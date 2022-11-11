Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
11/13 Racer Rewind
PADUCAH, Ky. - Murray State opened up its basketball season this week by splitting two games against Saint Louis and Lindsey Wilson. The Racers failed to battle back in a 91-68 loss to Saint Louis. However, they bounced back in their home opener in a 90-53 win over Lindsey Wilson.
wcluradio.com
Murphy signs with Murray State; plans to set new record
GLASGOW — Glasgow High’s Caroline Murphy signed a letter of intent to run track and field with Murray State University surrounded by friends and family last Friday. The senior track stand-out has broken several school records, including the high jump, 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and the 4×100 relay. Murphy has also been named to several all-state teams, and holds varsity letters in basketball, soccer and track.
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray's Whitaker signs with Bellarmine
PADUCAH, KY -- Murray senior guard Grant Whitaker celebrated his next chapter at Murray High School on Friday afternoon as he signed his letter of intent with Bellarmine. Whitaker enters his senior season with the Tigers having score 1800 career points and is just 59 points shy of breaking the schools all-time scoring record.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Logan County Cougars 21, Hoptown Tigers 7 (4A Playoffs)
PHOTOS – HHS Football vs Logan County.
msueagles.com
Rifle Sets Standing Smallbore School Record at Kentucky Long Rifle Match
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State rifle set its program record for Smallbore standing score Saturday as the team competed against Kentucky and Murray State at the Kentucky Long Rifle Match at UK. The match was scored with the traditional 5 shooters, count top 4 for NCAA purposes but was also...
wpsdlocal6.com
Lyon County's Cathryn Brown signs with Kentucky
EDDYVILLE, Ky. - Lyon County's Cathryn Brown signed her National Letter of Intent Saturday afternoon to play collegiate golf at Kentucky. Brown did so in front of over 200 friends and family members in Eddyville. During her high school career, Brown won one regional championship and had three top-ten finishes...
radionwtn.com
Patriots Advance In Playoffs With 42-7 Victory
The Henry County Patriots took care of business on Friday night in the 2nd round of TSSAA playoff season defeating the Portland Panthers by a score of 42-7. The Patriots scored 42 in the first half and the reserves finished the contest for the night. They will play Springfield at home next Friday night. (HCHS photo).
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky Open Government Coalition weighs in on Murray State University open records request denial
PADUCAH — The Kentucky Open Government Coalition weighed in on a local university using the First Amendment as an excuse to deny an open records request. This stems off of testimony provided by former WKMS Station Manager Chad Lampe during the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission's hearings for former 42nd Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield church rebuilds
St. James AME church continues rebuild process after deadly December tornado in Mayfield. The December tornado hit parts of Mayfield and destroyed homes, businesses and even churches. One church continues to go through the rebuilding process, but that's not the only thing congregants are recovering from.
kbsi23.com
East Calloway Elementary in Murray not in session on Nov. 16
MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – East Calloway Elementary School in Murray will not be in session on Wednesday, November 16 due to a planned utility outage in the eastern portion of the county. November 16 will not be a “non-traditional instruction” (NTI) day. East students will not be required to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Salem, Kentucky native selected for national competition representing women with disabilities
Miss Amazing, a nonprofit for girls and women with disabilities, announced Madelyn Gregg from Salem, Kentucky will represent the state at the upcoming National Summit competition in July 2023. Gregg will compete in the Junior Miss Division and participate with women from across the United States. Miss Amazing is a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Wake up Weather: 11/14/2022
PADUCAH — Frosty start to the morning with temperatures warming up to the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. Showers around midnight with light snow possible in Southern Illinois.
whvoradio.com
Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire
A tobacco barn on Buffalo Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Christian County emergency personnel say the barn was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just before 9 p.m. Firefighters from Gracey, Cerulean, and Square Deal fire departments were all called to help extinguish...
wpsdlocal6.com
Six Paducah firefighters graduate from state firefighter academy
PADUCAH — Six fire recruits from the Paducah Fire Department graduated from the first class of the Kentucky Firefighter Recruit Academy on Friday. The ceremony in Powderly, Kentucky, recognized 26 participants from across the state. Those graduating from the Paducah Fire Department were Nicholas Bogart, Jakobe Bridges, Nicholas Hatton, Hunter Matlock, Trayle Prescott and Michael Winnans.
wpsdlocal6.com
Forever Home Friday: Spunky Husky/Shepherd mix looking for a home
PADUCAH — Rex is a spunky German Shepherd/Husky mix with a heart of gold, and he's looking for his Forever Home. Could you be the one?. Rex is 1.5 years old, playful, energetic and very friendly. He was saved from a kill-shelter and has been waiting to meet his forever family ever since.
wpsdlocal6.com
WATCH LIVE: 66th annual Lions Club Telethon of Stars
The Telethon of Stars is an annual family-friendly, fun-filled night of entertainment that raises money for local centers providing care for adults and children with disabilities. This year's telethon boasts numerous musical artists, dancers, recording artists and even Miss America 2022 — Emma Broyles. Tonight's event is being held...
wpsdlocal6.com
Easterseals West Kentucky to open autism center in 2023, named for longtime employee Lori Devine
PADUCAH — Desperately needed is how directors at Easterseals West Kentucky describe a brand new autism center scheduled to open in the spring of 2023. The new center will be under the Easterseals umbrella, which includes a center for adults and a center for children called The Lily Pad. The new center will join the other two in providing services for adults and children with special needs. The new facility will focus exclusively on children diagnosed with autism.
thunderboltradio.com
Semi-Tractor Trailer Crash Partially Blocking Road in Western Kentucky
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say a semi-tractor trailer crash is still partially blocking the southbound lanes of Interstate 69, near the Graves-Marshall County Line. This crash is near the 35 mile marker in Marshall County, and has restricted southbound traffic to one lane. The tanker truck was hauling liquid asphalt...
westkentuckystar.com
Kentucky State Police Post 1 troopers promoted
Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police recently recognized 31 troopers and officers who have been promoted into leadership roles since Nov. 1, 2021, including four at Post 1 in Mayfield. Lieutenant James H. Green III was promoted to captain and has been assigned to the Internal Affairs Branch.
kbsi23.com
Crews respond to early-season snow in western KY
(KBSI) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have trucks on the road responding to an early-season snow in western Kentucky that exceeded overnight snowfall expectations. KYTC snowfighters are on the road spreading salt in Crittenden and Livingston counties, where up to 3 inches of snow fell mainly north of U.S. 60 along the Ohio River. Several counties across the region reported 2-plus inches with snow trailing off to about once inch in counties along the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line.
