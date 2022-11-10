ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell, AL

WIS-TV

Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF/Gray News) – Authorities found two work release inmates who escaped from custody in Tennesee Saturday night, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda Foreman 4-wheeler but had no money or cell...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CPD confirms robbery at Factory Connection

CULLMAN, Ala. – UPDATE 6:40 p.m: Cullman Police Department released the following statement.  “This evening at approximately 5:19 pm Cullman City Communications received a call about a robbery at Factory Connection.  The subject was wearing a camo jacket, blue jeans, a gray hat and was wearing an orange colored mask. The subject was armed. This is believed to be an isolated incident and we do not believe there is any danger to the community. If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the Cullman Police Department’s Investigation division.” _____________________________________ According to Cullman Police Department Assistant Chief David Nassetta a robbery recently took place at Factory Connection on Monday evening.  Factory Connection is located in the Town Square Shopping Center. Details are still coming in at this time and the story will be updated. 
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Family of Lincoln Co. escaped inmate says escape was not planned

One inmate is dead and another back in jail, after the two escaped from the Lincoln County jail in a work release program. Inmates Michael Bowden and Eric Short were found across state lines in Morgan County on Sunday morning, after escaping 24 hours earlier. Bowden's family told WAAY31 they...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Police officer involved in one of two wrecks on Memorial Pkwy.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two separate car accidents in the area of Memorial Parkway and Airport Road have slowed down traffic. Sergeant Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department says one of the two-vehicle accidents occurred in the northbound lanes while the other two-vehicle accident occurred in the southbound lanes. One of the accidents involved a police officer.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

2 armed suspects sought in Calhoun County

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Two armed suspects are being sought in the Ohatchee community of Calhoun County, police report. According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, there is a large police presence along Hwy. 77 at the Calhoun/Etowah county line. Police report that the two suspects are men who allegedly robbed a jewelry store in […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Sources: Murderer caught trying to escape Limestone Correctional Facility

An inmate serving a life sentence for murder made it to the outer perimeter fence at Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest before being recaptured, WAAY has learned. The Alabama Department of Corrections will only confirm an inmate was “out of place” on Saturday at the state's largest high security prison.
HARVEST, AL
WAFF

3 pounds of meth seized in Morgan County drug bust

One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Judge to sentence man convicted of killing three people on Monday

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man convicted of killing three people in Guntersville in 2018 will be sentenced by a judge Monday. In October, a jury found Jimmy Spencer guilty of seven counts of capital murder. After a week-and-a-half-long trial, the jury deliberated between life in prison without parole and...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WKRN

1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Madison

One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Female pedestrian hit in Huntsville in critical condition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - HEMSI responded to the call of a female pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Monday night. The call came in at 8:08 p.m. and happened on University Drive between Boxwood Drive and Henderson Road. Don Webster with HEMSI, says the woman is in critical condition and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One dead in crash on Moores Mill Road

MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Monday morning in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), one person was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd. The crash occurred around 11 a.m. Monday morning on...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified

MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - The woman killed in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. on Monday morning has been identified. According to ALEA, Kristin E. Mastersski of Hazel Green was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd, four miles north of Huntsville. Masterski’s 2021 Ford Explorer collided...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

