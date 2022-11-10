Read full article on original website
bluehens.com
Women's Basketball Game Preview: VCU
NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware women's basketball is set to welcome former conference foe VCU Tuesday, Nov. 15 for a non-conference showdown at 7 p.m. inside Bob Carpenter Center. What You Need to Know:. This will be the 21st time Delaware and VCU will be meeting in...
WDEL 1150AM
2022 DIAA Football Tournament pairings released
Smyrna, Caravel, and Laurel will serve as the top seeds for the three DIAA Football Championship Tournaments announced on Sunday. Smyrna will lead the 3A bracket, a year after losing to Middletown in the 2021 title game. They'll open play against Cape Henlopen, who made the truncated field after improving by three wins from last year's campaign. It is a rematch of Friday's 40-13 win by the Eagles.
bluehens.com
Delaware Drops a Heartbreaker to Richmond 21-13
NEWARK, Del. – In a hard-fought battle between the CAA's top two defenses, the No. 17/15 University of Delaware football team fell in a heartbreaker to No. 12/13 Richmond, 21-13, in front of 16,534 fans at Delaware Stadium. With the loss, the Blue Hens slip to 7-3 overall and 4-3 in conference play.
bluehens.com
Men’s Tennis Finishes Fall Season at Navy Fall Invite
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Delaware men's tennis finished its fall season at the Navy Fall Invite this past weekend. The Blue Hens went 8-4 in singles competition and 4-4 in doubles play. Nicholas Gore, Tobey Lock, Euan Mackenzie, and William Wibmer played in the event. Tobey Lock and teammate Euan...
Camden ends 46-year title drought, blanks Seneca for CJ Group 3 championship
The second-seeded Camden High School football team won its first sectional football title since 1976 when it blanked top-seeded Seneca, 21-0, in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey Group 3 championship game Saturday night.
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth welcomes new endocrinologist to Dover practice
Bayhealth announced Hira Shakeel, MD, as the latest specialist to join the Bayhealth Endocrinology Dover practice. She joins Tadele Desalew, MD, and Wai Wai Lin, MD. Shakeel is a highly trained endocrinologist who offers care for patients with diabetes and many other conditions of the endocrine system, such as thyroid and adrenal gland disorders. She is currently accepting new patients.
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Wilmington, DE
Weekends in Wilmington can include strolls down the riverfront and delicious French cuisine, games of bowling, frozen cocktails and the greatest fried chicken you’ll find anywhere. These are the top restaurants in town from local gems to nationally recognized award winners. Snuff Mill. $$$ | 302-303-7676 | WEBSITE. In...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Grocery Outlet opening store in Elkton
A West Coast grocery chain plans to open its first Maryland store in Elkton, MD. Grocery Outlet will open the store at the Village of Elkton Shopping Center on Nov. 17. The company, based in the San Francisco Bay area city of Emoryville, uses an different business model in the supermarket industry with store locations are owned by individual operators.
Plans Unveiled for New Middle School and Athletic Fields in Clifton Heights
Plans for a new middle school and athletic fields in Clifton Heights were recently presented to local community members and elected officials, writes Kevin Tustin for the Delaware County News Network. Dan McGarry, the acting superintendent of the Upper Darby School District, and KCBA Architects principal Michael Kelly unveiled a...
The richest person in Philadelphia
The number of billionaires on Forbes' 36 annual list of the world's wealthiest increased dramatically to an unprecedented 2,755—660 more than a year ago. Altogether, they are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
NBC Philadelphia
This Is Why the Flags Are Coming Down on Philly's Ben Franklin Parkway
You might be noticing less color along the Ben Franklin Parkway. The City of Philadelphia plans to remove old worn and tattered flags from countries around the world along the iconic drive between LOVE Park and Eakins Oval. "We recognize that flags in such conditions are no longer a fitting...
dsp.delaware.gov
Colonel Melissa A. Zebley is Honored to Announce the Promotion of Captain Jason H. Sapp to the Rank of Major
Dover, Delaware – The Delaware State Police Superintendent, Colonel Melissa A. Zebley, proudly announces the promotion of Captain Jason H. Sapp to the rank of Major on November 3rd, 2022. On July 21st, 1995, Major Sapp was appointed as a Trooper Recruit to the 64th D.S.P. Academy Class. Upon...
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken Brewing closing Havertown location
Conshohocken Brewing Company announced on November 12th that it is closing its Havertown location known as Town Tap on November 12th. No reason was provided. Conshohocken Brewing will continue to operate its original taproom in Conshohocken, plus locations in Bridgeport, Phoenixville, King of Prussia, and Lansdowne (within Jamey’s House of Music).
WBOC
Delaware Police Looking for Dover Man
Dover, Del. - Delaware State Police are requesting the public's assistance in finding Mark Morris. Police say they received a call about a man threatening another person with a gun last night. According to state police, the victim attempted to repossess a car from Mark Morris, 31, of Dover. While the man was at Morris's home, Morris pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot him if he took his car, police say. The victim left the scene and drove to a nearby Wawa to report the incident.
This is the Best Diner in Delaware According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Atlantic, Cape May & Cumberland, NJ Experiencing A ‘Red Wave’
With all of the talk about there being no Republican “Red Wave” election last Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in America … we took a detailed look at Atlantic County, New Jersey results to see how things turned out. We also take a look at Cape May County and Cumberland County, too.
Philadelphia native pens book about being pioneering Black Navy SEAL
John Watts was given the nickname "Shadow" by other SEALs as an alternative to a racial slur.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Cheesesteaks in Pennsylvania
the cheesesteak capital of the world, thanks to Philadelphia, and everyone loves a good Philly Cheesesteak. But where to get the best ones in Pennsylvania? We have you covered with The Best Philly Cheesesteaks in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Cheesesteak Bucket List. Leo's Steak Shop. Leo's has been serving oversized...
Ryan Long, son joining us for 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade
As always, stars from all walks of fame will join us for the party on the Parkway, and a Philadelphia Jeopardy! champion will get his own float.
I-95’s Restore the Corridor work largely finished
The $200 million Restore the Corridor project to update five miles of Interstate 95 in Wilmington and south of the city is nearly finished. “Major construction is now complete in both directions,” said C.R. McLeod, director of community relations for the Delaware Department of Transportation. That means that multiple lanes are open all the way north and south, but those orange ... Read More
