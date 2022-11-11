Democrats will remain in the majority in the U.S. Senate following last Tuesday's election. Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican Adam Laxalt, tipping the balance of power of the Senate back to the Democrats and clinching the party the 50th seat in 2023 and 2024. The win likely means Sen. Chuck Schumer will remain the Majority Leader.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO