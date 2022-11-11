ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small South LA businesses reopen with the help of County funds

By CBSLA Staff
Several South Los Angeles, mostly female, Black-owned businesses celebrated reopenings and upgrades today with the help of County funds designated for small businesses..

Kristine Lazar visited shops along Western Avenue that benefitted from RENOVATE, the County's façade improvement program which allows local small business to reimagine and improve their storefronts.

The County's newly created Department of Economic Opportunity uses federal funds from the American Rescue plan for this program, intending to help post-pandemic with all the struggles businesses had to withstand just to stay in business.

Today's business owners said they were pleased with the improvements and say the changes are already bringing in more customers

Some of the Western cooridor storefront improvements included the following businesses: 50/50 Juice Lounge, Honeybee Bilingual Children's Center, Jus Kids STEM Academy, and International Reality and Investments.

