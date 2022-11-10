Read full article on original website
ZAVALLA, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Zavalla ISD announced earlier this morning that schools will be closed due to lack of water on campus. According to a social media post it the school district was made aware of the problem by the City of Zavalla. It is unclear when the water shortage started or how long it will continue.
East Texas sports photoghrapher looks back on 50-year career. An East Texas man remembers his time over a 50 year career as a photoghrapher, taking some of the most iconic images in sports. Retired and living in Holly Lake Ranch now, 82-year-old Gary Edwards is not a household name. But, it’s a sure bet that sometime in your life you’ve seen one of his iconic sports pictures. He worked for United Press International for decades, taking photographs of sports and politics, and his images have graced the covers of numerous newspapers and magazines such as LIFE and Sports Illustrated.
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Family, friends and the community gathered in Troup at First Baptist Church to raise funds for Cooper Reid’s recovery. Reid is currently at a brain injury rehabilitation center in Houston, recovering from a traumatic brain injury that occurred while he was playing football on Sept. 9.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches game wardens are asking for the public’s help in locating the criminal that shot and killed two bald eagles on or around Oct. 28. This crime took place on County Road 283 in Nacogdoches County. Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward...
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Joaquin man suspected in the death of a Joaquin woman has been charged with murder. Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin was arrested Monday in connection with the death of Sarah Hopson, 36, of Joaquin. Hopson was found dead in her home Sunday after Shelby County sheriff’s deputies conducted a welfare check. The deputies said they saw a white male exiting the property upon their arrival. After an investigation and search, Myers was found and initially charged with resisting arrest.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRE) - A Goodrich man charged with allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots filed a motion to modify his release conditions so he could go bowhunting, which the judge has denied. Daniel Page Adams, 44, faces federal charges of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding,...
