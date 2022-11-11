ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

‘The Crown’ Season 5 Episode 6 Recap: “Ipatiev House”

By Liz Kocan
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

The premise of the season’s sixth episode, “Ipatiev House,” begins with the execution of Russia’s Tsar Nicholas and his family and it’s probably the most blood-soaked episode of The Crown we’ve ever gotten. It also makes a case for a Crown prequel focused on Elizabeth’s 20th century predecessors, because I would watch five seasons of King George if it means his shoulder parrot got equal screen time. But I digress.

The episode opens in 1917 in the middle of the Bolshevik Revolution and World War I. Russia’s Tsar Nicholas had recently been deposed, and in an effort to ensure the safety of him and his family amid the turnmoil of the revolution, the British Prime Minister David Lloyd George sought the approval of King George V (Elizabeth’s grandfather) to send a ship to Russia to retrieve the Russian royals. That request included the transport of Nicholas, his wife, Alexandra, their five children, and several of their servants, who had been forced to live under house arrest, being shuttled from one place to another amid the political upheaval that put Vladimir Lenin into power.

George mulls over the request and defers to his wife Mary, who is the first cousin of Tsarina Alexandra, while the future King Edward VIII, looks on, awaiting her verdict. Meanwhile, we cut away to Ipatiev House, the place where the Tsar and his family were imprisoned. Though the show depicts it as a modest but still well-apportioned home, in reality, while the family was held there under high security with boarded up windows, fed meager rations, forbidden to speak to outsiders, and locked in the home for 23 hours a day. The family had been imprisoned in various locations since 1917, but in 1918, after having made their plea for help to the king, they’re awoken in the middle of the night and given a moment of hope as they’re told they’re being moved to a safer location, mistakenly thinking George finally came through with a ship to save them. Moments later, the family is brought into a basement under the pretense that they’re about to be photographed, and they’re slaughtered when Russian soldiers gruesomely open fire on them and later, bayonet any survivors. Their remains are loaded into a truck and unceremoniously dumped in a mass grave and doused in acid before their bodies are buried.

In the present day, 1994, the queen is visited by John Major who has just returned from a state visit to Russia where he spent several days in the company of a very drunk Boris Yeltsin. Yeltsin, an Anglophile, has asked Major to pass on a message to the queen that he’d like to meet her. As we all know, since this season’s primary theme is the queen being a relic of a different time, she is excited at the prospect of reuniting Russia and England as allies. The relationship between the two countries had been a strong one up until the Cold War, and now that Yeltsin has become the first democratically elected president of the country, she feels it’s time to reunite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xFY6a_0j6h3f6b00

Their meeting is cordial at first, but when Yeltsin extends an invitation to the queen to visit Russia, she brings up the sore subject that back in the 1970s, Yeltsin himself gave an order for Ipatiev House to be demolished, an act of great disrespect the the queen’s family, owing to her lineage connecting her to the Tsar. Yeltsin grovels but agrees that he’ll make an effort to provide a proper resting place to honor the legacy of the Tsar’s family. (Though later, during a photo opp he’ll put the queen on blast, muttering in Russian, “She has no business lecturing me like that. We know the truth. It was in this house that the Romanov deaths were sealed.” And then he goes full Jackie O, saying “They call this a palace? We have shithouses in St. Petersburg that are bigger.”)

Soon after Yeltsin’s visit though, he makes good on his promise to provide a proper burial to the Russian royals, and a team of forensic scientists begins to excavate the mass gravesite and perform DNA analysis on the bones to identify them. The queen tells Prince Philip about this newfangled DNA stuff and he’s like, “Pff, it’s as if you don’t read Double Helix Monthly, you old cow.” Philip is an angry man these days, and he’s not afraid to show his disdain for his wife in any way he can. (It’s very Charles-like of him – the jilted, disappointed apple doesn’t fall far from the grumpy-ass tree.)

Philip feels like his wife wouldn’t be so surprised by stuff like DNA if she was well-read and more curious (like his new friend Penny is). Prince Philip’s dour unhappiness and dissatisfaction is an irritation this season, so when the queen tells Philip that his DNA can help identify some of the bodies, on account of his own lineage, rather than just say “Okay!” he asks what kind of sample they’ll need from him. “Can you be more specific? Hair? Blood? Saliva? Did you ask?” Jesus, YOU ASK if you’re so interested, Philip.

You know who would’ve asked what kind of sample was needed? PENNY. When he regales her with riveting talk of his DNA ladder, she is literally kneeling at his feet, rapt, telling him that he has singlehandedly provided the key to learn about the Romanovs that were buried. Penny even goes so far as to say that by studying DNA, perhaps the science behind it can help us understand whether every aspect of our lives is predetermined. Now Philip is the one who’s rapt, he adores this intellectual, stimulating conversation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EOVHP_0j6h3f6b00

Once the remains are identified and a proper burial for the Romanovs can be considered, the queen makes good on her promise to Yeltsin and she and Philip travel to Russia for what she hopes is a trip that will allow her to reconnect with her spouse. It does the opposite. After taking in the sights, attending Russian Orthodox church services, and connecting more deeply to his ancestors, he explains that he had to give up a large part of his identity when he married her. (Specifically, his faith, he was born into the Orthodox religion and converted to marry her.) But wait, aren’t these sacrifices the same things they keep telling Charles and Diana to just get over and make peace with?

And then Philip tells Elizabeth that he’s sought out companionship with his new friend Penny. He’s basically like, she is the anti-you, and if you want to make this not a scandal, you should be seen with Penny in public to co-sign her. And the queen is like, you sonofabitch, just because I relax by playing with my dogs and not by reading science textbooks doesn’t mean you can cheat on me with a 40 year old.

“You’re asking me to legitimize your…”

“My friendship,” he says.

Then he insinuates that by hanging out with Penny, the queen might learn the real truth behind what happened to the Romanovs. Because you see, Penny has read at least six books about the subject, and she has some theories. She meets with Elizabeth at Windsor Castle and explains that her theory is that Queen Mary refused to let the Tsar and his family into the country because Mary was jealous of Alexandra’s beauty and there was a long-standing rivalry between the two women. Elizabeth will not tolerate that kind of pettiness, queensplaining that actually, Mary just didn’t want Alexandra or Nicholas in England because the Tsarina was pro-German, and England was at war with Germany at the time. “The truth is, Queen Mary was devastated when she heard that they’d been killed,” Elizabeth tells Penny.

“But how commendable of you… to do all that reading!” This queen is shadier than an Iron Curtain and I love it. But, despite Elizabeth’s feelings toward Penny – jealousy, sadness, etc. – she invited her to join the family at church for Christmas, for that public display of friendship that Philip had requested. Because the queen knows that scandal will follow if the media decides to call Philip a cheater, and Elizabeth has worked too hard to have her image tarnished by his late-life crisis.

As with every episode of The Crown, the parallels between Queen Mary, who had a difficult choice to make about how to preserve the monarchy in 1917, and Elizabeth, who is struggling to preserve the image of the monarchy in 1994, are obvious. Both women’s husbands have put them in situations that depend on their diplomatic skills to save public face. A little frustrating too, in that this responsibility (a.k.a. blame) falls to the women, and they’re the ones who will ultimately be judged by their husbands’ actions (or inactions).

This episode was a fascinating history lesson while somehow also being one of the driest episodes of The Crown in recent memory. As the episode concludes, the queen explains that after everything that has happened with Russia in the recent months, “One forgets that our two nations, thanks in part to family ties, are more successful as allies than enemies.” Her marriage, like the relationship between England and Russia, is fraught with political implications and simmering tension, but if they can just learn to live with each other, things will be just like they were once upon a time… in the good tsarist times.

Liz Kocan is a pop culture writer living in Massachusetts. Her biggest claim to fame is the time she won on the game show Chain Reaction.

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Prince Philip Left Behind a Fortune After His Death—Here’s Who Inherited It & How Much He Was Worth

Following his death at the age of 99, many wondered what Prince Philip‘s net worth is and who inherited his fortune. Not unlike his wife and monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, it’s safe to say that the Duke of Edinburgh amassed a great deal of wealth over his lifetime. Below, we dive into what might happen to it now that he is no longer with us—but first, read on for a bit of background on the Iron Duke himself. Long before he became the Queen’s husband, Philip was already born into royalty as the Prince of Greece and Denmark. His parents, Prince...
People

Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown: See Her Options — and Why a Tiara or Diadem Won't Do

While Buckingham Palace have confirmed that Camilla will be crowned at next year’s coronation ceremony, the debate continues over exactly which crown she will use The search is on for a crown for Queen Camilla. When Camilla is crowned alongside King Charles at his coronation on May 6, 2023, she needs a suitable headpiece — but which one the couple will choose is very much up for debate. As the controversy around the provenance of the famous Koh-i-Nûr diamond — the centerpiece of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother's crown...
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
The List

The Royal Lives Of Princess Margaret's Non-Royal Children

Princess Margaret has long been known as the original wild child of the royal family, but not much is known about her family life. The late sister of Queen Elizabeth II was played by the sensational Helena Bonham Carter in seasons three and four of "The Crown," garnering her masses of new fans who saw parts of themselves reflected in the eccentric and honest "spare."
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Last Words Were Heartbreaking—Here’s the Final Person She Spoke to Before she Died

It’s been over 20 years since her death, yet many are still curious to know what Princess Diana‘s last words were. The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997 after sustaining fatal injuries in a car crash. According to reports at the time, Diana uttered her final words right after she was pulled from the wreckage of the crash, which occurred when Diana and her then-boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, were being pursued by paparazzi in their vehicle in Paris, France. Diana’s driver, Henri Paul, was reportedly speeding and lost control of the car, which caused the vehicle to collide with a...
The List

Royal Expert Predicts Which Scene In The Crown Will Make Prince William 'Furious'

Fans are counting down the days until Netflix premieres Season 5 of "The Crown" on November 9. The British royal family, on the other hand, probably not so much. Their actual lives get enough scrutiny in the press to begin with, but it's said that they're even less pleased to have their personal history dramatized on the show. Despite its many awards and reviewer raves, "The Crown" has also been criticized for not clarifying that its scripts take liberties with actual events and conversations, although Netflix finally added a disclaimer to "The Crown" for this new season.
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
The List

Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
The List

What We Think Will Happen When Prince William Becomes King

While the world was thrust into a state of shock and mourning when news broke that Queen Elizabeth II had died at the age of 96, her eldest son was simultaneously named the new British monarch. Upon her immediate passing, the former Prince of Wales became King Charles III — and while we'll have to wait until May 6, 2023 to witness his coronation — Charles started executing the demands of the office from that tragic moment on.
SheKnows

King Charles Reportedly Made a Surprising Decision About His Living Arrangements & It's Proof That He's a Modern King

In his new position as reigning monarch of the U.K., King Charles III may be getting ready to change things up. According to a source at the Daily Mail, the royal has reportedly decided not to move to Buckingham Palace, a move that was previously reported as fact given the residence’s title as the monarch’s official home. Per the source, the palace will become the King’s “operational headquarters” as he continues to live with Queen Consort Camilla in Clarence House, their official residence since 2003. For Charles, not wanting to move stems from the palace’s sheer abundance. “I know he is...
epicstream.com

Prince William Will Never Be Able to Forgive Prince Harry for Disrespecting Queen Elizabeth? Duke of Sussex’s Megxit Placed Brother’s Family Front and Center Much Sooner

Prince William and Prince Harry’s recent reunion at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral seemed like the perfect opportunity for the brothers to have a chat and reconcile. But according to royal author Katie Nicholl, this isn’t what happened. Table of contents. Prince William Has Not Forgiven Prince Harry For...
Decider.com

Decider.com

46K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy