gcimagazine.com
Consumers are looking to rediscover their whole, beautiful self
Although the holistic skin care approach spells more work than applying a product or showing up for a treatment, it also empowers consumers to assume full responsibility for their beauty, health and wellbeing. For many people, their self-care routine revolves around beauty—a calming skin care routine or a mood—boosting makeup...
Nexa3D and DyeMansion Announce Strategic Partnership to Automate End-to-End Additive Manufacturing Workflow
VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast professional and industrial polymer 3D printers, and the finishing world leader for 3D-printed polymer parts DyeMansion today announced a strategic partnership to drive automation and integration of Nexa3D’s powder bed fusion workflow - from printing to finished parts. This partnership will leverage DyeMansion’s automated post-processing hardware, the high-throughput capabilities of the QLS 820 printer, as well as the printer’s Siemens PLC integration and powerful NexaX for QLS manufacturing software. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005166/en/ Nexa3D’s QLS 820 platform is designed for high-throughput thermoplastic production at scale (Photo: Business Wire)
JAMA Letter Cautions: Most 'Natural' Skin Care Contains Allergens
The prevalence of personal care product-related dermatitis increased 2.7-fold between 1996 and 2016, according to a Research Letter published in JAMA Dermatology. The authors, from Stanford University School of Medicine and the Permanente Medical Group of Sacramento, attributed this increase to natural skin care products, "which have been marketed to consumers concerned about the effects of chemicals on the skin, such as irritation and allergic reactions," they wrote.
Designer Rebecca Taylor Unveils New Brand, A’Court
Designer and creative director Rebecca Taylor on Tuesday is marking her return with the debut of her new, self-funded fashion label, A’Court. “It’s called A’Court, which is my middle name and is a family name,” Taylor said during a New York preview appointment of the brand’s first edition capsule. “I love it because it doesn’t sound like a boy’s or girl’s name and I wanted to do a collection that reflected more of who I am. I’ve always been a bit more tomboy, ironically. I started in the ’90s — you turn down various roads and then you end up at a certain place…this was a time for me to be able to reset and come back to what I really felt passionate about. There are those key things that never leave me: beautiful shirting with feminine detail, and inspiration of Victorian [dress] of Victorian novels and how Victorian women lived.”
TC Transcontinental Packaging x vieVERTe Debut Sustainable Flexible Packaging Line
TC Transcontinental Packaging has partnered with vieVERTe to debut a line of sustainable flexible packaging for the home and personal care market with vieVERTe recycle ready packaging, available with up to 38% post-consumer recycled content (PCR) and vieVERTe PCR with up to 50% PCR content. Previously: Sustainable Packaging Innovation: the...
Swarovski Partners With The Mark Hotel to Create Holiday Wonderland
Swarovski has brought its magic to The Mark Hotel this holiday season by creating a sparkling wonderland. A glittering display of Swarovski decorations inspired by gingerbread, the holiday season’s favorite cookie, has taken over The Mark Hotel at 25 East 77th Street in Manhattan. The gingerbread facade is made...
