Gray, TN

wcyb.com

Dobyns-Bennett High School Band took home top honors at a national level

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Congratulations are in order for the Dobyns-Bennett High School Band as they recently took home top honors at the national level. According to school officials, the band made their return to the top six for the first time since 2017, earning their highest score ever in a Bands of America event.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

ETSU women win big at Lafayette

The ETSU women equaled their win total from last season and moved to 2-1 on this season with a 65-45 win at Lafayette. Jiselle Thomas continues to be the breakout star for the new look Bucs, putting up a game high 22 points. Jakhyia Davis added 16 points and seven rebounds in just 17 minutes of action.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Gate City fan holds special bond with Blue Devils QB Luke Bledsoe

GATE CITY, Va. — Whether it's holding for his kicker, tossing dimes, or taking the ball himself, Gate City's Luke Bledsoe does whatever called upon Friday Nights. Gate City Head Coach Jeremy Houseright says, "he (Luke) takes control of the offense for us, he’s been a good leader, hard worker."
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Jones steps up, leads Boone into state quarterfinals

GRAY — Brogan Jones weighs just 162 pounds, but the senior turned in a Herculean effort Friday at Nathan Hale Stadium to make sure Daniel Boone continued its historic football season with a trip to the state quarterfinals. The Trailblazers (12-0) kept their perfect season alive with a methodical...
GRAY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County students will earn associates degrees before their diplomas

ELIZABETHTON — It has now been over a year since the Carter County School System began its middle college program, and this spring, the first 31 graduates of the program will be receiving their two-year associates degrees. But those graduates are just one of several ways to measure the growth and success of the program.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

ETSU falls at home to Western Carolina 20-17

It's been one of those seasons for the ETSU football team. The Bucs suffered another loss on Saturday, their fourth in a row, falling to Western Carolina 20-17. The Catamounts kicked a 33-yard field goal on the final play of the game to win it. ETSU drops to 3-7 on...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

ETSU women win at St. Bonaventure

The ETSU women got the first win of the Coach Brenda Mock Brown era, winning 66-5. The Bucs were lead in scoring by Jiselle Thomas, who scored a game high 32 points. She has lead the Bucs in each of their regular season games as well as the exhibition game.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Juvenile injured in Monday morning hunting accident

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A boy was injured in a hunting accident Monday morning, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) officials. A WCSO spokesperson told News Channel 11 that two juveniles had been hunting on private property at the 1700 block of Boones Creek Road when the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Washington County […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Fire crews respond to Gray Elementary School, no injuries reported

GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Fire crews responded to Gray Elementary School Monday afternoon, according to officials. Teachers and staff members worked quickly to get the students out of the school and to a safe area. According to the Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department, the source of the smoke was...
GRAY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City man accused of growing psychedelic mushrooms

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities arrested a man after reportedly finding an indoor psilocybin mushroom operation. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states that officers responded to a home at an undisclosed location when they received a disturbance call early Sunday morning. When they arrived at the scene, police say […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
cartercountysports.com

Unaka’s Upset Bid Falls Short At Coalfield

Unaka had an upset in mind Friday night. However, the Rangers were unable to keep pace late. Unaka was unable to answer a strong second half from Coalfield as the rangers dropped a hard-fought 55-12 decision to Coalfield in the Class A playoffs on Friday night. Unaka, fresh off the...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wcyb.com

70 year-old athlete honor veterans in unique way in Tri-Cities region

TRI-CITIES (WCYB) — A 70-year old local athlete is honoring veterans in a unique way. John Loobey was featured in the show, "American Ninja Warrior" as the Geriatric Ninja. Loobey is visiting 9 locations including stops in Johnson City, Kingsport, and Piney Flats. He says he's going to do about 75 pull-ups at each stop.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

JCPD accuses man of choking woman, threatening her with knife

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man faces a domestic aggravated assault charge after he allegedly held a knife to a woman’s face in the early hours of Friday morning, according to Johnson City authorities. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department states that officers responded to a home at an undisclosed location, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
q95fm.net

Two Arrested Following Traffic Stop

A woman out of Harlan County was arrested this past Tuesday, in Pikeville, on a meth trafficking charge. An officer with the Pikeville Police Department initiated a traffic stop for alleged erratic driving. The officer noted that the occupants of the vehicle appeared to be attempting to hide something as he approached. The officer then spotted a plastic baggy hanging out of the unzipped fly of the vehicle’s passenger, 30-year-old Samantha Sexton, of Cumberland.
PIKEVILLE, KY

