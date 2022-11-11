ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

ABC 15 News

Supreme Court rules against Arizona GOP leader in records fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to get phone records belonging to the leader of the Arizona Republican Party. The high court on Monday rejected GOP state chair Kelli Ward's request...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

'A victory and a vindication for Democrats,' party hangs onto Senate despite inflation anxiety

Democrats will remain in the majority in the U.S. Senate following last Tuesday's election. Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican Adam Laxalt, tipping the balance of power of the Senate back to the Democrats and clinching the party the 50th seat in 2023 and 2024. The win likely means Sen. Chuck Schumer will remain the Majority Leader.
GEORGIA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Katie Hobbs elected Arizona’s 5th female governor, defeating election denier Kari Lake

Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s Democratic election chief who built a national profile by standing up to false claims about the 2020 presidential election, has won the state’s race for governor. The Associated Press, NBC News and CNN called the race for Hobbs after 7 p.m. Monday, following a nail-biter week of election returns that highlighted...
ARIZONA STATE

