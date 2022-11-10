ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California withdraws net metering reforms after backlash from solar industry

By Jeremy Beaman, Energy and Environment Reporter
Washington Examiner
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Gavin Newsom slammed by experts after shifting blame for California's record gas prices

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) has been blaming the oil industry for high gas prices in California, but experts say the evidence just isn’t there. "You'd have to explain why [oil companies are] ripping people off 50% more in California than the rest of the world and why they only choose to do it now," economist David Kreutzer of the Institute for Energy Research told Fox News. "The big problem is we have policies in place, especially in California, that make it difficult to expand supply. When you have these rules and regulations that prevent markets from responding as robustly as they could, then prices are going to go up.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: Idaho utility plans to slash rooftop solar net metering 60%

A majority of new solar panels will retain 80% production after 30 years A five-year Sandia Labs study of new solar module degradation found that 13 of 23 tested module types would have effective lifetimes exceeding 30 years. Brookfield Renewable highlights 10 GW, three-year solar, storage and wind project development...
IDAHO STATE
solarpowerworldonline.com

Solar technology spared in proposed International Building Code changes

The International Code Council and FEMA released preliminary results on proposed code changes on Friday that would have increased solar technology to the highest possible risk category in the 2024 International Building Code. Backed by 300 companies, the Solar Energy Industries Association issued countermeasures to prevent solar technology from moving from risk category I to risk category IV. The ICC is reportedly approving the proposed move to risk category II instead.
The Associated Press

Hundreds of Electric Motorcycles Purchased From California Based Zero Motorcycles Make a Net-Neutral G20 Summit Possible

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 13, 2022-- Zero Motorcycles, the worldwide leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains, continues to drive the global transition to electric transportation with the completion of host-country Indonesia’s largest order of electric motorcycles in preparation for the G20 Summit in Bali. Nearly 300 new Zero Motorcycles have been delivered to Indonesia in preparation for the Summit this month. The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005113/en/ The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
electrek.co

These energy giants are joining forces to ramp up renewable power

Global sustainable energy giants Hitachi Energy and Equinor today announced that they have signed a strategic collaboration agreement. They’re going to join forces on global electrification, renewable power generation, and low-carbon initiatives. The two companies have worked together over many decades. Hitachi Energy provided Equinor with power grid solutions...
VIRGINIA STATE
SlashGear

The Hidden Costs Of Home Solar Panels That You Need To Know

Getting practically free, clean, green electricity and even claiming tax benefits from a one-time investment in a solar system is a sound idea on paper. Over the next 25 years (that's how long solar panels last on average), the system would supposedly pay for itself and net you a small profit. And with the falling prices, it's more affordable than ever to get home solar panels (via IERNA).
ARIZONA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: U.S. solar capacity to double in three years

Solar tracker provider Array Technologies reports Q3 earnings surprise, chosen for 750 MW project A 750 MW project in Ohio will make use of the company’s DuraTrack mounts. Plus, Array released its Q3 earnings. Eos Energy and Invinity to supply batteries to tribal association’s 60 MWh solar and storage...
OHIO STATE
insideevs.com

Tesla Reportedly Cancels Multiple Solar Projects, Potential Downsizing

Based on recent reports from customer emails, Tesla is canceling multiple solar projects across the US. Not only is Tesla reportedly informing people that it can't move forward with their planned projects right now, but also that its intention is to cancel them entirely. Solar power and home battery storage...
Mother Jones

As Energy Prices Spike, Europeans Are Burning Trees to Stay Warm

This story was originally published by Wired and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. In the past few decades, the European Union has transformed its energy system. In 2005 about 10 percent of all energy consumed in the EU came from renewable sources. Last year that share hit 22 percent—it’s one of the main reasons the bloc’s per capita carbon emissions have rapidly declined in the 21st century. This shift will need to ramp up even further if the EU is to hit its target of net-zero emissions by 2050.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Long Duration Energy Storage funding opportunity for up to $350 million

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) issued by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations seeks long duration energy storage (LDES) demonstration projects that will validate new technologies, enhance the capabilities of customers and communities to integrate grid storage more effectively, and sustain American global leadership in energy storage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy