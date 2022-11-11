Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenBakersville, NC
Shelters At or Near Capacity As Cold Snap Sends Region's Homeless Looking for ShelterJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton Chamber will once again host gingerbread contest
ELIZABETHTON — Once again this Christmas season, the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a gingerbread building contest and all the bakers and artists in the community are once again invited to submit their best creations. Last year, the contest was to have the best gingerbread image...
Kingsport Times-News
East High biology teacher, coach Maegan Henry latest in Teacher Spotlight
BLUFF CITY — A local teacher who excels as a biology teacher, co-sponsor of school groups, college coach and camp counselor is the latest Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight recipient.
Kingsport Times-News
Veterans honored at a number of events in Johnson City
Rain moved several outdoor events to commemorate Veterans Day under shelter in Johnson City on Friday. The Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion’s traditional Veterans Day ceremony, held outdoors at the Doughboy statue near Johnson City's Memorial Park Community Center, was moved inside to the American Legion Home, 409 East Market St., because of showers.
Kingsport Times-News
Downtown Elizabethton observed Veterans Day at the Veterans Walk of Honor
ELIZABETHTON — The predicted rain held off long enough in Downtown Elizabethton for the War Memorial and Veterans Walk of Honor Oversight Committee to complete its annual Veterans Day ceremony. The expectation of rain may have kept the attendance a bit lower, but there was still a good sized crowd to watch the event.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Veterans Day ceremony held at Elizabethton High School
ELIZABETHTON — The annual Veterans Day Ceremony held by the Elizabethton/Carter County United Veterans Council is alternated between the high schools in the county every year, and for 2022, the ceremony was held at Elizabethton High School. The event was attended by the entire student body and it was the first time the schools new United States Navy National Defense Cadet Corps unit participated, forming the color guard and also serving as guides and escorts for the service. The master of ceremonies for the event was retired Army 1st Sgt. David Batchelder, who is also the Veterans Service Officer for Carter County.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County students will earn associates degrees before their diplomas
ELIZABETHTON — It has now been over a year since the Carter County School System began its middle college program, and this spring, the first 31 graduates of the program will be receiving their two-year associates degrees. But those graduates are just one of several ways to measure the growth and success of the program.
Kingsport Times-News
Lady Blue Devils sweep into state volleyball semifinals
GATE CITY — The celebration continued in Gate City on Saturday. Just hours after the Blue Devils took a 21-14 victory over Union in the Region 2D football playoffs at Legion Field, Gate City’s volleyball squad advanced to the VHSL Class 2 semifinals with a sweep of Appomattox County at home.
Kingsport Times-News
Tri Cities Civil War Round Table welcomes author Chris Mackowski
KINGSPORT — Author Chris Mackowski will speak on “Decisions at Fredericksburg: 14 Critical Decisions that Shaped the Action” during this month’s Tri Cities Civil War Round Table meeting. Mackowski, whose latest book looks at the 14 critical decisions by leaders on both sides, will speak Monday,...
Johnson City Press
Connect Downtown Johnson City announces return of Candy Land Christmas
Candy Land Christmas will return to downtown Johnson City for this holiday season, Connect Downtown Johnson City announced this week. With holiday displays, over 160 Christmas trees, makers markets, and more, Candy Land Christmas has become a “must-see” event each year.
Gate City, Lebanon among winners in VHSL Football First Round
(WJHL) – A handful of Southwest Virginia teams began their postseason journeys on Saturday, after being delayed due to inclement weather. In Gate City, the Blue Devils scored two touchdowns in the final minutes of their matchup with Union to advance in the Class 2A playoffs. In Nickelsville, Lebanon and Twin Springs went back-and-forth all […]
Kingsport Times-News
Author Trigiani returning to Wise County for workshop, Coffee Night
WISE — Award-winning author Adriana Trigiani, widely known for her novel and movie “Big Stone Gap,” will read from her latest book at the fall debut of Jimson Weed, the literary journal of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. The event marks the 25th anniversary...
Johnson City Press
Observation Park under fire once more over federal grant
A $475,000 federal grant to help improve public access areas within Observation Knob Park came under fire this week when a Sullivan County Commissioner asked if the county would be giving up the park anytime soon. “I think we need to step back and see where we are on Observation...
Kingsport Times-News
Lee residents mobilizing against explosives firm's rezoning request
DRYDEN — Some Lee County residents are petitioning against a proposed rezoning requested by an explosives company. The Lee County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing in Room 208 in the courthouse on Wednesday at 5 p.m. on the rezoning request.
Kingsport Times-News
Ballad closes Norton clinic, moves residency to Norton Community Hospital
NORTON — Two Ballad Health residency programs are being brought to one site in Norton. According to Ballad spokesperson Ashley Ramey, the Ballad Health Medical Associates Family Clinic at Wharton Lane will move to Norton Community Hospital’s Medical Arts Building 1.
wjhl.com
3rd Annual Old Fashioned Christmas Fair coming up this weekend in Kingsport
Michelle Tolbert gets us ready for the 3rd Annual Old Fashioned Christmas Fair taking place at the Renaissance Center in Kingsport!
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Avery County – November 13, 2022
NCZ033-048>052-058-132115- Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Graham- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Robbinsville,. and Stecoah. 1116 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022.
Kingsport Times-News
SAPS program to feature arborist Lee Rumble
JOHNSON CITY — Certified arborist Lee Rumble, a UT Agriculture and Natural Resources extension agent, will discuss “Best Management Practices for Selecting, Planting and Establishing Woody Ornamentals and Trees in the Landscape” during this month’s Southern Appalachian Plant Society program. Rumble will speak on Thursday, Nov....
Kingsport Times-News
Hickman TDs, interception lead Blue Devils over Bears
GATE CITY — For the second time this season, Gate City rallied to beat Union. It was satisfying for the Blue Devils the first time but even more so on Saturday. This time Gate City took down the Bears 21-14 in the quarterfinal round of the VHSL Region 2D football playoffs at Legion Field.
LIST: Tri-Cities events this weekend
(WJHL) – Following Veterans Day, the Tri-Cities will face a cold weekend, but there are still plenty of events both inside and outside to enjoy. The Tennessee Vols and ETSU Bucs will both be playing home games Saturday, but there are lots of other events happening around the region. News Channel 11 has compiled a […]
Kingsport Times-News
This Week at the Kingsport Public Library (Nov. 13-19)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
