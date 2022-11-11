Denver Rescue Mission collects turkeys with goal of hitting 15,000

Denver Rescue Mission seeking public's help in turkey drive 02:01

A long-standing Thanksgiving tradition continued Thursday, which will make the holidays brighter for families in the Denver metro area. For more than 10 years, Safeway, the largest food retailer in our state, has partnered with the largest homeless service provider in Colorado, Denver Rescue Mission. This year is no different.

Safeway delivered 5,100 turkeys to the mission with 100 of those turkeys donated by Safeway. The other 5,000 were purchased by the mission from community donations. The donation brings collections to 8,000; they're hopeful for 15,000 total. There is an especially large need this season due to current inflation, so every bit helps.

"Every year, we definitely give out all the turkeys," said Stephen Hinkel, Public Relations Manager. "There's a handful of ways they're given out - a handful of nonprofits - they get 100, then we give out 50, and 200. That's part of the deal with these 15,000 turkeys, is we do serve them to our guests that live in our shelter, so everyone takes a handful as well."

The turkeys will be distributed through hot and boxed meals. And workers are busy preparing for the distribution.

"This is all part of a big turkey dinner is what I was told, 'Oh yeah we'll eat really good this Thanksgiving - mashed potatoes, turkey ham,'" said Denver Rescue Mission employee Michael Allen. "I've been homeless. This is the time of the year, right now, I pray for those that are homeless."

You can always help. More information on ways to give can be found here: https://denverrescuemission.org/ways-to-give/

"The program does a lot of amazing things for people - it's nice to see people with a smile and happy that appreciate it," said Allen.