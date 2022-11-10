ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

bluehens.com

Women's Basketball Game Preview: VCU

NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware women's basketball is set to welcome former conference foe VCU Tuesday, Nov. 15 for a non-conference showdown at 7 p.m. inside Bob Carpenter Center. What You Need to Know:. This will be the 21st time Delaware and VCU will be meeting in...
NEWARK, DE
WDEL 1150AM

2022 DIAA Football Tournament pairings released

Smyrna, Caravel, and Laurel will serve as the top seeds for the three DIAA Football Championship Tournaments announced on Sunday. Smyrna will lead the 3A bracket, a year after losing to Middletown in the 2021 title game. They'll open play against Cape Henlopen, who made the truncated field after improving by three wins from last year's campaign. It is a rematch of Friday's 40-13 win by the Eagles.
SMYRNA, DE
bluehens.com

Delaware Drops a Heartbreaker to Richmond 21-13

NEWARK, Del. – In a hard-fought battle between the CAA's top two defenses, the No. 17/15 University of Delaware football team fell in a heartbreaker to No. 12/13 Richmond, 21-13, in front of 16,534 fans at Delaware Stadium. With the loss, the Blue Hens slip to 7-3 overall and 4-3 in conference play.
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Men’s Tennis Finishes Fall Season at Navy Fall Invite

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Delaware men's tennis finished its fall season at the Navy Fall Invite this past weekend. The Blue Hens went 8-4 in singles competition and 4-4 in doubles play. Nicholas Gore, Tobey Lock, Euan Mackenzie, and William Wibmer played in the event. Tobey Lock and teammate Euan...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Cape Gazette

Bayhealth welcomes new endocrinologist to Dover practice

Bayhealth announced Hira Shakeel, MD, as the latest specialist to join the Bayhealth Endocrinology Dover practice. She joins Tadele Desalew, MD, and Wai Wai Lin, MD. Shakeel is a highly trained endocrinologist who offers care for patients with diabetes and many other conditions of the endocrine system, such as thyroid and adrenal gland disorders. She is currently accepting new patients.
DOVER, DE
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants in Wilmington, DE

Weekends in Wilmington can include strolls down the riverfront and delicious French cuisine, games of bowling, frozen cocktails and the greatest fried chicken you’ll find anywhere. These are the top restaurants in town from local gems to nationally recognized award winners. Snuff Mill. $$$ | 302-303-7676 | WEBSITE. In...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Grocery Outlet opening store in Elkton

A West Coast grocery chain plans to open its first Maryland store in Elkton, MD. Grocery Outlet will open the store at the Village of Elkton Shopping Center on Nov. 17. The company, based in the San Francisco Bay area city of Emoryville, uses an different business model in the supermarket industry with store locations are owned by individual operators.
ELKTON, MD
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Philadelphia

The number of billionaires on Forbes' 36 annual list of the world's wealthiest increased dramatically to an unprecedented 2,755—660 more than a year ago. Altogether, they are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken Brewing closing Havertown location

Conshohocken Brewing Company announced on November 12th that it is closing its Havertown location known as Town Tap on November 12th. No reason was provided. Conshohocken Brewing will continue to operate its original taproom in Conshohocken, plus locations in Bridgeport, Phoenixville, King of Prussia, and Lansdowne (within Jamey’s House of Music).
HAVERTOWN, PA
WBOC

Delaware Police Looking for Dover Man

Dover, Del. - Delaware State Police are requesting the public's assistance in finding Mark Morris. Police say they received a call about a man threatening another person with a gun last night. According to state police, the victim attempted to repossess a car from Mark Morris, 31, of Dover. While the man was at Morris's home, Morris pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot him if he took his car, police say. The victim left the scene and drove to a nearby Wawa to report the incident.
DOVER, DE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Cheesesteaks in Pennsylvania

the cheesesteak capital of the world, thanks to Philadelphia, and everyone loves a good Philly Cheesesteak. But where to get the best ones in Pennsylvania? We have you covered with The Best Philly Cheesesteaks in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Cheesesteak Bucket List. Leo's Steak Shop. Leo's has been serving oversized...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware LIVE News

I-95’s Restore the Corridor work largely finished

  The $200 million Restore the Corridor project to update five miles of Interstate 95 in Wilmington and south of the city is nearly finished. “Major construction is now complete in both directions,” said C.R. McLeod, director of community relations for the Delaware Department of Transportation. That means that multiple lanes are open all the way north and south, but those orange ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE

