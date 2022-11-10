Dover, Del. - Delaware State Police are requesting the public's assistance in finding Mark Morris. Police say they received a call about a man threatening another person with a gun last night. According to state police, the victim attempted to repossess a car from Mark Morris, 31, of Dover. While the man was at Morris's home, Morris pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot him if he took his car, police say. The victim left the scene and drove to a nearby Wawa to report the incident.

DOVER, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO