Read full article on original website
Related
Biden to press G-20 to hold tough on Russia over Ukraine war
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to cajole the world’s largest economies to further isolate Russia diplomatically and economically over its invasion of Ukraine despite a souring global outlook that has tested other nations’ resolve. In meetings Tuesday at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia, the U.S. leader is to continue a global tour pressing nations to stand up to Russia and in defense of Ukraine’s sovereignty in both symbolic and substantive ways. The effort comes as global inflation and slowing economies have put new pressures on countries that imposed penalties on Russia for the nine-month war that has sent food and energy prices soaring. A senior U.S. administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the summit discussions, said Tuesday that the summit’s final communique will make clear that “most” of the nations condemn Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, as well the toll it has taken on global food and energy supplies. It remained to be seen how many nations would embrace the tough language or whether the document would refer to Russia’s actions as a “war” — a phrase Moscow has sought to avoid, despite the devastating losses sustained by its military.
Katie Hobbs Declared Winner In Arizona Governor Race By NBC & CNN; GOP’s Kari Lake Latest 2020 Election Denier To Lose Midterm Bid
It was a true Grand Canyon State nail biter but Katie Hobbs prevailed over former TV anchor and Donald Trump acolyte Kari Lake in the race to be Arizona’s next governor, NBC and CNN projected on Monday. The tight race between the candidates has been too close to call since Tuesday’s midterms, but the latest results from the state showed that Republican Lake would be unable to overcome current Arizona Secretary of State Hobbs’ lead. As over 71,000 votes and other data came in from Maricopa County tonight, the Comcast-owned network made its call: CNN called Hobbs the winner at 6:15...
Rep. Mike Levin expands lead to 5 points in 49th Congressional District
With control of the U.S. House of Representatives still unclear, the incumbent California Democrat is leading Republican challenger Brian Maryott by 5 percentage points.
HuffPost
Democrat Katie Hobbs Triumphs Over Election Denier Kari Lake In Arizona Governor's Race
It's not clear yet whether the former newscaster will challenge the result.
EXPLAINER: Russia's war, climate among vexing issues at G-20
NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — President Joe Biden and other leaders of the Group of 20 top economies will have the chance to discuss the world’s most pressing problems at their summit in Bali, Indonesia. Their talks begin Tuesday under the hopeful theme of "recover together,...
West seeking to convince G20 that Russia’s war in Ukraine is responsible for global economic suffering
Western leaders will on Monday try to corner and isolate Russia at the G20 summit in Bali by saying it is Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Ukraine that has led to the world crisis in food security, mounting debt and rampant inflation. The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, will address the...
G20 summit 2022 live: Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy to address world leaders as crucial summit begins
World leaders meet in Bali with a packed agenda of events, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens to overshadow the summit.
'Hid like cowards': Activists blast aldermen for failing to move on homeless measure
Advocates for the homeless failed to get a special City Council meeting going Monday morning because of aldermanic no-shows. WBBM Newsradio’s Craig Dellimore reports.
Comments / 0