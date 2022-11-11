Man charged with Loop carjacking didn’t know what his two companions were going to do, defense attorney says

Read full article on original website
Dennis Willis
3d ago
So, if the young man claimed to not know of his two confederates plans, why did he enter the vehicle after witnessing the robbery ? Verdict...bunk !
Reply(5)
25
Tiffany Moses
3d ago
why is it a bail you got caught doing it jail ain't no bail that should be for minor stuff like I got caught with a bag of weed or I stole a bag of chips
Reply(2)
12
Mark Jaws
3d ago
Maybe we should lower the age to be considered a minor? 16 yr old girls can get an abortion without parental consent..
Reply
7
