview.com
Claflin to remember former first lady Alice Carson Tisdale
Claflin University will honor the legacy of former first lady Alice Carson Tisdale with a remembrance ceremony and dedication of a memorial garden. The service of remembrance and dedication of the Tisdale Memorial Garden will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, in the Tingley Memorial Hall Courtyard on campus.
WLTX.com
'12,000 Year Trail' in Cayce making strides to the future
CAYCE, S.C. — A nature tour in Cayce could lead to a new welcome center - and more attention for the city. In doing so, the 12,000 Year Trail from the past is making strides for the future. "It was a deerskin fort from 1718 until about 1722," Andy...
WIS-TV
A'Ja Wilson hosts several events in Columbia
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Community garden opens as habitat for Columbia pollinators. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. City of Columbia's annual walk against domestic violence. Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at...
Citizens Academy begins to give Sumter residents behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement
SUMTER, S.C. — The first Citizens Academy of the year begins tonight at the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. The free six-week course gives attendees a behind-the-scenes look at four weeks of police academy training. Sumter resident Regina Tucker participated in the class last fall. "It was really interesting and...
coladaily.com
Pizza joint Upper Crust no longer open for dinner
Upper Crust serves wood-fired pizzas and cuisine in Northeast Columbia but has faced recent challenges, causing them to stop serving dinner. The pizza joint released a statement on Facebook stating they will only be open for brunch and lunch effective Friday. "We just DON’T have the staff.. And we are...
abccolumbia.com
SC DSS launches Child Support Services application portal
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Department of Social Services has launched an online application portal for families applying for child care financial assistance. The online portal can be accessed on DSS’ SC Child Care website. Applicants are able to upload required documents such as proof of disability income, pay statements, and school and training verifications during the process.
Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
swlexledger.com
West Columbia PD is asking the public for any tips they have regarding a death investigation
West Columbia, SC 11/14/2022 (Paul Kirby) - The West Columbia Police Department responded to a reported death at 1035 Comanche Trail in the City of West Columbia Monday afternoon. According to police, they responded at 1:39 PM, November 14, 2022. Since that time, they have officially classified this as a death investigation.
WLTX.com
Winter Chill arrives to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We hit a high of 78 on Saturday here in Columbia. If you enjoy the warmth, hope you took it all in today because temperatures will be crashing down tonight and we will likely be stuck in the 50s this entire week. A cold front is...
swlexledger.com
Nephron and Sharps Announce Manufacturing and Research Partnership
WEST COLUMBIA, SC 11/12/2022 - Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation and Sharps Technology, Inc. announced today a brand new partnership focused on developing and sharing best practices in innovative manufacturing, product development, customer support, and quality as Nephron prepares to launch the InjectEZ component of expansion. Sharps Technology is a medical device...
abccolumbia.com
City of West Columbia announces closures and cancellations due to storm
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia announced several cancellations and closures due to the threat of inclement weather from Tropical Storm Nicole. Wyman “Mac” Rish Riverwalk Park and Amphitheater, and all city parks will be closed starting Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. until further notice.
Drivers urged to avoid busy section of Main Street due to road closure, repair work
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has closed a busy section of Main Street so the city's water department can make unspecified repairs. According to a notice from the city, Main Street will be closed from Gervais to Lady Street for an unspecified amount of time to allow Columbia Water to "make necessary repairs."
Friday Night Blitz: November 11, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. — High school football playoffs continued in the Palmetto State on Friday night. Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area playoff games. Byrnes at Blythewood, 2 p.m. (SATURDAY) Cane Bay at Sumter, 5 p.m. (SATURDAY) Lexington at Summerville, 6 p.m. (SATURDAY) 4A Playoffs:. Hartsville at AC...
Teen dies days after Halloween crash in Lancaster, officials say
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 18-year-old woman died days after she was injured when a car crashed into a ditch in Lancaster on Halloween, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. Officials said Rayanna Moser was hospitalized on October 31 when the vehicle she was a passenger in ran off the left side […]
live5news.com
Deputies: Scene secured after shots fired call at Columbia mall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Richland County deputies say people can return to shopping after they responded to reports of shots fired at a mall. The sheriff’s office says multiple agencies were called to Columbia Place Mall on Two Notch Road. No injuries were reported, and the scene was secured...
coladaily.com
Man arrested for deadly shooting on Hardwood Dr.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of a man for a deadly shooting on Hardwood Dr. According to the sheriff's department, deputies responded to the 100 block of Hardwood Dr. in Columbia on Sunday around 4:25 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Deputies located a man outside...
