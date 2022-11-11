From tears to cheers: Montana Lady Griz flip over landing Wisconsin star Macy Donarski

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
406mtsports.com
Montana volleyball team bounces archrival Montana State
MISSOULA — The Montana volleyball team rode the momentum of a record-setting crowd on Friday night to a dominant win over Montana State in the Brawl of the Wild series, 25-15, 27-25, 22-25, 25-15. The Grizzlies have now won three straight in the rivalry series for the first time since 2013-14, and swept the season series over the Cats for the first time in nine years.
montanasports.com
Rapid reaction: No. 16 Montana 63, Eastern Washington 7
MISSOULA — Montana will head into the 121st meeting with Montana State riding a lot of momentum. Running back Nick Ostmo had another huge game, the defense was again suffocating and the 16th-ranked Grizzlies blew out Eastern Washington 63-7 on Senior Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday. The Griz...
406mtsports.com
No. 16 Montana Grizzlies shoot down Eastern Washington Eagles for second-straight win ahead of regular-season finale
MISSOULA — There were a lot of milestones reached in the Montana football team's thrashing of Eastern Washington Saturday. Quarterback Daniel Britt threw his first career touchdown. Defensive lineman Henry Nuce recorded his first career sack. Wide receiver Brady Lang made his first career catch and running back Eli Gillman ran for his first career score.
406mtsports.com
Live coverage: No. 16 Montana Grizzlies host Eastern Washington
MISSOULA — The No. 16 Grizzlies (6-3, 3-3) are hosting Eastern Washington in the final regular season home game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The contest will serve as Military Appreciation Day in the wake of Veterans day, as well as Senior Day. Montana owns the all-time series record between the...
406mtsports.com
Five keys to the game: No. 16 Montana hosts Eastern Washington
MISSOULA – This one is integral for the Montana football team. To keep their playoff hopes intact, the Griz (6-3) probably need to defeat Eastern Washington (2-7) at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m. They’ll roll in with some momentum after dominating a Big Sky Conference-worst Cal Poly...
montanasports.com
Griz running back Marcus Knight enters the transfer portal
MISSOULA — University of Montana running back Marcus Knight has entered the transfer portal and left the Grizzly football team. Sources confirmed the news with MTN Sports on Sunday morning. ABC/FOX Montana was first to report the news on Saturday before the Griz kicked off against Eastern Washington. Per...
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: Montana volleyball honors teams
First-team all-conference: Daley Aune, Glasgow, Sr.; J'elle Garfield, Wolf Point, Sr.; Isabel Hansen, Malta, Sr.; Allison Kunze, Malta, Sr.; Kaitlyn MacDonald, Wolf Point, Sr.; Carly Nelson, Glasgow, Sr.; Samantha Tryan, Glasgow, Sr. Second-team all-conference: Sierra Hamilton, Wolf Point, Jr.; Jessica King, Harlem, Sr.; Kennedy Koss, Malta, Sr.; EmmaRae Martell, Poplar,...
406mtsports.com
Montana State Billings women race past Chaminade in hoops
HONOLULU — Montana State Billings led from start to finish Saturday in defeating Chaminade 85-43 at the Malika Sports Challenge women's basketball tournament. Ten different players scored in the win for the Yellowjackets (2-0). Dyauni Boyce led the way for MSUB with 16 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Bailee...
montanasports.com
"I was going to quit": Helena Capital's Nyeala Herndon overcomes mental obstacles to sign with Griz
HELENA — On Wednesday, Helena Capital pitching standout Nyeala Herndon inked her future with the University of Montana's softball program. It’s no surprise that Herndon was able to catch the eye of a Division I program after an impressive junior season when she broke Capital High records with 15 pitching wins, 19 starts, 151 strikeouts and four shutouts.
406mtsports.com
Montana finds 3-point stroke but is unable to keep pace with hot-shooting Xavier
MISSOULA — X marks the spot, and Xavier was spot on with its strong shooting, which was too much for Montana to overcome Friday. The Griz showed improved 3-point shooting but couldn’t keep pace with the hot-shooting Musketeers in front of a sold-out crowd at the 10,224-capacity Cintas Center in Cincinnati. The result was an 86-64 loss that dropped UM to 0-2 on its season-opening road trip out east.
montanasports.com
Class B playoffs: Missoula Loyola keeps winning; Florence returns to title game
Missoula Loyola continues to surprise everyone but itself in the Class B football playoffs. Florence, meanwhile, is back in familiar territory. The Rams beat previously unbeaten Bigfork 14-6 on Saturday to earn a berth in next week’s state title game. Loyola (7-5) will face Florence, which beat Jefferson 40-28 behind a big game from QB Patrick Duchien. The Falcons (10-2) are still alive in defense of their state championship.
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: College football boxscores
MW: Isaiah Thomas 70 pass from Jon Jund (Mears kick), 2:00. MW: Trey Mounts 49 pass from Jund (Mears kick), 4:30. RMC: Joseph Dwyer 8 pass from Nobach (Drake kick), 14:05. RUSHING: Western, Reese Neville 25-177, Jon Jund 11-42, Trey Mounts 1-6, Colten McPhee 1-4. Rocky, Zaire Wilcox 18-74, Ben Rooney 5-26, Matt White 1-6, John Butler 1-(-6).
NBCMontana
Red Robin closed indefinitely in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Red Robin announced it has closed indefinitely due to a staffing shortage at the Southgate Mall located in Missoula. Red Robin’s management team posted a sign to its door apologizing for the inconvenience. The note also stated a date has not been set for the...
406mtsports.com
Class A football: Billings Central knocks off defending champ Hamilton to advance to title game
HAMILTON — Billings Central jumped out front by two touchdowns and rushed for 282 yards in a 42-6 Class A semifinal football victory over defending state champion Hamilton on Saturday. Overall, No. 3 Central had 349 yards to 260 for Hamilton. Central had 23 first downs and No. 1...
You Should’ve Adopted This Sweet Cat Before it Snowed
With a name like Doppler, this cat might have been able to warn you Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley were going to get a dump of snow last week. Doppler radar is the system that meteorologists use to track incoming storms, like the one that dropped 8-inches, or more of snow Wednesday in a somewhat unusual storm for early November.
NBCMontana
Valley inversions lead to air stagnation; weak disturbance arrives Monday with light snow
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY is in effect through 11 AM Wednesday for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys. Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. Air quality is expected to become moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups due to strengthening valley inversions. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
Using Your Fireplace In A Missoula Snowstorm: Legal?
There's nothing wrong with having a backup plan. Tell that to the person who's trying to uproot their tires out of a foot of snow by backing up too hard. See, if you had a backup plan, you wouldn't be having a conversation with a stranger about insurance while we're both angry and uncomfortably freezing.
Families of Montana soldiers welcome troops home from deployment
On the day before Veterans Day, 300 Montana National Guard soldiers returned home to Western Montana.
More Wildlife Fencing Being Added to Short Stretch of Highway 93
Driving U.S Highway 93 through Montana can be a nerve-wracking, white-knuckle experience anytime of year. And when there are lots more hours of darkness, that can only add to the stress. Such as, where is a deer in the rut about to jump out in front of you now!. While...
NBCMontana
Valley inversions, next weather maker to bring snow
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY is in effect through 11 AM Wednesday for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys. Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. Air quality is expected to become moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups due to strengthening valley inversions. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
Comments / 0