This Guy Pretended To Be A Food Critic To See If Waitstaff Would Treat Him Differently, And The Experience Was "Amazing"
"I whipped out the notebook," foodie Josh Slavin said. "Pretty early on, the waitstaff took note.... I see the waiters chatting a little bit back and forth and then a notice a big shift..."
"Instagram Vs. Reality": This Woman Bought A House From DIY Influencers, And It Shows How Fake Social Media Can Be
"Honestly, it makes me really sad to think that there are pictures out there of my house that could be making people feel less than about theirs."
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:42 p.m. EST
DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Taylor Swift has won big at Sunday’s MTV EMAs. Swift who led the nominations along with Harry Styles with seven a piece, walked away with four wins including for best artist, best video, and best longform video. Currently topping the charts with “Anti-Hero” from her record-breaking new album “Midnights,” Swift made a surprise appearance at the awards in Dusseldorf to collect her haul, the latest in a long line of accolades for the singer-songwriter. Accepting her first award of the night she said “the fans are the only reason any of this happens for me.”
Here Are 29 Historical Moments From "The Crown" Season 5 Vs. Real Life
Elizabeth Debicki's mannerisms as Princess Diana are so spot on as she re-creates the famous BBC interview from 1995 in The Crown Season 5.
