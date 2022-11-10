Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Ballad closes Norton clinic, moves residency to Norton Community Hospital
NORTON — Two Ballad Health residency programs are being brought to one site in Norton. According to Ballad spokesperson Ashley Ramey, the Ballad Health Medical Associates Family Clinic at Wharton Lane will move to Norton Community Hospital’s Medical Arts Building 1.
Kingsport Times-News
Author Trigiani returning to Wise County for workshop, Coffee Night
WISE — Award-winning author Adriana Trigiani, widely known for her novel and movie “Big Stone Gap,” will read from her latest book at the fall debut of Jimson Weed, the literary journal of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. The event marks the 25th anniversary...
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton Chamber will once again host gingerbread contest
ELIZABETHTON — Once again this Christmas season, the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a gingerbread building contest and all the bakers and artists in the community are once again invited to submit their best creations. Last year, the contest was to have the best gingerbread image...
Kingsport Times-News
Teen Takeover: When pigs fly...
Everybody loves the Kingsport Carousel. The carousel is a huge part of Kingsport. Gale Joh originally had the idea to make a carousel for Kingsport. At the time, Joh’s wife predicted “Kingsport would have a carousel when pigs fly.”
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County students will earn associates degrees before their diplomas
ELIZABETHTON — It has now been over a year since the Carter County School System began its middle college program, and this spring, the first 31 graduates of the program will be receiving their two-year associates degrees. But those graduates are just one of several ways to measure the growth and success of the program.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU researchers addressing enrollment shortfalls in minority males
Research has shown a shortfall in the rate of Black and Hispanic males attending higher education institutions, and a team from East Tennessee State University’s Clemmer College is asking why. “Often research studies in education look at test grades and GPA as indicators of success for Black and Hispanic...
Kingsport Times-News
Tri Cities Civil War Round Table welcomes author Chris Mackowski
KINGSPORT — Author Chris Mackowski will speak on “Decisions at Fredericksburg: 14 Critical Decisions that Shaped the Action” during this month’s Tri Cities Civil War Round Table meeting. Mackowski, whose latest book looks at the 14 critical decisions by leaders on both sides, will speak Monday,...
Kingsport Times-News
Veterans honored at a number of events in Johnson City
Rain moved several outdoor events to commemorate Veterans Day under shelter in Johnson City on Friday. The Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion’s traditional Veterans Day ceremony, held outdoors at the Doughboy statue near Johnson City's Memorial Park Community Center, was moved inside to the American Legion Home, 409 East Market St., because of showers.
Kingsport Times-News
Girl Scout Troop 1083 collecting can openers for food pantry
KINGSPORT — Folks who know me know that Scouting has been an important part of my life. So I always enjoy hearing about the amazing things local Scouts are doing in our community. Last week, Cassie Franklin with Girl Scout Troop 1083 reached out to share an awesome project...
Kingsport Times-News
Connect Downtown Johnson City announces return of Candy Land Christmas
Candy Land Christmas will return to downtown Johnson City for this holiday season, Connect Downtown Johnson City announced this week. With holiday displays, over 160 Christmas trees, makers markets, and more, Candy Land Christmas has become a “must-see” event each year.
Kingsport Times-News
Christmas Connection brings local artisans, holiday shoppers together
KINGSPORT — The 43rd annual Christmas Connection, which featured unique and handmade items from local crafters and artisans, drew a crowd to the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center Saturday. The Christmas Connection was also open Friday.
Kingsport Times-News
East High biology teacher, coach Maegan Henry latest in Teacher Spotlight
BLUFF CITY — A local teacher who excels as a biology teacher, co-sponsor of school groups, college coach and camp counselor is the latest Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight recipient.
Kingsport Times-News
Jonesborough to re-bid sidewalk project due to rising costs
Jonesborough will seek new bids from contractors for the town’s sidewalk project on East Main Street because of a sharp increase in the price of concrete, which essentially rose so much so quickly that it essentially made the original contract impossible to complete for the contractor without taking a major financial loss.
Kingsport Times-News
This Week at the Kingsport Public Library (Nov. 13-19)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Budget Committee seeks more details on $17 million school budget amendment
ELIZABETHTON — The Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission delayed taking action this month on funding decisio for a major Carter County School System budget amendment until it can get more details from Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter. Carpenter was not at the budget committee meeting. Committee members...
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Commission will consider a $5 per hour pay increase for sheriff's department
ELIZABETHTON — Deputies and correction officers of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department could see a pay increase of $5 per hour if the Carter County Commission goes along with recommendation of the Budget Committee. That commission meeting takes place on Nov. 21. The Budget Committee has been debating...
Kingsport Times-News
Downtown Elizabethton observed Veterans Day at the Veterans Walk of Honor
ELIZABETHTON — The predicted rain held off long enough in Downtown Elizabethton for the War Memorial and Veterans Walk of Honor Oversight Committee to complete its annual Veterans Day ceremony. The expectation of rain may have kept the attendance a bit lower, but there was still a good sized crowd to watch the event.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Family Resource Center helps families in need
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Family Resource Center provides services to families and children in need in the Hawkins County School District. Program Director April Couch gave a presentation about what the Family Resource Center does to the Hawkins County Board of Education at its last meeting on Nov. 3.
Kingsport Times-News
Lee residents mobilizing against explosives firm's rezoning request
DRYDEN — Some Lee County residents are petitioning against a proposed rezoning requested by an explosives company. The Lee County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing in Room 208 in the courthouse on Wednesday at 5 p.m. on the rezoning request.
Kingsport Times-News
Erwin BMA votes to replace proposed Fishery Park splash pad with multi-use field
The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to replace a proposed splash pad at Fishery Park with a multi-use field during Monday’s meeting. The town had previously removed the splash pad from the Fishery Park master plan after it was discovered construction and utilities on the splash pad would bring the project $700,000 over the $1 million budget. However, without the splash pad or an equivalent replacement, City Recorder Todd Wilcox said the town would be denied the Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant that is helping to pay for the project.
