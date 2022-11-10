Read full article on original website
KVIA
New Mexico State Police Chief admits mistakes were made by his agency leading to the death of one of its officers
SANTA FE, New Mexico -- The New Mexico State Chief of Police has admitted that his agency, along with others, made mistakes and could have done more to prevent the murder of Officer Darian Jarrott during a traffic stop in Deming, New Mexico last year. Chief Tim Johnson said in...
KVIA
Beto O’Rourke’s campaign reflects on failed governor race
The leaders of Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for governor generally defended their strategy Monday, saying they made a valiant effort despite a formidable incumbent and national headwinds. At the same time, they said they were looking into a range of decisions they made on the way to an 11-percentage-point loss to Gov. Greg Abbott.
