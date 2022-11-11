Read full article on original website
2news.com
Clark County Ballot Counting
Many folks are concerned about how long ballot counting takes. Clark County and Washoe County are expected to release more ballots Saturday evening that could be pivotal for either Senate candidate.
2news.com
Man Who Died in Washoe County Jail Identified
The Washoe County coroner has identified the man who died at the Washoe County Jail this past weekend. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner's Office says 58-year-old Lorin Gross died on Saturday. The coroner says the cause the manner of death are pending investigation and toxicology testing. The coroner says...
knpr
Nevada's top industries still struggle to hire workers. Why?
It’s been a struggle for businesses in key sectors of the Las Vegas economy to find workers. A U.S. Chamber of Commerce report said that the leisure and hospitality industry has had the highest quit rate since July 2021, consistently above 5.4%. Remote work has also changed the game.
2news.com
Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo Delivers Victory Speech in Las Vegas
Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo gave his victory speech on Monday in Las Vegas at Rancho High School, his alma mater. In June 2021, Lombardo announced his candidacy for governor at Rancho High School. On Monday, he said that his victory is a new beginning for Nevada. “It's a win for parents...
Clark County shares election update amid uncertain Senate contest
Clark County election officials update the public on the status of ballot counting in the 2022 midterm election on Saturday.
pvtimes.com
VOTE: Which photo should appear on the cover of the 2023 phone book?
We’ll reveal the winner in the Friday, Nov. 18 edition of the Pahrump Valley Times. By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times. There’s no such thing as Election Day in Nevada anymore. Now it’s election week. By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times. November 10, 2022...
Fox5 KVVU
Culinary Union tracking down Nevada voters with ballots that need to be cured
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thousands of votes cast in Nevada may not count because of issues with a voter’s signature. Hundreds of volunteers with the Culinary Union are trying to make sure every one of those votes counts. They are going through a list of nearly 10,000 names and reaching out to voters whose ballots need to be cured. With so many tight races yet to be called, the Culinary Union says they are now running the largest signature cure effort statewide in Nevada.
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground level
Witness image - includes added illustrations.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching a bright, glowing light the size of a basketball rise up from the ground level and shoot straight up into the sky at about 3 p.m. on March 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Pregnant Juvenile Critically Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In North Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
North Las Vegas Police responded to a pedestrian crash that critically injured a pregnant juvenile in North Las Vegas. The crash happened on Friday at Winder Avenue and Losee Road around 6:15 p.m. According to the police, the unidentified juvenile was jaywalking crossing Losee when she was hit by a...
8newsnow.com
Her Las Vegas home has been struck 8 times, and she’s afraid next time will be deadly
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rose Mary Romero says she has lived at her residence in the northeast valley for more than 30 years. However, she says in the last seven years she has noted cars speeding by her property, some even crashing into her home. “This is the eighth...
KOLO TV Reno
Medical examiner investigting after inmate found dead at Washoe jail
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County medical examiner is trying to figure out how an inmate died in his cell inside the Washoe County jail. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says 58 year old Lorin Gross was found dead in his cell on Saturday. Gross had been booked...
Stavros Anthony poised to become Nevada's next lieutenant governor
Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony appears the most likely winner of the Nevada lieutenant governor's race with 95% of ballots counted in the Silver State.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas husband and wife both run for elected offices this midterm
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For millions of Nevadans voting, this week was a civic duty. But for one local couple Election Day was a family affair. The Larsens both ran for office at the same time. “My wife was my biggest fan,” said Flemming Larsen. “So for myself, I...
2news.com
Inmate Found Deceased in Washoe County Jail cell, Natural Causes Suspected
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says an inmate was found deceased in a cell at the Washoe County Jail Saturday morning. At approximately 11:10 AM on November 12, 2022, Lorin Gross (DOB 10/3/1964) was found deceased in his cell at the Washoe County Detention Facility. Gross was booked at the...
NEW: 42% surge in COVID-19 cases in Clark County, hospitalizations rising fast
COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, with more than 1,500 new cases reported in Clark County over the past week and nearly 2,500 cases statewide, according to data released Wednesday.
8newsnow.com
North Las Vegas’ first family reburied after nearly 50 years in a lab
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One of Las Vegas’ first families has returned home after half a century in a lab. The bodies were uncovered in 1975, according to Historian Joe Thomson, by former UNLV anthropology professor Sheilagh Brooks. But, her promise to soon return the bodies after digging them up took nearly 50 years to do.
Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine issues victory statement
As of Saturday morning, results from the Secretary of State show Conine with a lead of 9,983 votes over his Republican challenger, Councilwoman Michele Fiore.
8newsnow.com
Southern Nevada sees increase in RSV, especially in children
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of people getting their flu shots has gone down dramatically this year, and Dr. Carrie Wijesinghe of Siena Pediatrics in Henderson said it is frightening. She believes that we are going to see a very active flu season. She encouraged everyone to get...
Elko Daily Free Press
Lombardo defeats Sisolak; Democrats win attorney general, secretary of state
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is projected to defeat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, but split-ticket voters gave projected victories to statewide candidates on both sides of the aisle. Sisolak, who in 2018 was the first Democrat elected governor in more than two decades, is expected to become the 13th governor...
Nevada results to be delayed by Clark County ballot processing
LAS VEGAS — Clark County elections officials don't expect to process two significant tranches of ballots Tuesday night, increasing the likelihood that the outcome of one of the most closely watched Senate races won't be known before the sun rises on Wednesday. Ballots left in drop boxes on Election...
