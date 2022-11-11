An eighth of the way into a long — but intriguing — season, Missouri sits at 4-0 after a 105-80 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena. Despite playing Southern Indiana, Penn, Lindenwood and SIUE, it is an impressive start to the Dennis Gates era, with only Frank Haith (17-0) starting his MU tenure with a better record over the past 60 years. Four games in, here’s what is to take away from what Missouri has done so far.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO