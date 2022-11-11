Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Bruins defy expectations in first year under new coach
In the words of Rock Bridge senior Aidan Dubbert, “Nobody really planned on (the Bruins) being this good” in 2022. The Bruins bowed out of the playoffs after a 44-21 loss to De Smet in last week’s MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 final.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri swim and dive captures nine first place finishes at Mizzou Invite
Missouri swim and dive hosted Day 1 of the Mizzou Invite on Wednesday at the Mizzou Aquatic Center. The event, which will continue until Friday, also featured athletes from BYU, McKendree University, Missouri S&T and San Jose State University. In the finals, Missouri women’s A and B teams placed first...
Columbia Missourian
Ready to 'see the world,' MU's Manuel reflects on time in Columbia
Martez Manuel always told himself that if he didn't redshirt, he was going to play just four years for Missouri. With just two guaranteed games left in his collegiate career, the wins and the losses won't define his career — but they did shape it. After starting a handful...
Columbia Missourian
Bailey, McGuire make 2023 decisions known as MU gets set for senior day
When Missouri honors 21 seniors this Saturday for senior day, linebacker Chad Bailey will not be among them. The fifth-year senior, who claimed a starting job midway through last season, will return for his final year of eligibility in 2023. Bailey ranks fifth on the team with 38 tackles this...
Columbia Missourian
Hansen's big third quarter leads MU women's basketball to comfortable win over Western Kentucky
After an ugly win Sunday against Southeast Missouri, Missouri women’s basketball coach Robin Pingeton said the team would have its hands full against Western Kentucky, and for just more than a half in the Tigers’ 65-47 victory Monday at Mizzou Arena, it seemed as though that was the case.
Columbia Missourian
No. 3 MU wrestling heads west to face No. 5 Arizona State
No. 3 Missouri wrestling is gearing up for a trip to the desert, where they’ll face no. 5 Arizona State in an early season dual Thursday at 8 p.m. at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona. The road dual comes just days after the Tigers hosted their own meet —...
Columbia Missourian
Four things we've learned about Missouri during its 4-0 start
An eighth of the way into a long — but intriguing — season, Missouri sits at 4-0 after a 105-80 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena. Despite playing Southern Indiana, Penn, Lindenwood and SIUE, it is an impressive start to the Dennis Gates era, with only Frank Haith (17-0) starting his MU tenure with a better record over the past 60 years. Four games in, here’s what is to take away from what Missouri has done so far.
Columbia Missourian
MU swim and dive to host Mizzou Invite
Missouri swim and dive will host the Mizzou Invite at the Mizzou Aquatic Center starting Wednesday. The swimming prelims begin at 9:30 a.m., and the diving prelims will begin at noon on each of the meet’s three days. The finals for swimming start at 5:30 p.m. each day, with...
Columbia Missourian
Boonville, Blair Oaks football secure district championships
Boonville defeated Moberly 28-13 on Friday to win the MSHSAA Class 3 District 5 championship, the program’s first in 11 seasons. Quarterback Colby Caton continued his terrific postseason with another four-touchdown effort in the victory, with three of the scores coming on the ground. Caton’s 56-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter secured the district title for the Pirates.
Columbia Missourian
MU's depth key in victory over Lindenwood
Just more than two minutes into the first half of Missouri men’s basketball’s win over Lindenwood on Sunday, Tre Gomillion subbed into the game for starting guard DeAndre Gholston, who returned two minutes later for fellow starter Noah Carter. It was one of many rotations the Tigers made,...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia youth mountain biking team offers community and competition
Youth mountain biking is growing across Missouri and the country, and Columbia is no exception to the trend. Columbia’s COMO Composite Raptors were founded in 2020 and have offered a unique sporting opportunity to middle and high schoolers since. Columbia mountain bikers Mike Burden, Mike Stambaugh and Ben Nagy...
Columbia Missourian
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Breakdown of Missouri versus Tennessee
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the 19th episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers talk about what happened in Missouri versus Tennessee and how "the wheels fell off" according to Missouri Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz. Missouri trailed 28-24 in the third quarter before allowing 38 unanswered points.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri softball releases 2023 schedule
Missouri softball released its 2023 schedule Tuesday. The Tigers travel to Clearwater, Florida, to open the season Feb. 10 in the NFCA Leadoff Classic, where they’ll face Texas, Fordham, Louisville, Northwestern and Prairie View A&M.
Columbia Missourian
Nostalgia, surprises in 'Little House on the Prairie' musical at Rock Bridge
The musical “Little House on the Prairie,” showing this weekend at Rock Bridge High School, offers a dose of nostalgia — and a few twists. “The version that is on the stage here is a love story and a story of a family trying to find a home,” said Sandra Welty, drama teacher at Rock Bridge and director and producer of “Little House.”
Columbia Missourian
Blue Ridge Road closed off as Columbia police starts death investigation
The Columbia Police Department is conducting a death investigation in north Columbia. Blue Ridge Road in between Oakland Gravel and Brown Station roads is currently closed.
Columbia Missourian
Freezing temperatures in Columbia bring snow, weather advisories
The first measurable snow of the season is expected Monday night heading into Tuesday. The National Weather Service in St. Louis issued a winter weather advisory for Boone County early Monday morning, cautioning residents to be mindful of hazardous road conditions and freezing temperatures.
Columbia Missourian
Sights of the first snow in Columbia
After four record breaking high temperatures in early November, Columbia and mid-Missouri residents saw the first snow of the season on Monday night. Flurries continued into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are excepted to remain cold throughout the week, according to a weather report from KOMU 8 News, with lows in the 10s and 20s.
Columbia Missourian
CPS board approves increase in substitute pay, new legislative priorities
The Columbia School Board unanimously approved an increase for substitute teacher base pay rates Monday evening. Columbia Public Schools administration recommended the increase as part of an effort to better recruit and retain substitute teachers.
Columbia Missourian
Flu, other respiratory illness cases continue to rise for Boone County
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ most recent report on influenza cases showed a large increase compared to last month. Other respiratory illnesses like respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and COVID-19 are also on the rise in Missouri. The DHSS reported 1,738 cases of the flu in...
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Nov. 14, 2022
Georgia Ellen McLean, 102, of Columbia died Nov. 14, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Joyce Bentley, 89, of Columbia died Nov. 14, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
