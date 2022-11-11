ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Speaker Paul Ryan Blames Dismal GOP Midterms On 'Trump Hangover'

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago
Former Republican speaker of the House Paul Ryan blamed the poor GOP showing in the midterm elections on a Donald Trump “hangover,” calling the former president a “drag on our ticket.”

Republicans should have “done better” in Tuesday’s midterm elections, said the former GOP lawmaker from Wisconsin on local WISN-12 News in an interview on Wednesday. (Check out the interview below.)

Ryan, who was never much of a Trump fan, said he was happy about Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis’ blowout reelection victory, and blamed Trump for the party’s poor showing elsewhere.

“I think Trump’s kind of a drag on our ticket,” said Ryan, as part of a growing chorus of Republicans calling on the party to dump Trump. “I think Donald Trump gives us problems politically. We lost the House, the Senate and the White House in two years when Trump was on the ballot — or in office.”

“I think we just have some Trump hangover. I think he’s a drag on our offices, on our races,” he added.

Ryan repeated his earlier prediction that Trump won’t be the party’s presidential nominee for 2024.

“I assume he’s probably going to announce, but I honestly don’t think he’ll get the nomination at the end of the day,” said Ryan. “The reason I think so is we want to win, we want to win the White House, and we know with Trump we’re so much more likely to lose. Just look at the difference between votes, between Trump candidates and non-Trump-aligned candidates.”

“It’s really clear to me, and the evidence is pretty stark, that if we have a nominee not named Trump, we’re so much more likely to win the White House than if our nominee’s named Trump.”

Comments / 41

Chris Bell
3d ago

That may be somewhat true, Paul, but the blame game NEVER fixes what's "STILL wrong"!!! Whether you like Trump or not, he "DID" what he Promised "We The People" that he would do!!! And, he didn't. stop oil/gas production, NO he made us energy independant, which kept prices of these things, and the economy low and affordable!!! He didn't. allow illegal immigration, up to 5 million, and use taxpayer's money to feed , house, and clothe them, when many Americans go homeless and hungry! He called for law & order and to STOP crime, NOT defund the police, not not prosecute criminals and keep them in jail and prison! He DIDN'T foul up Afghanistan and give away 80 billion dollars worth of military weapons, or have those 13 our soldiers killed, when the biden administration DID!!! We could keep on going, but I believe/hope that you get my point! To ignore these things, because you might not like PRESIDENT Trump, is to be "SHAMEFULLY IGNORANT"!!!

John Ware
4d ago

Iam sorry Republicans you are married to Trump and he will not except a divorce; Nobody's forgetting jan.6 ; the Trump clones will be around for a long time as Trump! Republicans will mess up more in time it's in their nature; It's part of their DNA ! Flooding the US Supreme Court which created a huge mess over abortion! A abortion is now a money issue; if you have money you can get one; if not you in deep trouble; taking females back to the 50s!

Crawfish Gumbo
4d ago

He followed suit for awhile but I'll give him credit for knowing when the nonsense was out and of control and bailed.

HuffPost

HuffPost

