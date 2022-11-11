Read full article on original website
Tom Brady and Steph Curry's Crypto Firm Is Bankrupt
This is a debacle and a huge setback for the cryptocurrency industry. FTX, one of the largest digital currency exchanges, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11th. This decision is one of the biggest setbacks for the young crypto industry, which wants to disrupt the financial services sector. "FTX...
Inside the ruthless moves Binance's CEO made to bring Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX to its knees
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao agreed to buy Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX in a dramatic climax of the rivalry between the two billionaires. While some have talked about the rescue in terms of a bailout, it comes only after CZ weakened confidence in FTX's financial position. With Bankman-Fried's net worth crashing...
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried is ‘under supervision’ in Bahamas, looking to flee to Dubai
Disclaimer: The article has been updated to clarify that the US and the UAE have an agreement on evidence sharing, judicial cooperation and assistance in criminal investigations and prosecutions. As a result, U.S.-based fugitives attempting to move to Dubai will most likely be detained and sent back to the United States.
CNBC
FTX users appear to be cashing out of bankrupt crypto exchange through a Bahamas loophole
Analysis by Argus found unusual trading patterns that suggest "desperate" customers are relying on FTX users in the Bahamas to withdraw their money. Some have been buying NFTs that appear to be owned by Bahamian citizens, at astronomical prices. In one case, a digital collectible that traded for $9 three weeks ago sold for $10 million.
Big Short Michael Burry Says Don't Touch Crypto Unless...
It's a difficult time ahead for crypto investors. Just when they thought the wounds caused in the summer by a credit crunch at prominent lenders like Voyager Digital and Celsius Network were about to be healed, new wounds have just been inflicted upon them. The crypto empire of former billionaire...
Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis
Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Nov....
decrypt.co
Ontario Teachers Sunk $95M in FTX—Pension Fund Says Collapse Will Have 'Limited Impact'
If a Canadian pension fund investing in a crypto firm that’s gone bankrupt sounds familiar, that’s because it happened with Celsius Network. The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan says the $95 million it invested in FTX Trading and FTX US will have a “limited impact” on the plan.
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Roommates in the Bahamas Ran His Crypto Empire – and Dated
A new CoinDesk report reveals that Sam Bankman-Fried and his roommates, who shared a luxury penthouse in the Bahamas, ran his now-struggling crypto exchange FTX and trading giant Alameda Research, while at times, dating each other. "The Hash" panel discusses the latest details behind FTX's operations.
decrypt.co
BlockFi Tells Customers Withdrawals Still Paused Due to ‘Significant Exposure to FTX’
The crypto lending platform is asking customers not to deposit any funds as it reels from "significant" exposure to FTX. BlockFi will keep customer withdrawals paused as it figures out a path forward after FTX’s collapse last week. The crypto lending platform took a $400M line of credit from...
'You won' says CEO of sinking billion-dollar crypto exchange as rescue attempts crumble
Bitcoin and countless other digital currencies are losing value.
Nymag.com
It Was All a Game for Sam Bankman-Fried
The meeting is already Silicon Valley lore. When Sam Bankman-Fried met with the venture capitalists at Sequoia Capital, the legendary firm that funded Apple, Google, and Instagram, he wasn’t there so much to talk about the technology of his crypto exchange, FTX, or about his hedge fund, Alameda Research. What he talked about was bananas — the actual yellow fruit. “I want FTX to be a place where you can do anything you want with your next dollar. You can buy bitcoin. You can send money in whatever currency to any friend anywhere in the world. You can buy a banana. You can do anything you want with your money from inside FTX,” he said, according to Sequoia’s own account of the meeting. It was exactly the kind of big idea that Silicon Valley loved, but that wasn’t what made the VCs go nuts. “It turns out that that fucker was playing League of Legends through the entire meeting,” Ramnik Arora, FTX’s former head of product, told the VC firm in their promotional write-up of the meeting. “We were incredibly impressed,” another funder said. “It was one of those your-hair-is-blown-back type of meetings.”
CoinTelegraph
Rumors continue to fly surrounding Sam Bankman-Fried and the fall of FTX
The crypto community continues to be bombarded with rumors and conspiracy entering into the fifth day of FTX’s fall. From reports that Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was arrested on the tarmac at The Bahamas airport to rumors that employees of the exchange are trying to sell the company’s assets, it has been very difficult for the community to separate fact from fiction.
Binance's CEO Warns Crypto Crisis Is Not Over
Changpeng Zhao is warning investors that FTX's rapid crash is not the last one for the digital currency market. Known as CZ because of his vast influence in the crypto sphere, the billionaire is in charge of Binance, the company he co-founded that is the largest cryptocurrency and digital asset exchange in the world in terms of trading volumes.
Crypto Crash: Canadian Retirees Burn Their Fingers in Bitcoin
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, Canada's third-largest pension fund, was also an investor in FTX, the popular cryptocurrency exchange that filed for bankruptcy on Friday. The pension fund invested $75 million in FTX International and its U.S. entity, FTX.US, in October 2021. In January, the pension fund made an additional investment of $20 million in FTX.US.
decrypt.co
Binance to Remove Trading Pairs for FTX Token—Except With Stablecoin BUSD
Alongside shuttering FTT trading pairs with Bitcoin and Ethereum, Binance is also closing off the ability to short FTX’s token. Binance is shutting down a slew of trading pairs and contracts featuring FTT, except for one involving its own stablecoin, the crypto exchange announced today. FTT is the native...
decrypt.co
Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Drained From FTX Overnight in 'Unauthorized' Transfers
Several wallets belonging to FTX were rapidly drained before midnight. An FTX Telegram admin called it a hack and warned users not to visit the site. Several wallets allegedly belonging to FTX were drained of hundreds of millions of dollars in coins late on Friday night, with much of the funds transferred from Tether (USDT) into stablecoin DAI, and from staked Ethereum (stETH) into Ethereum (ETH).
decrypt.co
Amy Wu Resigns From FTX Ventures as SBF's Crypto Empire Unravels
A former partner at Lightspeed Ventures, Wu joined the investment arm of FTX in January, funding several crypto startups. As the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange continues to send shockwaves across the industry, Amy Wu, a former partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners, told The Information on Friday that she has resigned from her position with FTX Ventures.
decrypt.co
Paxos Freezes $19 Million in PAXG Tokens Linked to FTX
The company says the action, which targeted funds drained from FTX late Friday, came at the direction of U.S. law enforcement officials. Cryptocurrency issuer Paxos has frozen over $19 million worth of crypto assets tied to bankrupt exchange FTX at the direction of U.S. law enforcement, the company announced Saturday.
decrypt.co
This Week in Coins: FTX Goes Broke, Bitcoin Falls to Two-Year Low
The crypto industry bore witness to one of the most sudden and devastating contractions of wealth in financial history. Welcome back to our weekly recap of crypto market moves over the past seven days. Just when the industry was beginning to think Crypto Winter had passed, the sudden cinematic collapse...
decrypt.co
FTX Crisis Is the Hottest Topic at the Biggest Bitcoin Conference in Latin America
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire was the talk of the town at this year’s LaBitConf in Buenos Aires. The biggest crypto conference in Latin America, LaBitConf 2022, kicked off Friday. The mood was bright and shiny in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where Bitcoiners flooded into “The Paris of...
