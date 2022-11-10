ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton Chamber will once again host gingerbread contest

ELIZABETHTON — Once again this Christmas season, the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a gingerbread building contest and all the bakers and artists in the community are once again invited to submit their best creations. Last year, the contest was to have the best gingerbread image...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Teen Takeover: When pigs fly...

Everybody loves the Kingsport Carousel. The carousel is a huge part of Kingsport. Gale Joh originally had the idea to make a carousel for Kingsport. At the time, Joh’s wife predicted “Kingsport would have a carousel when pigs fly.”
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County students will earn associates degrees before their diplomas

ELIZABETHTON — It has now been over a year since the Carter County School System began its middle college program, and this spring, the first 31 graduates of the program will be receiving their two-year associates degrees. But those graduates are just one of several ways to measure the growth and success of the program.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU researchers addressing enrollment shortfalls in minority males

Research has shown a shortfall in the rate of Black and Hispanic males attending higher education institutions, and a team from East Tennessee State University’s Clemmer College is asking why. “Often research studies in education look at test grades and GPA as indicators of success for Black and Hispanic...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tri Cities Civil War Round Table welcomes author Chris Mackowski

KINGSPORT — Author Chris Mackowski will speak on “Decisions at Fredericksburg: 14 Critical Decisions that Shaped the Action” during this month’s Tri Cities Civil War Round Table meeting. Mackowski, whose latest book looks at the 14 critical decisions by leaders on both sides, will speak Monday,...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Veterans honored at a number of events in Johnson City

Rain moved several outdoor events to commemorate Veterans Day under shelter in Johnson City on Friday. The Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion’s traditional Veterans Day ceremony, held outdoors at the Doughboy statue near Johnson City's Memorial Park Community Center, was moved inside to the American Legion Home, 409 East Market St., because of showers.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Girl Scout Troop 1083 collecting can openers for food pantry

KINGSPORT — Folks who know me know that Scouting has been an important part of my life. So I always enjoy hearing about the amazing things local Scouts are doing in our community. Last week, Cassie Franklin with Girl Scout Troop 1083 reached out to share an awesome project...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jonesborough to re-bid sidewalk project due to rising costs

Jonesborough will seek new bids from contractors for the town’s sidewalk project on East Main Street because of a sharp increase in the price of concrete, which essentially rose so much so quickly that it essentially made the original contract impossible to complete for the contractor without taking a major financial loss.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Downtown Elizabethton observed Veterans Day at the Veterans Walk of Honor

ELIZABETHTON — The predicted rain held off long enough in Downtown Elizabethton for the War Memorial and Veterans Walk of Honor Oversight Committee to complete its annual Veterans Day ceremony. The expectation of rain may have kept the attendance a bit lower, but there was still a good sized crowd to watch the event.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County Family Resource Center helps families in need

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Family Resource Center provides services to families and children in need in the Hawkins County School District. Program Director April Couch gave a presentation about what the Family Resource Center does to the Hawkins County Board of Education at its last meeting on Nov. 3.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Erwin BMA votes to replace proposed Fishery Park splash pad with multi-use field

The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to replace a proposed splash pad at Fishery Park with a multi-use field during Monday’s meeting. The town had previously removed the splash pad from the Fishery Park master plan after it was discovered construction and utilities on the splash pad would bring the project $700,000 over the $1 million budget. However, without the splash pad or an equivalent replacement, City Recorder Todd Wilcox said the town would be denied the Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant that is helping to pay for the project.
ERWIN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy