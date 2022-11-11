ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Associated Press

Biden to press G-20 to hold tough on Russia over Ukraine war

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to cajole the world’s largest economies to further isolate Russia diplomatically and economically over its invasion of Ukraine despite a souring global outlook that has tested other nations’ resolve. In meetings Tuesday at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia, the U.S. leader is to continue a global tour pressing nations to stand up to Russia and in defense of Ukraine’s sovereignty in both symbolic and substantive ways. The effort comes as global inflation and slowing economies have put new pressures on countries that imposed penalties on Russia for the nine-month war that has sent food and energy prices soaring. A senior U.S. administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the summit discussions, said Tuesday that the summit’s final communique will make clear that “most” of the nations condemn Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, as well the toll it has taken on global food and energy supplies. It remained to be seen how many nations would embrace the tough language or whether the document would refer to Russia’s actions as a “war” — a phrase Moscow has sought to avoid, despite the devastating losses sustained by its military.
Deadline

Katie Hobbs Declared Winner In Arizona Governor Race By NBC & CNN; GOP’s Kari Lake Latest 2020 Election Denier To Lose Midterm Bid

It was a true Grand Canyon State nail biter but Katie Hobbs prevailed over former TV anchor and Donald Trump acolyte Kari Lake in the race to be Arizona’s next governor, NBC and CNN projected on Monday. The tight race between the candidates has been too close to call since Tuesday’s midterms, but the latest results from the state showed that Republican Lake would be unable to overcome current Arizona Secretary of State Hobbs’ lead. As over 71,000 votes and other data came in from Maricopa County tonight, the Comcast-owned network made its call: CNN called Hobbs the winner at 6:15...
Action News Jax

EXPLAINER: Russia's war, climate among vexing issues at G-20

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — President Joe Biden and other leaders of the Group of 20 top economies will have the chance to discuss the world’s most pressing problems at their summit in Bali, Indonesia. Their talks begin Tuesday under the hopeful theme of "recover together,...

