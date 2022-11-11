Read full article on original website
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
The past year has been miserable for many investors. Economic uncertainty has driven the S&P 500 into a bear market, and many growth stocks have lost more than half of their value. For instance, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices plunge 56% and 67%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low.
Got $1,000? Amazon Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy
Long-term investing is key to sustainable returns in the stock market, and few companies exemplify this better than Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) with its roughly 700% return over the past decade. That bull run would have turned $1,000 into a whopping $7,000 -- no small chunk of change. And while Amazon...
Swiss Market Ends Notably Lower
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Monday, bucking the largely positive trend in most of the markets across Europe. After a flat start, the benchmark SMI tumbled into the red and stayed weak right through the day's session due to sustained selling at several counters. The...
Wall Street Analysts See a 39% Upside in Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) closed the last trading session at $43.80, gaining 20.9% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $60.67 indicates a 38.5% upside potential.
5 Tech ETFs At the Heart of Last Week's Rally
Wall Street staged a strong rally last week on fresh hopes of smaller interest rate hikes, following an easing in consumer prices. The S&P 500 rallied 5.9% — its best week since Jun 24— while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 4.2%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index jumped a whopping 8.1% — its biggest weekly gain since March (read: Wall Street Stages Largest Jump Since 2020: ETF Winners).
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
Jacobs Solutions (J) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
The market expects Jacobs Solutions (J) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Quiet Ahead of Retail Q3, Sales & Housing Data
It’s a colder, quieter start to the trading week than we’ve seen in quite sometime. Most of our market-moving catalysts are now so much water under the bridge, with major inflation reports like CPI already having reported last week and non-farm payrolls from a week prior to that. Pre-market futures are giving back some of last week’s gains at this hour: the Dow is -60 points, the S&P 500 -15 and the Nasdaq -70 points. This follows +8% gains on the Dow and Nasdaq last week, and +6% on the S&P.
How Much Upside is Left in Bumble Inc. (BMBL)? Wall Street Analysts Think 46%
Shares of Bumble Inc. (BMBL) have gained 20.4% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $25.46, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $37.08 indicates a potential upside of 45.6%.
Buffett's Berkshire discloses big Taiwan Semi stake
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N said it bought more than $4.1 billion of stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co 2330.TW, a rare significant foray into the technology sector by billionaire Warren Buffett's conglomerate. In a Monday regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of Sept. 30,...
NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Shares Cross 2% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) were yielding above the 2% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.38), with the stock changing hands as low as $168.04 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 2% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
Notable ETF Outflow Detected - SOXL
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the DIREXION DAILY SEMICONDUCTOR BULL 3X SHARES (Symbol: SOXL) where we have detected an approximate $195.5 million dollar outflow -- that's a 3.8% decrease week over week (from 390,950,060 to 376,150,060). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SOXL, versus its 200 day moving average:
Notable Monday Option Activity: IFF, PM, BIIB
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF), where a total of 16,184 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.3% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 6,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 672,500 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
NWSA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Monday, shares of News Corp (Symbol: NWSA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.39, changing hands as high as $18.45 per share. News Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NWSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Top Stock Reports for Chevron, Eli Lilly & Charles Schwab
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Chevron Corporation (CVX), Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Service Corp. (SCI): Time to Buy?
Service Corp. (SCI) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this funeral...
USA Chip Regulations and What They Mean for Semiconductor Investors
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss how semiconductor companies are currently dealing with the recent chip regulations. For example, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has designed the A800, a slow-down version of its A100, to bypass export restrictions to countries like China. Jose Najarro seems to have some concerns. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
DigitalBridge (DBRG) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
DigitalBridge (DBRG) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing...
Financial Sector Update for 11/14/2022: VOYA,MPC,SCHW,OZK
Financial stocks were drifting lower in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) both were slipping 1%. Bitcoin was little changed at $16,547,...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 14th:. Asure Software ASUR: This company which offers Web-based workforce management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environment, as well as their human resource and payroll processes, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 75.0% over the last 60 days.
