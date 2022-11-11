ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man charged with Loop carjacking didn’t know what his two companions were going to do, defense attorney says

By CWBChicago
cwbchicago.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Dennis Willis
3d ago

So, if the young man claimed to not know of his two confederates plans, why did he enter the vehicle after witnessing the robbery ? Verdict...bunk !

Tiffany Moses
3d ago

why is it a bail you got caught doing it jail ain't no bail that should be for minor stuff like I got caught with a bag of weed or I stole a bag of chips

Mark Jaws
3d ago

Maybe we should lower the age to be considered a minor? 16 yr old girls can get an abortion without parental consent..

