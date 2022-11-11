Read full article on original website
Prosecutors: No criminal charges expected from Giuliani raid
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will not face criminal charges over his interactions with Ukrainian figures in the runup to the 2020 presidential election
Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs was elected Arizona governor on Monday, defeating an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year. Hobbs, who is Arizona’s secretary of state, rose to...
Supreme Court rules against Arizona GOP leader in records fight
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to get phone records belonging to the leader of the Arizona Republican Party. The high court on Monday rejected GOP state chair Kelli Ward's request...
'A victory and a vindication for Democrats,' party hangs onto Senate despite inflation anxiety
Democrats will remain in the majority in the U.S. Senate following last Tuesday's election. Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican Adam Laxalt, tipping the balance of power of the Senate back to the Democrats and clinching the party the 50th seat in 2023 and 2024. The win likely means Sen. Chuck Schumer will remain the Majority Leader.
Katie Hobbs elected Arizona’s 5th female governor, defeating election denier Kari Lake
Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s Democratic election chief who built a national profile by standing up to false claims about the 2020 presidential election, has won the state’s race for governor. The Associated Press, NBC News and CNN called the race for Hobbs after 7 p.m. Monday, following a nail-biter week of election returns that highlighted...
