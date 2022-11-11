PADUCAH — Desperately needed is how directors at Easterseals West Kentucky describe a brand new autism center scheduled to open in the spring of 2023. The new center will be under the Easterseals umbrella, which includes a center for adults and a center for children called The Lily Pad. The new center will join the other two in providing services for adults and children with special needs. The new facility will focus exclusively on children diagnosed with autism.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO