11/13 Racer Rewind

11/13 Racer Rewind

PADUCAH, Ky. - Murray State opened up its basketball season this week by splitting two games against Saint Louis and Lindsey Wilson. The Racers failed to battle back in a 91-68 loss to Saint Louis. However, they bounced back in their home opener in a 90-53 win over Lindsey Wilson.
MURRAY, KY
wcluradio.com

Murphy signs with Murray State; plans to set new record

GLASGOW — Glasgow High’s Caroline Murphy signed a letter of intent to run track and field with Murray State University surrounded by friends and family last Friday. The senior track stand-out has broken several school records, including the high jump, 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and the 4×100 relay. Murphy has also been named to several all-state teams, and holds varsity letters in basketball, soccer and track.
GLASGOW, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray's Whitaker signs with Bellarmine

PADUCAH, KY -- Murray senior guard Grant Whitaker celebrated his next chapter at Murray High School on Friday afternoon as he signed his letter of intent with Bellarmine. Whitaker enters his senior season with the Tigers having score 1800 career points and is just 59 points shy of breaking the schools all-time scoring record.
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Lyon County's Cathryn Brown signs with Kentucky

EDDYVILLE, Ky. - Lyon County's Cathryn Brown signed her National Letter of Intent Saturday afternoon to play collegiate golf at Kentucky. Brown did so in front of over 200 friends and family members in Eddyville. During her high school career, Brown won one regional championship and had three top-ten finishes...
LYON COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Patriots Advance In Playoffs With 42-7 Victory

The Henry County Patriots took care of business on Friday night in the 2nd round of TSSAA playoff season defeating the Portland Panthers by a score of 42-7. The Patriots scored 42 in the first half and the reserves finished the contest for the night. They will play Springfield at home next Friday night. (HCHS photo).
HENRY COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Mayfield church rebuilds

St. James AME church continues rebuild process after deadly December tornado in Mayfield. The December tornado hit parts of Mayfield and destroyed homes, businesses and even churches. One church continues to go through the rebuilding process, but that's not the only thing congregants are recovering from.
MAYFIELD, KY
kbsi23.com

East Calloway Elementary in Murray not in session on Nov. 16

MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – East Calloway Elementary School in Murray will not be in session on Wednesday, November 16 due to a planned utility outage in the eastern portion of the county. November 16 will not be a “non-traditional instruction” (NTI) day. East students will not be required to...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Wake up Weather: 11/14/2022

PADUCAH — Frosty start to the morning with temperatures warming up to the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. Showers around midnight with light snow possible in Southern Illinois.
PADUCAH, KY
whvoradio.com

Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire

A tobacco barn on Buffalo Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Christian County emergency personnel say the barn was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just before 9 p.m. Firefighters from Gracey, Cerulean, and Square Deal fire departments were all called to help extinguish...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Six Paducah firefighters graduate from state firefighter academy

PADUCAH — Six fire recruits from the Paducah Fire Department graduated from the first class of the Kentucky Firefighter Recruit Academy on Friday. The ceremony in Powderly, Kentucky, recognized 26 participants from across the state. Those graduating from the Paducah Fire Department were Nicholas Bogart, Jakobe Bridges, Nicholas Hatton, Hunter Matlock, Trayle Prescott and Michael Winnans.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Forever Home Friday: Spunky Husky/Shepherd mix looking for a home

PADUCAH — Rex is a spunky German Shepherd/Husky mix with a heart of gold, and he's looking for his Forever Home. Could you be the one?. Rex is 1.5 years old, playful, energetic and very friendly. He was saved from a kill-shelter and has been waiting to meet his forever family ever since.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

WATCH LIVE: 66th annual Lions Club Telethon of Stars

The Telethon of Stars is an annual family-friendly, fun-filled night of entertainment that raises money for local centers providing care for adults and children with disabilities. This year's telethon boasts numerous musical artists, dancers, recording artists and even Miss America 2022 — Emma Broyles. Tonight's event is being held...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Easterseals West Kentucky to open autism center in 2023, named for longtime employee Lori Devine

PADUCAH — Desperately needed is how directors at Easterseals West Kentucky describe a brand new autism center scheduled to open in the spring of 2023. The new center will be under the Easterseals umbrella, which includes a center for adults and a center for children called The Lily Pad. The new center will join the other two in providing services for adults and children with special needs. The new facility will focus exclusively on children diagnosed with autism.
PADUCAH, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Semi-Tractor Trailer Crash Partially Blocking Road in Western Kentucky

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say a semi-tractor trailer crash is still partially blocking the southbound lanes of Interstate 69, near the Graves-Marshall County Line. This crash is near the 35 mile marker in Marshall County, and has restricted southbound traffic to one lane. The tanker truck was hauling liquid asphalt...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Kentucky State Police Post 1 troopers promoted

Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police recently recognized 31 troopers and officers who have been promoted into leadership roles since Nov. 1, 2021, including four at Post 1 in Mayfield. Lieutenant James H. Green III was promoted to captain and has been assigned to the Internal Affairs Branch.
KENTUCKY STATE
kbsi23.com

Crews respond to early-season snow in western KY

(KBSI) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have trucks on the road responding to an early-season snow in western Kentucky that exceeded overnight snowfall expectations. KYTC snowfighters are on the road spreading salt in Crittenden and Livingston counties, where up to 3 inches of snow fell mainly north of U.S. 60 along the Ohio River. Several counties across the region reported 2-plus inches with snow trailing off to about once inch in counties along the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line.
KENTUCKY STATE

