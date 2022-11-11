ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Thieves target alcohol illnesses in Australian data dump

By ROD McGUIRK
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31poS6_0j6h7QxQ00

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Cybercriminals dumped personal medical records on the dark web for a third day on Friday, this time focusing on alcohol-related illnesses, as they pressure Australia’s largest health insurer to pay a ransom for the stolen customer data of almost 10 million people.

The criminals began dumping hundreds of customer records on Wednesday including those involving treatments for HIV and drug addiction, which they described as a “naughty” list, after Medibank ruled out paying a ransom for the return of the hacked data.

The focus shifted to terminated pregnancies in Thursday’s dump and on Friday to conditions related to harmful levels of alcohol consumption, officials said. Medical treatment records of more than 700 customers had been published by Friday in what has been described as Australia's most invasive cybercrime.

Other personal details of many more customers have also been made public that could leave them vulnerable to identity theft or fraud, including phone numbers and email addresses.

Confirming the third dump, Medibank CEO David Koczkar said his company was contacting exposed customers and offering support. He expected the daily dumps would continue.

“The relentless nature of this tactic being used by the criminal is designed to cause distress and harm,” Koczkar said in a statement.

“These are real people behind this data and the misuse of their data is deplorable and may discourage them from seeking medical care,” he added.

Australian authorities are hoping the data remains confined to the dark web and is not spread to a wider audience by social media or reported in detail by the news media.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who is among the 9.7 million current and former Medibank customers who have had personal records stolen, urged against anyone accessing the data.

“We need to provide a disincentive for this sort of criminal, disgusting behavior that is reprehensible,” Albanese told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“It’s causing a great deal of distress in the community. The government acknowledges this and we’re doing all we can to limit the impact of this and to provide that support to people who are going through this distressing time,” Albanese added.

Albanese said Australian Federal Police will reveal later Friday who is responsible for the theft.

“We know where they're coming from, we know who is responsible and we say that they should be held to account,” Albanese told reporters.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

New Zealand targets cow burps to help reduce global warming

PALMERSTON NORTH, New Zealand — (AP) — How do you stop a cow from burping?. It might sound like the start of a humorous riddle, but it's the subject of a huge scientific inquiry in New Zealand. And the answer could have profound effects on the health of the planet.
WGAU

Canada police charge Hydro-Québec employee with China spying

TORONTO — (AP) — Canadian police charged a Hydro-Québec employee on Monday with espionage for allegedly sending trade secrets to China. Yuesheng Wang, 35, will appear in court in Longueuil, Quebec, Tuesday to face charges of obtaining trade secrets, using a computer without authorization, and with fraud and breach of trust by a public officer.
WGAU

EU border agency says illegal migration entries spiking

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — The European Union's border agency said Monday that the number of illegal entries by migrants spiked to more than 275,000 in the January through October period this year. The figure is 73% higher than at the same time in 2021, and the highest...
WGAU

Bomb hits major Istanbul avenue, kills 6, wounds dozens

ISTANBUL — (AP) — A bomb exploded on a popular pedestrian street in Istanbul on Sunday, killing six people, wounding dozens and sending people fleeing as flames rose. Footage posted online showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene on on Istiklal Avenue, a typically crowded thoroughfare popular with tourists and locals and lined with shops and restaurants. In one video, a loud bang could be heard and flames could be seen, as pedestrians turned and ran away. Social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down.
WGAU

Indonesia officials: Russia FM left hospital after 'checkup'

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited and later left a Bali hospital ahead of the Group of 20 summit being held on the island, Indonesian authorities said Monday. Russia denied that he had been hospitalized. Russia's top diplomat arrived on the resort...
WGAU

Handshake sparks climate hope, but officials remain worried

SHARM EL-SHEIKH — (AP) — A handshake in lush Bali is being felt at climate talks thousands of miles away in the Egyptian desert, where lack of progress had a top United Nations official worried. After more than a week of so far fruitless climate talks, negotiators were...
WGAU

Egypt calls reports of surveillance at COP27 'ludicrous'

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — A senior Egyptian diplomat has dismissed as “ludicrous” Monday reports that his country's police have been conducting surveillance of participants at this year's U.N. climate talks in Sharm el-Sheikh. The United Nations said Sunday that it was investigating allegations of...
WGAU

Threats to schools across US may be coming from overseas

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Federal agents believe a recent spate of threats and false reports of shooters at high schools and colleges across the U.S. may be coming from outside of the country, an FBI official said Monday. So far, officials have identified calls to about 250 colleges,...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Biden discusses Taiwan with Xi in effort to avoid 'conflict'

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — President Joe Biden objected to China's "coercive and increasingly aggressive actions" toward Taiwan during his first in-person meeting on Monday with President Xi Jinping, as the leaders of the two superpowers aimed to "manage" differences between their nations as they compete for global influence.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Biden, Xi clash on Taiwan but try to ‘manage’ differences

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — President Joe Biden objected to China's "coercive and increasingly aggressive actions" toward Taiwan during the first in-person meeting of his presidency with Xi Jinping, as the two superpower leaders on Monday aimed to "manage" their differences in the competition for global influence.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Hippos, sharks up for protection at UN wildlife conference

Hippos poached for their skin and teeth, sharks targeted by the fin trade and a tiny frog with translucent skin are among the hundreds of species that could get greater protection at a United Nations wildlife conference opening Monday. The 184-nation Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild...
MAINE STATE
WGAU

Biden and Xi agree to resume cooperation on fighting climate change

After a face-to-face meeting in Bali, Indonesia, President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged Monday morning to cooperate on issues including the fight against climate change, protecting global health and safeguarding access to food. “The world expects, I believe, China and the United States to play key roles...
WGAU

China, US to resume climate talks halted after Pelosi trip

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has agreed to resume climate change talks with the United States, President Joe Biden said Monday, three months after Xi suspended those contacts in anger over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan. China and the U.S. are...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
101K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy