ELIZABETHTON — The annual Veterans Day Ceremony held by the Elizabethton/Carter County United Veterans Council is alternated between the high schools in the county every year, and for 2022, the ceremony was held at Elizabethton High School. The event was attended by the entire student body and it was the first time the schools new United States Navy National Defense Cadet Corps unit participated, forming the color guard and also serving as guides and escorts for the service. The master of ceremonies for the event was retired Army 1st Sgt. David Batchelder, who is also the Veterans Service Officer for Carter County.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO